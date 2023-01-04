Read full article on original website
JMU Football schedule released
NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference rolled out its cross-divisional opponents list for the 2023 football season on Thursday, as James Madison will play a full 12-game schedule with six home games and six away games. Each season, an institution will play all six opponents in its division...
James Madison Women’s Basketball earns road win at Marshall, 74-67
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Senior guard Kiki Jefferson registered her fifth double-double of the season (11 points, 13 rebounds) to help push James Madison over Marshall, 74-67, in Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball action Thursday night inside the Cam Henderson Center. JMU (13-2, 3-0 Sun Belt) has won 10...
JMU Men’s Basketball falls at home to Texas State, 63-62
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Texas State used a free throw with 3.9 seconds left in regulation to hand James Madison a heartbreaking 63-62 loss on Thursday night in Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Dukes (11-5, 2-1 SBC) shot 48.9% (22-45) from the...
Bridgewater college shooters murder trial set for April
The defense team for the accused Bridgewater College shooter will have plenty of time to put together a plan. Online records show that a trial for Alexander Wyatt Campbell has been set for April 22nd of next year in Rockingham County Circuit Court. The 28-year-old is charged with murdering Bridgewater...
Hearing scheduled for accused police killer
We could be moving closer to a trial date for the man accused of killing two Bridgewater College officers nearly a year ago. According to online records, a hearing is scheduled for this morning for Alexander Wyatt Campbell of Ashland in Rockingham County Circuit Court. At which time a judge...
Waynesboro ambulance involved in crash
An ambulance driver escaped serious injuries and appears to have escaped charges as well after crashing into a structure in Waynesboro earlier this week. Waynesboro Police Sergeant Jamie Dunn reported officers responded Tuesday morning to Micah’s Coffee on West Broad Street and a preliminary investigation determined that the driver, 24-year-old Carley Marie Roberts of Staunton, cut the turn too close when leaving the drive-thru.
One Arrested After Shots Fired on Lois Lane Last Friday
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The Harrisonburg Police Department has identified and arrested an individual believed to be involved in an incident where shots were fired on Lois Lane. Police responded to the 1000 block of Lois Lane at approximately 9:35 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, for a report of shots fired. It was reported that during an argument outside, two involved persons discharged firearms. No injuries were reported as a result of.
