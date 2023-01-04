ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Why Jack Jones, Jake Bailey Got Suspended

The 2022 Patriots season ended on a sour note for Jack Jones and Jake Bailey. New England on Friday officially suspended the rookie cornerback and veteran punter, who had been dealing with a knee and back injury, respectively. Jones, who injured his knee during the road game against the Arizona Cardinals, was placed on season-ending injured reserve last week, whereas Bailey had been in and out of practice for the last couple of weeks.
NESN

What Chiefs’ Win Over Raiders Means For Patriots Playoff Picture

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up the AFC’s top seed Saturday night, easily rolling to a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, the New England Patriots no longer can face Kansas City in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Entering the Week 18 slate of games, there were multiple scenarios that could’ve resulted in a Chiefs-Patriots matchup on wild-card weekend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson remaining humble as he approaches milestone mark

FOXBOROUGH – Rhamondre Stevenson is close to reaching a big milestone mark for any running back, especially in this day and age. The New England Patriots’ second-year running back is at 986 rushing yards for the season, meaning he’s only 14 yards short of 1,000. Stevenson’s actually been within striking range of the mark over the last few weeks, but he’s mustered up just 72 rushing yards in the Patriots’ last two games.
NESN

Why 2007 Patriots (Not 1972 Dolphins) Are Best Team In NFL History

Who is the best team in NFL history? That is a nearly impossible question to answer, but the 2007 New England Patriots and 1972 Miami Dolphins have as good an argument as any team. So, which team has the better argument?. Let’s take a look at the case for both....
NESN

This Patriots Specialist Won’t Return From Injured Reserve

UPDATE (5:30 p.m. ET): The New England Patriots on Friday suspended punter Jake Bailey, whom head coach Bill Belichick earlier in the day said would not return from injured reserve this season. The reason for Bailey’s suspension was unclear. ORIGINAL STORY: FOXBORO, Mass. — Jake Bailey’s 2022 season officially...
TENNESSEE STATE

