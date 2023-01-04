ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Related
theriver953.com

Global Advanced Materials Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced. materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in. Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast...
VIRGINIA STATE
jerryratcliffe.com

Local star Foster one of eight Virginia women’s lacrosse signees

Local standout Addi Foster headlines the Virginia women’s lacrosse team’s 2023-24 recruiting class, announced Wednesday by head coach Julie Myers. Foster is one of eight future Cavaliers who signed their National Letters of Intent. Foster, a Charlottesville native and five-year starter at midfielder for nearby St. Anne’s-Belfield, was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

RVA757 Connects Leading Efforts For Richmond And Hampton Roads To Become Megaregion

As 2023 begins, RVA757 Connects is continuing its push to make Richmond and Hampton Roads a competitive megaregion. The organization, made up of business leaders, community leaders, and higher education leaders from both areas, held a virtual meeting on Wednesday, January 4, which focused on the strengths and challenges of the local entrepreneurial ecosystem. The meeting was part of the organization’s Innovation Spotlight series.
RICHMOND, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two years later: A look at southwest Virginia’s January 6 cases

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On January 6, 2021, a mob breached the Capitol building Washington D.C. while Congress was certifying the official presidential election results. Since then, six people from southwest Virginia have been arrested for their role in the riot, some tried and convicted. They are among the more than 950 people arrested for their alleged participation.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Youngkin says tax cuts can give Virginia a win against other states

(The Center Square) – Heading into the second year of his term, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he wants to “compete to win” with other states when it comes to attracting business and people to the Commonwealth. That was the main takeaway from a speech given by the governor Thursday, when he touted proposed budget amendments to cut $1 billion in taxes and outlined his strategy to “win” in the Commonwealth. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
wcyb.com

Brawl in the Hall final results

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Schools from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were at Viking Hall this afternoon for the annual Bill Brimer Brawl in the Hall. For complete results from Saturday's event, click here.
BRISTOL, TN
Franklin News Post

State panel announces sculptor of Barbara Johns statue for U.S. Capitol

Steven Weitzman, a sculptor whose works include a bronze of Frederick Douglass for the U.S. Capitol, will sculpt Virginia’s statue of teenage civil rights heroine Barbara Johns for the Statuary Hall collection. The Johns statue will replace Virginia’s statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that the state removed...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Fire ant detection leads to expanded quarantine zone in Virginia

Five Virginia counties have joined the growing list of localities facing a fire ant quarantine zone. The pests have established a presence in Charlotte, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Lunenburg and Sussex counties. The invasive species pose a threat to Virginia’s agricultural and natural resources because they damage crops and agricultural equipment and...
VIRGINIA STATE
virginia.org

Save the Date: The 2023 Virginia Restaurant Weeks

There is no better time to experience Virginia’s unique culinary scene than during Restaurant Week, a foodie extravaganza when some of the best restaurants around the Commonwealth offer incredible multi-course meals for a fraction of the price. Use our restaurant week guide to mark your calendars for the annual (and sometimes semi-annual) culinary celebration in your area!
VIRGINIA STATE

