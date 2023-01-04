ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Water main break under investigation in Cherokee County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A water main break is under investigation in Cherokee County on Saturday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a stretch of “Bells Ferry Road between North Victoria Road and the Little River Marina is completely shut down due to a water main break causing the roadway shoulder to collapse.”
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
John Thompson

Forsyth County Blotter: Pregnant woman assaulted, hit and run arrest

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16, a deputy responded to 910 Deerfield Crossing Drive Apartment about a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Dispatch told the deputy that a female said she argued with her boyfriend, and he threatened to kill her and left the apartment.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Police still seeking information on missing Rome man

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023–9:14 a.m. The Rome Police Department continues to investigate the disappearance of James Kevin Bradshaw. Police are asking for the assistance of Floyd County residents, businesses, and/or visitors for information. Bradshaw was last seen on September 10, 2021, around 12:30. He was dropped off by family...
ROME, GA
11Alive

Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

A Cartersville Home Receives Fire Damage and Fairmont Home is Destroyed by Fire

12/30/2022 – At approximately 3:38 p.m., Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 53 Rock Fence Circle S.E., Cartersville, to a report of a residential structure fire. BCFES crews arrived on the scene to find a single family home with heavy fire showing. Once crews were able to extinguish the fire, a fire investigator was called to the scene. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. There were no injuries. The home received major damage.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
wrganews.com

39-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal wreck in Armuchee

A Rome man has been arrested in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a local mother in Armuchee this week. 39-year-old Edward Junior Lawrence is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene of an accident, and improper lane change. He was booked Friday at the Floyd County Jail.
ARMUCHEE, GA
wrwh.com

Third Suspect Arrested In December 4th Kidnapping In Cleveland

(Cleveland)- Cleveland Police has announced the arrest of a third suspect in connection with a kidnapping incident that occurred in the city on December 4th. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker in a news release Thursday afternoon said the latest suspect was identified as 38-year-old Julie Marie Adams of Cleveland. Arrest...
CLEVELAND, GA
wrganews.com

Video: Vehicle sought in connection with fatal crash has been identified

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023–9:00 a.m. Floyd County Police continue to investigate a fatal wreck Wednesday afternoon on Martha Berry Highway at Selman Road. The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. when a southbound Nissan Altima, driven by 37-year-old Hilda Santizo-Perez of Rome, was struck by an unknown vehicle causing it to careen into Nissan Pathfinder, driven by 34-year-old Charcia Baldwin of Rydal, that was traveling north.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Police peacefully resolve mental health crisis at North Parking Deck

The Gainesville Police Department and its mental health clinician team safely resolved a mental health crisis at the downtown North Parking Deck Thursday afternoon involving a male juvenile who had threatened to fall from the top of the facility. According to Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook, authorities began working on...
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
wrganews.com

Man charged with shoplifting, fleeing from police

What began as a shoplifting incident ended with the arrest of a Kentucky man after he allegedly fled from police Monday night. 21-year-old Robert Anthony Magditch of Versailles, Kentucky stole $19.23 in stickers from Murphy’s USA on Cartersville Highway and then parked in the Walmart parking lot. Magditch refused...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

