HARRISONBURG, Va. – The Harrisonburg Police Department has identified and arrested an individual believed to be involved in an incident where shots were fired on Lois Lane. Police responded to the 1000 block of Lois Lane at approximately 9:35 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, for a report of shots fired. It was reported that during an argument outside, two involved persons discharged firearms. No injuries were reported as a result of.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO