Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
The Penguins Should Move Jake Guentzel
Earlier this season, the Pittsburgh Penguins lost seven straight games for the first time in the Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin era. It was a historic run, and not in a good way, but they are on the brink of matching that this weekend. The Penguins suffered their sixth straight...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Jakob Vrana, and the Calgary Flames
Someone may be interested in trading for Jakub Vrana. Colton David of Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli and Steven Ellis on Daily Faceoff Live on if Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana will get trade interest after he cleared waivers. Seravalli notes that there were a lot of people surprised that...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks & Sharks Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
At the time of this writing, the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks are both at the bottom portion of the NHL standings. As a result, they both will be among the league’s most notable sellers at the 2023 Trade Deadline. Players like Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and Max Domi have been getting a lot of buzz as trade candidates from the Blackhawks, while Timo Meier, Erik Karlsson, and James Reimer are in the rumor mill from San Jose.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears rumored trade destination for former struggling All-Pro WR
The Chicago Bears need more help at WR than any other team in the NFL. Darnell Mooney was injured and out for the season, Chase Claypool hasn’t lived up to expectations and the rest of the roster is just garbage. So the Chicago Bears are rumored to be a...
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Revealed His Card Declined Trying To Buy A $140,000 Champagne Bottle In Miami After The Mavericks Won The NBA Finals
Winning the NBA Championship is one of the best feelings for a player and an owner in the league. Every team wants to win the NBA title, but each season only one team can fulfill that dream. Although the NBA Finals take place each season, some of them mean more than others.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor
Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
Yardbarker
Yankees add former Cardinals 1st round pick to MiLB deal
The New York Yankees have been adding minor-league talent at an incredible pace the past few days, trying to inject competition with spring training around the bend. Most of their acquisitions have been to fill outfield spots or at least try to create a position battle in left field, but their latest signing, Delvin Perez, the St. Louis Cardinals’ former first-round pick back in 2016 and once considered a top 20 prospect, is primarily a shortstop.
Yardbarker
Knicks Make Roster Move With Recent First-Round Pick On Thursday
The New York Knicks currently find themselves 21-18 in the Eastern Conference and holding on to a Top-6 spot in the conference. Their talented trio of Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett has been playing well and they are beginning to develop some great chemistry with one another, but the Knicks as a whole are still searching for ways to get more production from their depth.
Yardbarker
Yankees lose flamethrowing bullpen arm to Blue Jays via waivers
The Yankees have been adding an exorbitant number of minor league contracts to compete this upcoming spring training. One of the more exciting players was Junior Fernandez, a 25-year-old relief pitcher coming off a solid season with both the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates. Across 18.2 innings last season,...
Yardbarker
Report Indicates Steelers Will Consult With QB1 Kenny Pickett Upon Off-Season Decision On OC Matt Canada
Amidst the Pittsburgh Steelers’ three-game winning streak, the offense has began to show signs of life. The running game has suddenly become very good since the Week 9 bye. As a result, it’s opened up the passing game for rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Pickett has taken a step forward, impressing many people around the league. His back-to-back game-winning drives have kept the black and gold’s playoff hopes alive.
Yardbarker
Steelers Player Who Hasn’t Played A Snap In The Black And Gold ‘Not Worried’ About 2023 Despite $12.75 Million Cap Hit
The Pittsburgh Steelers were a bit more active during the 2022 trade deadline than the organization has been in years past. The most notable move was trading away Wide Receiver, Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second-round pick. The transaction is already shaping out to be a win for Pittsburgh as the pass catcher has battled some injuries and has not played well when on the field as he prepares to enter the final year of his rookie contract. The other deal that took place was acquiring Cornerback, William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders and a seventh-round conditional pick for a sixth-round conditional pick.
Yardbarker
NFL is setting up the Seattle Seahawks to miss the playoffs
By scheduling this week’s Seattle Seahawks game before Detroit at Green Bay, the NFL is setting Seattle up to miss the playoffs. Coming into the final game of this season, the upstart Seattle Seahawks still have a chance of reaching the postseason. 12s love it, but by their scheduling, the National Football League appears to be banking on Seattle to miss the party.
Yardbarker
RB Le'Veon Bell blames former coach for ruining his NFL career
Le’Veon Bell was one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL before he sat out the 2018 season, but the former running back insists the time off had nothing to do with the downfall of his career. One of the people he blames is Adam Gase. After Damar...
Yardbarker
Browns defensive lineman sent home day after suggesting he won't return next year
It's not often a former first overall pick moves around the league as often as Clowney has done. If he does sign with a new team this offseason, it would become his fifth NFL home, the most among former No. 1 draft picks since 2000. On Thursday, Clowney admitted he...
Yardbarker
Braves made 'potentially valuable under-the-radar' trade with Yankees
The Braves haven’t made many free-agent moves this offseason, only spending $3 million in that area. However, there were several worthwhile trades. Sean Murphy headlines the offseason; he’s an elite catcher and just agreed to a long-term deal to stay in Atlanta for his prime years. There were...
Yardbarker
NFL reportedly might offer Chiefs and Bills unique option in fallout of Damar Hamlin incident
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills still have to decide the top seed in the NFL playoffs, and in the fallout of the Damar Hamlin incident, the NFL could offer the teams a unique choice in how they proceed in the playoffs with Bills-Bengals not expected to be resumed.
Yardbarker
Two Key Defensive Starters out for Steelers Ahead of Browns Game
For the second straight day, a pair of impact players on the defensive side of the football did not practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns take on the Steelers in week 18, and Pittsburgh has a playoff shot alive. Injuries could be a factor ... Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick...
Yardbarker
Latest Possible Scenario Could Lead Steelers To Having Easier Path To 2022 Playoffs
There’s just one week left in the 2022 NFL regular season. The Pittsburgh Steelers come into Week 18 having won five of their last six, giving them a realistic shot at the postseason. Just a month ago, those chances were seen as a major longshot. The first step to making it is to beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The circumstances beyond that have gotten a bit more murky though.
Yardbarker
Bills' Damar Hamlin expresses thanks, asks for more prayers in Instagram post
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin expressed thanks to everybody that shared prayers and reached out to him this past week in a social media post on Instagram Saturday afternoon. Writes Hamlin:. When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much. The Love...
Yardbarker
Phillies acquire two-time All-Star pitcher in trade with Tigers
The Philadelphia Phillies are adding a two-time All-Star to their bullpen in a trade with the Detroit Tigers. The Phillies are acquiring reliever Gregory Soto from the Tigers in exchange for Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands. Kody Clemens, the son of former MLB star Roger Clemens, will also move to Philadelphia in the deal.
Comments / 0