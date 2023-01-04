Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersNew Albany, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Reports – Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
sciotopost.com
Circleville – Demo Has Started on Old Crane Plastic Building
CIRCLEVILLE – Demolition has started on the old Crane Plastic building on Clinton Street in Circleville. The demo came as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The DeWine-Husted Administration created the program to help local communities demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses, and jobs.
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Ohio
A popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On December 22, 2022, the well-known and rapidly expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi celebrated the grand opening of its newest Ohio supermarket location in New Albany, according to the company's website.
Kroger Revolutionizes Meal Options With New Food Halls In Ohio!
Kroger is set to open brand new food halls at two of its stores in Columbus, Ohio. Photo by(Kipp Teague/Flickr) Kroger, a major grocery store chain, is set to open brand new food halls at two of its stores in Columbus, Ohio. The food halls, which will be run by Kitchen United, will offer on-the-go, takeout, and delivery meals that are all made hot and fresh. Shoppers will have a variety of options to choose from, including salads, fried chicken, and Asian cuisine.
LGBTQ-friendly apartment complex proposed for Short North
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A proposed 10-story apartment complex would bring new LGBTQ-friendly living spaces to the Short North. Developers want to build the complex at the former Garden Store on High Street, right next to Stonewall Columbus. “It is intended to be welcoming and inclusive, and just wanting to be an environment where people […]
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Veggie Burgers In Columbus
Burgers have been an American favorite for a long time for good reason. They’re basically the best “sandwich” out there. Luckily, we live in 2023 where you can enjoy an amazing burger whether you eat meat or not. At many of these restaurants, they have great meat...
Two central Ohio Krogers to open food halls
CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – More food halls have come to Columbus-area Kroger stores, and grocery store shoppers can win up to hundreds of dollars in gift cards to celebrate. Sandwiched between refrigerated dips and deli meats at Clintonville and Dublin Krogers, Kitchen United-run Mix Food Halls promise a variety of meals to go. With options […]
Record-Herald
Longtime hairstylist celebrates retirement
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — December 31 marked the last day of business for one of the community’s staples, Cindy’s Hair Creations, owned by Cindy Lemaster. For 56 years, Lemaster has worked a fulfilling and memorable career in the cosmetology industry. She started her journey in 1966, earning...
wosu.org
Columbus Dispatch to end publication of ThisWeek Community News
The Columbus Dispatch plans to cease publication of its community-focused weekly newspapers, collectively known as ThisWeek Community News. ThisWeek Community News has been publishing hyperlocal news stories and high school sports in central Ohio since 1989, according to the publication's Facebook page. Parent paper The Dispatch announced this week it...
Delaware Gazette
Many will never forget events of March 11
She went to work like she did nearly every day, and it started out somewhat normal. She worked for a company called Open Arms that serves adults with special needs in the Mansfield area. It wasn’t a normal day for her, or her clients, as they planned to go to Columbus to visit the Marvel exhibit at COSI. It was a day that her clients had been looking forward to for a long time. As you can imagine, the group set out in a large company van on I-71 south to make their way to Columbus. But their day became terrifying and a day that she and her clients will never forget. Her name is Michelle, and she and her clients were shot at multiple times by the I-71 shooter, Jonathon Myers, on March 11, 2022. Luckily, Michelle and her clients were blanketed in protection and no one was physically harmed despite a bullet hitting the van inches below where passengers were sitting.
Fox 19
Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A body was found at Rumpke’s recycling facility in Columbus this week, a company spokeswoman confirms. It happened at Rumpke’s facility on Fields Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Molly Yeager said. Columbus police detectives are investigating, she said. Further details were not immediately available.
Delaware Gazette
New subdivision proposed
During its meeting on Wednesday, the Delaware Planning Commission listened to an informal concept review for a mixed-use development to be constructed on the city’s southwest side. Maronda Homes LLC is proposing to construct Donovan Farms, which would contain commercial use as well as both single and multi-family uses,...
Safety upgrades announced for Southpark Apartments in South Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An agreement to improve conditions has been reached between the city and the owners of a crime-ridden apartment complex in the South Franklinton neighborhood. City Attorney Zach Klein announced the agreement Thursday with the owners of Southpark Apartments to improve safety, increase security and maintain sanitary living conditions. This occurred just […]
columbusmonthly.com
Scott Woods: We Killed Eastland Mall, and It’s OK
About a week ago, I saw a funny headline about the closing of Eastland Mall, courtesy of The Columbus Dispatch. The joke goes like this: Headline, “Water damage at Columbus' Eastland Mall leads to permanent closure.” The punchline, of course, is that Eastland Mall was dead before it blew a water pipe.
cwcolumbus.com
As Honda celebrates 40 years building cars here, another major Ohio project looms
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Marysville officials encourage their counterparts in Licking County to lean into the arrival of Intel and take the opportunity to “create the community you want to be.” That comes as Honda celebrated the latest model of the Marysville-built Accord and marked 40 years of carmaking in Union County.
2 libraries remain closed amid water damage repairs
COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you work remotely, the library may now be your office. If you're a student, it's where you score solid Wi-Fi access. It may be a place your children get help with homework or you get help on the job search. The library has become more like a community center, a place people depend on.
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second Time
As before, physical in-store issues are blamed for the site’s closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The U.S. Department of Labor and News.Yahoo.com.
Latitude Five25 residents grateful but want to go home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Tenants of a troubled Columbus apartment complex have a lot to figure out as they start the new year. The Latitude Five25 apartments were evacuated late last month after burst pipes caused significant damage, with Columbus officials determining the buildings are not safe to live in right now. The city reached […]
columbusunderground.com
South Side Restaurant Closes this Week
South Side bar and deli Jimmyluka’s will “retire” on Friday, January 6. Opened in the fall of 2018 by Owner Jimmy Dragich, the restaurant at 701 Parsons Ave. will close after just over four years. “We are so humbled by all the love and support of our...
Two-day festival for LEGO lovers takes over the Columbus Convention Center
Brick Fest Live takes over the Greater Columbus Convention Center with eye-grabbing LEGO creations ranging from all sizes.
