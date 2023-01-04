Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Wake Forest lands Villanova DT Bryce Ganious
Wake Forest has dipped their toes into the transfer portal yet again, as this morning they received a commitment from Villanova defensive lineman Bryce Ganious. Ganious has been a day one player at the FCS level, playing 24 games in his two seasons with the Wildcats. He's totaled 58 tackles(26 solo), 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovered over the last two years.
Mount Airy News
Tennis champs net praise from council
Mayor Jon Cawley holds a tennis racket signed by members of the team which he plans to display in his office at City Hall. Mayor Cawley, right, is shown with the team’s coach, Luke Graham, as Cawley prepares to read a city government resolution of recognition honoring its accomplishment.
Mooresville teen heads to Chili Bowl Nationals with slight edge over competition
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Chili Bowl Nationals are set to start next week. Despite the name, the event has nothing to do with chefs and spice and everything to do with fast cars and talented drivers. The race is held every January in Tulsa, Oklahoma featuring drivers from across the nation. There […]
Mount Airy News
Top-ranked Hounds down Bears 73-50
James McCreary (15) finds himself wide open after running the floor in transition. Mount Airy’s Logan Fonville makes a one-handed grab to corral a Granite Bear pass. Mount Airy’s Caleb Reid (24) switches to his left hand to score in the paint. Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the...
WYFF4.com
Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
kiss951.com
Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight
There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List
North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
country1037fm.com
Mooresville Says ‘Not So Fast’ To A Huge Development on Lake Norman
Mooresville, North Carolina put the brakes on and says ‘not so fast’ to a huge development on Lake Norman. This week they voted to wait a while longer on approval for the nearly 100 acre residential project. The Birmingham based developer hopes to build high end homes on the property. So, what’s the problem. It reportedly will take rezoning according to the Business Journal.
country1037fm.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
country1037fm.com
Can You Get A Hot Dog ‘Alligator Style’ in North Carolina?
You can tell by looking at me, I am a country boy who has not turned down a hot dog very much in life. Can you get a hot dog ‘alligator style’ in North Carolina? I mean what is not to love about the food known right alongside America’s favorite past time. My favorite combo is ketchup, mustard, chili , slaw and onions. I guess you could say I like my hot dog, “all the way”. So when I saw there was a new way to enjoy a hot dog I was all in.
Mount Airy News
Local DAR doles out honors
Ava Utt of Millennium Charter Academy, left, shown receiving a certificate from local DAR official Faye Haas, is among area high school seniors selected as 2022 Good Citizens for their campuses by the organization. Not pictured are other school winners, Allyn-Claire Simmons of North Surry High, Calista Stone from East Surry High, Anne O’Neal of Surry Central High, Avery Castle of Yadkin Early College and Conner Allen, Elkin High School.
wgac.com
Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina
The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
kiss951.com
Best Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Restaurant in North Carolina
Listen, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives is one of the best shows on the Food Network. It’s a great show that you get to check out some of the best restaurants in the country. Guy Fieri travels from state to state to try tons of different foods. You can enjoy some of the best barbecue, seafood, Italian, pizzas, and more. Guy Fieri is also on other shows on the Food Network like Tournament of Champions, Guy’s Grocery Games, and more!
Down For Doughnuts | Mooresville doughnut shop employs people with intellectual disabilities
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — David Cooper and his wife Lisa opened their doughnut shop for their son Zach in March 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Down For Doughnuts, a walk-up doughnut shop in Mooresville, North Carolina, hires individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities. Right now, they have ten employees on the payroll.
Check your ticket! Someone in NC wins $1 million in Powerball drawing
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One lucky North Carolinian won $1 million during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased from The I market on Barber Boulevard in Waynesville. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. The […]
iredellfreenews.com
Lieutenant governor appoints former ARS superintendent to N.C. Charter School Advisory Board
RALEIGH — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has appointed Stephen Gay to serve as his designee to the Charter School Advisory Board, effective immediately. “Stephen Gay will make an excellent addition to the Board, and I am grateful for his willingness to serve in this role,” Robinson said. “Mr. Gay’s lifelong experience will truly benefit our students and the future of education in our state.”
Woman takes cross-country Greyhound to Charlotte after canceled flight
CHARLOTTE — Dearest Price says her visit to Las Vegas was the first trip she’s ever made by herself, and she’ll have plenty of stories to tell for the rest of her life. “It was a wonderful trip,” she said. “Be careful what you wish for because you just might get it. I prayed for travel for years and I just got it.”
kiss951.com
Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina
North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
