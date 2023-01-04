Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Firefighters battle blaze in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in Lynn on Saturday. Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Valley Avenue determined a fire that started in the basement had burned its way to the upper floors. The residents got out of the building safely.
whdh.com
18-year-old killed in head-on Merrimack, NH crash
MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A violent head-on crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire left an 18-year-old dead and several other people seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash on Continental Boulevard by Bailey Court around 7 p.m. Friday determined that a 2010 Chrysler minivan crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Jeep Compass.
WCVB
Three-alarm fire breaks out in basement of Lynn home
LYNN, Mass. — The residents of a Lynn home are safe after a three-alarm fire started in their building on Saturday. The Lynn Fire Department first tweeted about the fire at 13 Valley Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Lynn Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan said crews found flames in the basement...
Authorities ID 30-Year-Old Billerica Man Killed In New Year's Chelmsford Crash
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal New Year's Day crash in Chelmsford as 30-year-old Nicholas Kiesinger of Billerica, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Police responded to the single-vehicle crash near 143 Littleton Road around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1,…
Man charged in extensive car vandalism spree in East Boston
BOSTON - Boston Police have arrested a man who they say keyed several cars in East Boston recently.Santos Moscoso, 47, was taken into custody Thursday. He's charged with 38 counts of "willful and malicious destruction of property over $1,200," police said in a statement Friday.There's no word yet on a motive for the vandalism.Drivers told WBZ-TV someone went up and down Bremen Street twice in the last month keying cars. In some instances, insurance will not cover the vandalism."The personal destruction of property in the city is unbelievable," Nikki Mackin, who had her car keyed, told WBZ Wednesday.Moscoso will be arraigned Friday in East Boston District Court.
WMUR.com
18-year-old dead, other seriously hurt after head-on crash in Merrimack
MERRIMACK, N.H. — An 18-year-old from Merrimack is dead and others are injured after a head-on crash Friday night, according to police. Merrimack police said just after 7 p.m., two cars were involved in a head-on crash on Continental Boulevard near Bailey Court. Police and fire responded and the road was shut down because of the crash.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Issue Car Break-in Advisory
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department issued an advisory on Thursday warning residents of a recent increase in the number of cars break-ins. According to police, the increase in break-ins is happening in the areas of the city near Chatham Street, Pleasant Street and Chandler Street. Police say many of...
whdh.com
Crews battle large fire in Peabody
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire at a triple decker on Sanborn Street in Peabody early Friday morning. Heavy flames were seen coming out of the third floor. One resident says he and his family was sleeping when the person who lives on the first floor started banging on their door to get out.
Sinkhole Shuts Down Caller Street In Peabody: Police
Caller Street in Peabody was closed from Main Street to Walnut Street because of a sink hole, Peabody Police said on Wednesday, Jan. 4 on Twitter. 🚨 Caller St is closed from Main St to Walnut St due to a sink hole. 🚨 Please avoid the area.— Peabody Police (@PeabodyPolice) January 4, 2023 Police s…
fallriverreporter.com
Police search woods for missing Massachusetts mother of three as previous home goes up in flames
Authorities began searching a wooded area for a missing Massachusetts mother on Friday at the same time her former residence was going up in flames. 39-year-old married mother of three Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. Walshe left her home in the early morning hours to take a flight to Washington D.C. where she works and has a townhouse. Police say she never boarded the flight and are trying to determine if she ever reached the ride share that was supposed to take her to Logan airport.
communityadvocate.com
Body recovered following Lake Quinsigamond search
SHREWSBURY – Officials have recovered a body following a search of Lake Quinsigamond. According to a press release from the Worcester Fire Department, the body was recovered by department divers at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 3. The dive began after authorities received a call regarding a missing person at 10:11...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek Man for Questioning in Robbery
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to identify the man in the pictures above. Police seek the man for questioning in connection with a robbery at the 7-11 store on Park Avenue. Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact police using one...
ID Released For 23-Year-Old Woman Killed In New Year's Chelmsford Crash: Report
A 23-year-old woman from Lowell who died in a multi-car crash on New Year's Day in Chelmsford has been identified as Choon Chae. of Lowell, the Lowell Sun Reports. State Troopers along with Chelmsford Police and Fire responded to the two-car crash on I-495 South in Chelmsford around …
whdh.com
Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
newportdispatch.com
5 seriously injured in head-on crash in Merrimack
MERRIMACK — Several people were injured following a head-on crash in Merrimack on Friday. The incident took place at about 7:00 p.m. on Continental Boulevard. According to police, a 2018 Jeep Compass was headed east when a 2010 Chrysler Minivan headed west crossed over the center line and struck the Jeep head-on.
liveboston617.org
Breaking: Machete Wielding Madman Near MIT Stopped by Cambridge Police During Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting
Earlier today, January 4, 2023, between 13:00 and 13:30 hours multiple Cambridge Police Officers responded to a call for an emotionally disturbed person who was actively harming themselves with a bladed weapon at 254 Sidney Street in Cambridge. This address directly borders the west side of the MIT campus and is a densely populated area with student housing less than a block away.
NECN
Owner Closing Manchester Day Care After Nearly 20 Years, Citing Nearby Homeless Encampment
The owner of a day care center in downtown Manchester, New Hampshire, plans to close her business in June. Kristine Larocque, owner of Kindertree Learning Center, has worked in the location for nearly 20 years, but with a homeless encampment growing across the street, she said she felt it was no longer safe.
newbedfordguide.com
3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly
“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
Framingham Police Arrest Man For Motor Vehicle Breaking & Entering
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police last night, January 5, arrested a man in connection with a motor vehicle breaking & entering. Police arrested at 6:43 p.m. on Beaver Street David T. Bradford, 47, with no known address, on a warrant for a “motor vehicle break.”. Framingham Police booking photo.
NECN
Short-Staffed ‘Boston Police Department Is in a Dire Position,' Commissioner Says
The Boston Police Department is in what its leader is calling a "dire" need to fill positions, as he asks neighbors for help. Commissioner Michael Cox is asking other departments to consider lateral transfers before the busy summer season, a request that hasn't happened in more than 15 years. "I...
