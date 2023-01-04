The Edmonton Oilers are in year eight of Connor McDavid and have a greater than 50 percent chance of missing the playoffs

Read full article on original website
The Penguins Should Move Jake Guentzel
Earlier this season, the Pittsburgh Penguins lost seven straight games for the first time in the Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin era. It was a historic run, and not in a good way, but they are on the brink of matching that this weekend. The Penguins suffered their sixth straight...
Blackhawks & Sharks Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
At the time of this writing, the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks are both at the bottom portion of the NHL standings. As a result, they both will be among the league’s most notable sellers at the 2023 Trade Deadline. Players like Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and Max Domi have been getting a lot of buzz as trade candidates from the Blackhawks, while Timo Meier, Erik Karlsson, and James Reimer are in the rumor mill from San Jose.
NHL Rumors: Jakob Vrana, and the Calgary Flames
Someone may be interested in trading for Jakub Vrana. Colton David of Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli and Steven Ellis on Daily Faceoff Live on if Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana will get trade interest after he cleared waivers. Seravalli notes that there were a lot of people surprised that...
