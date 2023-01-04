Jimbo Fisher Throws Wrench into Barry Odom’s “UNLV Razorbacks” + Other Arkansas Coaching Ties

LITTLE ROCK — There has been an early-SEC-play pattern shift at Arkansas under head coach Eric Musselman spanning the past three seasons, which is to say we can now include the second league game of the 2022-23 campaign in further establishing, and examining, an obvious theme: The Head Hog will tweak and divert from his top player rotations while adjusting to the challenges of matching up with SEC talent and schemes.

