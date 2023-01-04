Jimbo Fisher Throws Wrench into Barry Odom’s “UNLV Razorbacks” + Other Arkansas Coaching Ties

Read full article on original website
nwahomepage.com
Baylor S Alfahiym Wolcott loved Arkansas visit
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Baylor safety Alfahiym Walcott was excited about his official visit to Arkansas. Walcott, 6-2, 220, is closing in on a decision. He said to expect that soon as he wraps up his Arkansas and final visit today. “I plan on making my decision early, Tuesday or...
Don't Let Facts Get in Way of Your Irrational Hate of How Briles Runs Offense
There is a way both sides of the Razorback fan base can be happy.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas lands Marlon Crockett, transfer from Memphis
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Searcy and Cabot standout Marlon Crockett visited Arkansas on Friday and is returning home to finish his football career. Crockett, 6-4, 210, helped Searcy win a state championship his junior season and then signed with Memphis out of high school. He played at Gregory-Portland (Texas) prior to moving to Arkansas for his final two years of high school. He announced his commitment to Arkansas on Saturday and then talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks.
bestofarkansassports.com
The Hogs Added a 2nd Transfer Cornerback with a Cryptic Nickname. Here’s the Impact.
The Arkansas football team added to its transfer portal haul Friday afternoon when Lorando Johnson from Baylor announced his commitment. Somewhat cryptically nicknamed “Snaxx,” Johnson is a 6-foot, 193-pound cornerback from Lancaster, Texas, who has two years of eligibility remaining. He made his decision not long after taking an official visit to check out the Razorbacks.
nwahomepage.com
Sign of annual Eric Musselman rotation tweak? Maybe too soon to say, but Pinion/Council role swap worked vs. Mizzou
LITTLE ROCK — There has been an early-SEC-play pattern shift at Arkansas under head coach Eric Musselman spanning the past three seasons, which is to say we can now include the second league game of the 2022-23 campaign in further establishing, and examining, an obvious theme: The Head Hog will tweak and divert from his top player rotations while adjusting to the challenges of matching up with SEC talent and schemes.
KARK
Hogs land key PWO linebacker target Donovan Whitten
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Arkadelphia linebacker Donovan Whitten as a preferred walk-on recruit. Whitten, 6-3, 220, last visited Arkansas on Dec. 13. He also attended Arkansas’ game against Ole Miss on Nov. 19. The Razorbacks offered him on Nov. 13. Whitten talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks. He was offered by Barry Odom and Michael Scherer originally, but when the pair left for UNLV then Travis Williams took over his recruiting.
bestofarkansassports.com
Tying the $425,000 Arkansas Saved on New Coaches to the Kendal Briles/Mississippi State Reports
FAYETTEVILLE — Marcus Woodson has agreed to a two-year deal to join the Arkansas football coaching staff as a co-defensive coordinator. The Razorbacks’ newest assistant will make $700,000 annually, according to a copy of his employment agreement obtain by Best of Arkansas Sports via a Freedom of Information request.
Musselman gives latest on Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr.
Prior to the start of No. 13 Arkansas' 74-68 victory over No. 20 Missouri Wednesday night in Fayetteville, a team spokesperson relayed to media that freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. — who has been out indefinitely in right knee management — would not be on the bench with the team for the game and was seeing a specialist.
Har-Ber High School names new head football coach
Har-Ber High School in Springdale has named its next head football coach.
arkadelphian.com
Optimum opens four new stores in Arkansas
Optimum, the local provider of Internet, mobile, TV and phone services, on Wednesday announced the opening of four new retail stores in Arkansas, with new locations in Helena, Arkadelphia, Mountain Home and Batesville. The new state-of-the-art retail stores offer a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the...
Arkansas man celebrates birthday with $100,000 lottery win
LAVACA, Ark. — A lucky resident of Lavaca in Sebastian County purchased a Quick Pick Powerball ticket that turned into a $100,000 prize. Randall Overbey was celebrating his birthday when he discovered that he matched four white balls and the Powerball number 22. “I was at work when I...
Women’s Democratic Caucus on first female Ark. governor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is just days away from Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders being sworn into office. Although they backed democratic candidate Chris Jones throughout the governor’s race, the Washington County Federation of Democratic Women said having a woman in the governor’s seat, makes them excited for the future of women running for office. Gracie […]
Kait 8
Former Arkansas State Representative dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas State Representative Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. Hogue, who was elected to the Arkansas House in 1979, represented Jonesboro for nearly 20 years. During his legislative career, Hogue served as House Speaker for two consecutive terms. He also served...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Stonemill Bread posts update on remodel, lease situation
It looks like Stonemill Bread is on its way back to Fayetteville. The bakery and restaurant has agreed to terms and signed a new lease at the Fayetteville location, according to a company Instagram post on Wednesday. “We have officially signed a new lease at our flagship location in Fayetteville....
talkbusiness.net
Graham family donates to UA’s Anthony Timberlands Center
Tim and Beverly Graham of Springdale and their family have donated $300,000 toward the construction of the $33.5 million Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation at the University of Arkansas. The four-story, 44,800-square-foot center is under construction in south Fayetteville with an anticipated completion date of fall 2024....
KTLO
Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash
The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
KHBS
All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied
ROGERS, Ark. — All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied, a spokesperson said. Doctors have seen a significant surge in cases for flu, COVID-19 and RSV in Arkansas. All three are respiratory viruses. "That's the new normal," Dr. Jason McKinney with Mercy Northwest, said. "We are trucking...
Kait 8
Jonesboro to use land for new park
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year comes a new green space in Jonesboro. The city announced new land was donated and will be turned into a 24-acre park on the west side of town. The land off Strawfloor Drive is currently home to a disc golf course known as...
Kait 8
Missing Harrisburg woman last seen in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman. According to a news release, Laura Hubbard was last seen Monday, Jan. 2. That afternoon, the 31-year-old Harrisburg woman was being dropped off at a laundromat on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro. The sheriff’s...
KHBS
New Fort Smith legislator prepares for 2023 General Assembly in Little Rock
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a newly elected Arkansas State Representative for District 50, Zack Gramlich (R) is getting ready to represent central and south Fort Smith in the 2023 General Assembly in Little Rock while also learning how to be a new father. "This is Bonnie Lynn Gramlich,...
