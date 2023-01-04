Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Water main break under investigation in Cherokee County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A water main break is under investigation in Cherokee County on Saturday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a stretch of “Bells Ferry Road between North Victoria Road and the Little River Marina is completely shut down due to a water main break causing the roadway shoulder to collapse.”
Forsyth County Blotter: Pregnant woman assaulted, hit and run arrest
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16, a deputy responded to 910 Deerfield Crossing Drive Apartment about a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Dispatch told the deputy that a female said she argued with her boyfriend, and he threatened to kill her and left the apartment.
wrganews.com
Police still seeking information on missing Rome man
Friday, Jan. 6, 2023–9:14 a.m. The Rome Police Department continues to investigate the disappearance of James Kevin Bradshaw. Police are asking for the assistance of Floyd County residents, businesses, and/or visitors for information. Bradshaw was last seen on September 10, 2021, around 12:30. He was dropped off by family...
Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
weisradio.com
Northwest Georgia Mother Arrested for Leaving Small Child in Car while Gambling on Christmas Day / Not the First Time…
A Georgia mother is facing charges after she allegedly left her young child in the car on Christmas Day – while she gambled. Deputies say this isn’t the first time that it’s happened. Mishaela Rayls, age 32 of Rome, was arrested on December 25th at a Food...
wbhfradio.org
A Cartersville Home Receives Fire Damage and Fairmont Home is Destroyed by Fire
12/30/2022 – At approximately 3:38 p.m., Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 53 Rock Fence Circle S.E., Cartersville, to a report of a residential structure fire. BCFES crews arrived on the scene to find a single family home with heavy fire showing. Once crews were able to extinguish the fire, a fire investigator was called to the scene. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. There were no injuries. The home received major damage.
wrganews.com
39-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal wreck in Armuchee
A Rome man has been arrested in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a local mother in Armuchee this week. 39-year-old Edward Junior Lawrence is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene of an accident, and improper lane change. He was booked Friday at the Floyd County Jail.
Police find fentanyl, other drugs in Georgia home with 3 children, mother arrested
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Officers found a large amount of drug paraphernalia during an investigation at a home where three children lived. Floyd County police said the department’s drug task force conducted a drug bust at a home on Oakwood Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Innocent bystander shot while pumping gas in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An apparent drive-by shooting in DeKalb County has left an innocent man pumping gas injured. Police say they were called to a Texaco station on Columbia Drive just before 5 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot in the leg. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Perimeter mall shooting sends 2 to hospital after shoppers hid in stores to escape ‘shootout in food court’ near Atlanta
AT least two people, including the suspect, have been hospitalized after a shooting at an Atlanta mall. Shoppers caught in the chaos fled to safety at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, Georgia, following the shooting incident in the middle of a busy food court, shocking video footage reveals. Dunwoody police combed...
Police looking to identify man who left kittens outside Georgia Dunkin’ Donuts
HIRAM, Ga. — Hiram police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say left kittens outside a donut shop. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On New Year’s Eve, police say a man left a pet carrier with four kittens...
wrwh.com
Third Suspect Arrested In December 4th Kidnapping In Cleveland
(Cleveland)- Cleveland Police has announced the arrest of a third suspect in connection with a kidnapping incident that occurred in the city on December 4th. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker in a news release Thursday afternoon said the latest suspect was identified as 38-year-old Julie Marie Adams of Cleveland. Arrest...
wrganews.com
Video: Vehicle sought in connection with fatal crash has been identified
Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023–9:00 a.m. Floyd County Police continue to investigate a fatal wreck Wednesday afternoon on Martha Berry Highway at Selman Road. The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. when a southbound Nissan Altima, driven by 37-year-old Hilda Santizo-Perez of Rome, was struck by an unknown vehicle causing it to careen into Nissan Pathfinder, driven by 34-year-old Charcia Baldwin of Rydal, that was traveling north.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Police peacefully resolve mental health crisis at North Parking Deck
The Gainesville Police Department and its mental health clinician team safely resolved a mental health crisis at the downtown North Parking Deck Thursday afternoon involving a male juvenile who had threatened to fall from the top of the facility. According to Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook, authorities began working on...
Teen wanted throughout metro area arrested after police chase in stolen car in East Point
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — East Point’s most wanted person has been arrested. The East Point Police Department said 19-year-old Matthew Gaskins was wanted, and being investigated, by several jurisdictions in the metro area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just to name a few,...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
3 Cobb facilities, including senior centers damaged after pipes burst during Christmas weekend
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Record temperatures during the Christmas weekend caused pipes to burst inside of homes, schools and businesses across Georgia. The property maintenance manager for Cobb County says three out of 115 county facilities experienced some damage after pipes burst. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
accesswdun.com
GDOT closes bridge on SR 82 in Barrow, Jackson counties for construction
The Georgia Department of Transportation and construction partner Georgia Bridge and Concrete, LLC have closed a portion of SR 82 in order to replace the bridge over the Middle Oconee River in Barrow and Jackson counties. The bridge will be replaced in its existing location and will have two 12-foot...
wrganews.com
Man charged with shoplifting, fleeing from police
What began as a shoplifting incident ended with the arrest of a Kentucky man after he allegedly fled from police Monday night. 21-year-old Robert Anthony Magditch of Versailles, Kentucky stole $19.23 in stickers from Murphy’s USA on Cartersville Highway and then parked in the Walmart parking lot. Magditch refused...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Hwy 11 shut down just before Barrow County line due to a crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 5, 2023) At 5:20 p.m., Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League confirmed that Highway 11 is shut down just before the Barrow County Line due to a traffic crash. One minor injury is reported. Avoid the area. More details to follow when available.
