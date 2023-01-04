Read full article on original website
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
Visit the Town Near San Francisco that Has More Cemeteries than ResidentsDiana RusColma, CA
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
MLB
MLB's first Mexican catcher is an overlooked iron man legend
If you were to tune in for the first game of the Mets' doubleheader against the Expos on Sept. 14, 1971, you may not have stuck around long. The Mets were in the midst of a fourth-place finish, their season largely wrapped up, while Montreal finished another 11 1/2 games behind New York. Nolan Ryan, who was still a mystery to the Mets -- the Daily News wrote, "his consistent failure to perform to his enormous potential has bewitched, bothered, and bewildered his employers" -- gave up six runs in just 1 2/3 innings en route to a 12-1 loss.
MLB
The pitcher who got players ejected through ventriloquism
Over the last 150 years, there have been a number of baseball players who have used their unique, not-necessarily-baseball-related skillsets to assist them on the diamond. Walter Carlisle, the former circus acrobat, turned an unassisted triple play from center field. Rube Foster used his pipe-smoking abilities to deliver baserunning signs...
MLB
Here's the 2023 All-Trade Rumor Team (with 1 BIG name)
The trade market hasn’t had the same impact as free agency has this winter, but with Spring Training rapidly approaching, that will surely change in the months ahead. Some notable deals have already taken place this winter, including the Mariners’ acquisition of Teoscar Hernández and the Braves’ addition of Sean Murphy.
MLB
How might Yankees address hole in left field?
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch’s Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It was about an hour after Aaron Judge had been named the 16th captain in franchise history, handing the American League’s Most Valuable Player his forever pinstripes in a news conference at Yankee Stadium. Hal Steinbrenner considered his team’s roster for 2023 and decided there was still more to do.
MLB
Cards' young flamethrower ready for MLB opportunity
This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When the Cardinals faced a potential rainout of their Grapefruit League night game against the Astros last March, a change was made to the schedule and Albert Pujols, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Yadier Molina and Tyler O’Neill were moved to a daytime batting-practice session at the Spring Training complex in Jupiter, Fla.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
MLB
Nate Colbert, Padres' all-time HR leader, dies at 76
Nate Colbert, a revered slugger on the Padres’ inaugural 1969 team and widely regarded as the franchise’s first true star player, has died at the age of 76, the team announced Thursday night. No player in the 54-season history of the franchise hit more home runs than Colbert's...
MLB
How does this offseason compare among Mets most memorable?
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. By any measure, this has been a historic offseason for the Mets, who, pending a finalized agreement* with 3B Carlos Correa, will have committed more than $800 million dollars to free agents in fulfillment of owner Steve Cohen’s quest to spend his way to the top of the league. In many ways, it stands peerless among winters in franchise history.
MLB
Who will fill Díaz's shoes as Astros' utility man?
HOUSTON -- Marwin Gonzalez will be remembered as one of the best utility players in Astros history, and not just because of his clutch game-tying homer in Game 2 of the 2017 World Series. Aledmys Díaz took over after Gonzalez in 2019 and, though often injured, proved to be a steady hand in that role and gave the Astros stability there.
MLB
Why we can expect the Bear to hold court in '23
Everybody knows what Aaron Judge did last season, when he became as great as any slugger the Yankees have seen in passing Roger Maris to end up with an American League-record 62 home runs. Judge finally got there after a September when every one of his at-bats at Yankee Stadium and everywhere else the Yankees played became appointment viewing.
MLB
These 30 prospects will break out in 2023
The MLB Pipeline crew likes to start each new year by projecting prospects poised to break out in the upcoming season. Among the candidates from each organization whom we highlighted last January, Michael Harris II stood out the most. After getting off to a strong start in Double-A, Harris made...
MLB
Sold on Rangers' vision, Eovaldi ready for '23
ARLINGTON -- Rangers general manager Chris Young has excelled at selling a certain vision to free agents in his two offseasons at the head of baseball operations. The vision seems simple. Everybody wants to win a World Series and build a championship organization. Alvin, Texas, native Nathan Eovaldi was the...
MLB
3 things to know about Crew's new pitcher
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy's Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Brewers added one pitcher this week and got close with another, sending cash to the Pirates for right-hander and former Top 100 prospect Bryse Wilson before agreeing to terms with free-agent lefty Wade Miley. Miley’s deal is pending a physical, so it wasn’t official as of Friday morning.
MLB
An old friend leads Barnhart to the Cubs
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian's Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As Tucker Barnhart considered a move to Chicago, the veteran catcher reached out to a friend he knew he could trust. That was left-hander Wade Miley, who went through a tough season last year of battling injuries while trying to help the Cubs’ rotation.
MLB
7 teams with work to do before Opening Day
It’s been a frenzied offseason across the Majors so far this winter, with many teams substantially changing their look -- and their potential outlook -- for 2023. At the same time, there are plenty of clubs that could benefit from making another move or two before pitchers and catchers report next month. Whether it’s a result of being relatively quiet to this point in the offseason or simply needing to do more to make up ground on fellow title contenders, here’s a look at seven teams that might want to consider making one more splash in the coming weeks.
MLB
Turner thrilled to join former LA teammates, wear out Monster
BOSTON -- Trading in the near constant Southern California warmth and sun for the Green Monster, Justin Turner is confident that the next chapter of his career will wind up being a memorable one. After agreeing to terms on Dec. 18 with the Red Sox on a one-year contract that...
MLB
Padres add depth with RHP Honeywell, OF Engel
SAN DIEGO -- Pitching and outfield depth were the Padres' top two priorities at this juncture of the offseason, and they took a step toward bolstering both areas on Friday, signing right-hander Brent Honeywell Jr. and outfielder Adam Engel to contracts for the 2023 season. Honeywell's contract is a Major...
MLB
This Marlins prospect is thriving under the lights
MIAMI -- What stood out most to Marlins sixth-ranked prospect Yiddi Cappe following his promotion to Single-A Jupiter might surprise you. "It was a little challenging adapting to a few things like playing under the lights," Cappe said via interpreter Luis Dorante Jr. "I never played any games at night. The pitchers were actually really good. Also, playing in front of fans. Never played in front of fans. So it was exciting just to see these new things."
MLB
J-Rod's eye-popping projections for 2023
How good do you think Julio Rodríguez can be? And how fast can he get there?. If you answered "an MVP front-runner" and "right now," well, you agree with one of baseball's biggest projection models: Steamer. The Steamer projections for 2023, which are available on FanGraphs here, see the...
MLB
How Orioles could split time at first base
This story was excerpted from Jake Rill's Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Ryan Mountcastle is Baltimore’s top first baseman after starting 205 games there over the past two seasons, including 123 in 2022. He’s entering ‘23 as the obvious starter at the position.
