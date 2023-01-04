ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wingate, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

BREAKING: Wake Forest lands Villanova DT Bryce Ganious

Wake Forest has dipped their toes into the transfer portal yet again, as this morning they received a commitment from Villanova defensive lineman Bryce Ganious. Ganious has been a day one player at the FCS level, playing 24 games in his two seasons with the Wildcats. He's totaled 58 tackles(26 solo), 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovered over the last two years.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

Tennis champs net praise from council

Mayor Jon Cawley holds a tennis racket signed by members of the team which he plans to display in his office at City Hall. Mayor Cawley, right, is shown with the team’s coach, Luke Graham, as Cawley prepares to read a city government resolution of recognition honoring its accomplishment.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Top-ranked Hounds down Bears 73-50

James McCreary (15) finds himself wide open after running the floor in transition. Mount Airy’s Logan Fonville makes a one-handed grab to corral a Granite Bear pass. Mount Airy’s Caleb Reid (24) switches to his left hand to score in the paint. Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WYFF4.com

Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
GREENVILLE, SC
kiss951.com

Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight

There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List

North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
WILMINGTON, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

Mooresville Says ‘Not So Fast’ To A Huge Development on Lake Norman

Mooresville, North Carolina put the brakes on and says ‘not so fast’ to a huge development on Lake Norman. This week they voted to wait a while longer on approval for the nearly 100 acre residential project. The Birmingham based developer hopes to build high end homes on the property. So, what’s the problem. It reportedly will take rezoning according to the Business Journal.
MOORESVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina

SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Can You Get A Hot Dog ‘Alligator Style’ in North Carolina?

You can tell by looking at me, I am a country boy who has not turned down a hot dog very much in life. Can you get a hot dog ‘alligator style’ in North Carolina? I mean what is not to love about the food known right alongside America’s favorite past time. My favorite combo is ketchup, mustard, chili , slaw and onions. I guess you could say I like my hot dog, “all the way”. So when I saw there was a new way to enjoy a hot dog I was all in.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mount Airy News

Local DAR doles out honors

Ava Utt of Millennium Charter Academy, left, shown receiving a certificate from local DAR official Faye Haas, is among area high school seniors selected as 2022 Good Citizens for their campuses by the organization. Not pictured are other school winners, Allyn-Claire Simmons of North Surry High, Calista Stone from East Surry High, Anne O’Neal of Surry Central High, Avery Castle of Yadkin Early College and Conner Allen, Elkin High School.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
wgac.com

Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina

The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

Best Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Restaurant in North Carolina

Listen, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives is one of the best shows on the Food Network. It’s a great show that you get to check out some of the best restaurants in the country. Guy Fieri travels from state to state to try tons of different foods. You can enjoy some of the best barbecue, seafood, Italian, pizzas, and more. Guy Fieri is also on other shows on the Food Network like Tournament of Champions, Guy’s Grocery Games, and more!
WILMINGTON, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Lieutenant governor appoints former ARS superintendent to N.C. Charter School Advisory Board

RALEIGH — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has appointed Stephen Gay to serve as his designee to the Charter School Advisory Board, effective immediately. “Stephen Gay will make an excellent addition to the Board, and I am grateful for his willingness to serve in this role,” Robinson said. “Mr. Gay’s lifelong experience will truly benefit our students and the future of education in our state.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina

North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy