Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
HABPI Announces Public Celebration of Tom Jolin’s Community Service
Gettysburg, PA—Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian, Inc. (HABPI) invites the community to attend a celebration of Tom Jolin’s 18 years of dedicated service on its Board. Jolin is a founder of HABPI. The reception will be on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 5:30-7:00 p.m. in the Charlie Sterner Building at the Gettysburg Recreation Park, 545 Long Lane, Gettysburg. Light refreshments will be served.
Local stars to dance for YWCA, Arts Council
Local stars will shine on the Majestic stage on Fri., Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. during Dancing with the Local Stars presented by WellSpan Health. The annual event is a fundraiser for the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and Adams County Arts Council. Local stars have worked with professional choreographers for months to learn two dances.
Adams County Chief Public Defender Kristin Rice wins Gettysburg Connection’s Outstanding Contributor Award
Learn more about Kristin Rice from our one-on-one podcast interview with her. Adams County’s Chief Public Defender, Kristin Rice, who retired on December 31, is the winner of Gettysburg Connection’s Outstanding Community Service Award. Rice is honored for many years of service making a difference in the lives...
‘Gone but not forgotten’: Vigil held for homeless Harrisburg woman killed on bike
Friends and family were among those who braved the chilly January weather to remember a spot of warmth and joy. They gathered to remember 29-year-old Chantel Worley near the intersection where she died, hosting a vigil to celebrate her for the joyful things in her life. Worley was killed Dec....
Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration is set for January 16
“From The Mountaintop,” the 41st annual Adams County Celebration of the life and work of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will take place at 7 p.m. at Christ Chapel, Gettysburg College, at 325 N. Washington Street. The event will feature two keynote speakers. Mayor Rita Frealing made...
Obituary: Pearl M. Keckler
Earl M. Keckler, 93 of Gettysburg, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at The Brethren Home at Cross Keys Village. Born May 29, 1929 in Gettysburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Preston & Mary (Lentz) Rudisill. Pearl was predeceased by her husband, Hugh F. Keckler, who died in 1984. Pearl grew up in the Greenmount area of Adams County where she met her future husband. She owned and operated Pearlâs Beauty Shop on Red Rock Road from 1960 until her retirement a few short years ago. During her many years as a beautician, Pearl styled hair for many of her relatives, friends and neighbors, the most famous was Mamie Eisenhower. Pearl had worked at The Plaza, Gettysburg Silk Mill and G.C. Murphyâs 5&10 store. She was a member of the Gettysburg United Methodist Church (EUB). Pearl enjoyed her exercise classes at the Gettysburg YWCA and at Gettysburg Health & Fitness and crocheting afghans and quilts for family, friends and local charities. She was very family oriented and loved the time spent with her sons and their families. Pearl is survived by her three sons, Barry F. Keckler (Sharon) of Gettysburg, Thomas L. Keckler (Cindy) of Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA and Jerry P. Keckler (Jennifer) of New Oxford, PA, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, a brother, Merle Rudisill (Jackie) of Gettysburg, a sister, Jean Shanefelter of Gettysburg and a sister-in-law, Rae Rudisill of Gettysburg. In addition to her husband and parents, Pearl was predeceased by a grandson, Lance Keckler and a brother, Warren Rudisill. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 West High St. Gettysburg, PA with Rev. Rick Smith, officiating. Interment will follow the services in the Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 AM. Memorials can be made to the Gettysburg United Methodist Church. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfun.
“Songs For A New World” opens new Gettysburg Community Theater season
Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located within the first block of Lincoln Square at 49 York Street, will kick off its 15th Season when they present the contemporary musical Songs For A New World written by Jason Robert Brown with a live orchestra on stage performing this weekend only January 6-8, 2023. Performances will be on stage at 7 pm Friday and Saturday and 2 pm Sunday. The performance will also be streamed on demand any time Saturday, January 14, 2023, so families and friends can watch the performance from their own devices at home or anywhere around the world.
PA Farm Show: Five things you can get for free
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Visitors to the PA Farm Show have an opportunity to take advantage of free services throughout the event. The PA Farm Show begins with a closed swine judging event on January 5, 2023, and opens to the public on January 6 with the food court. Here are five things you can […]
“A Gettysburg Christmas” film starring Lee Majors will shoot in Gettysburg
“A Gettysburg Christmas” will be filmed from Jan. 18 through Feb. 4 in Gettysburg. The feature-length film, based on a book of the same title by Craig Rupp, is a story of a young woman who moves to Gettysburg to get away from her family. But the family then comes to Gettysburg, seeking resolution, and through the magic that is created when a small, historic, and healing community full of great townspeople comes together, the family is…well you’ll just have to see the film!
Central Pa. woman looking for a third chance at life
YORK, Pa. — Courtney Lambert was diagnosed with kidney disease when she was just two years old. At the age of 9, both her kidneys failed. “A year later, I got my first transplant from my father. That transplant lasted about five years," said Lambert. She got a second...
Obituary: Eileen J. Aronhalt
Eileen J. Aronhalt, 81, Aspers, PA passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. She was born May 17, 1941 in Ohio the daughter of the late Wilfred Aronhalt and Marguerite Lopp. Eileen had many careers throughout her lifetime. She found great joy working with various sutlers...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, PA
Middletown is a borough of Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, and is considered its oldest community. Its beginnings can be traced to 1690 when William Penn chose present-day Middletown as a settlement along the Susquehanna River. In 1736, the first state road running from Lancaster to Shippensburg was completed. Then, in 1755,...
The best deal in town? It’s your local library.
It is my privilege to serve as the current president of the Adams County Library System Board of Trustees. Like many residents of Adams County, I got my first library card as a small child and have enjoyed the library’s materials, programs, and services my whole life. Where else can you borrow the current best seller, read popular magazines, watch DVDs of first-run movies and current TV shows, get expert advice on using computer and phone technologies, plus enjoy educational and informational programs all for the amazing cost of ZERO?
Mayor Frealing honored by Democratic women
Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing was honored as an outstanding elected Democratic woman at the annual Pennsylvania Democratic Women’s Federation brunch in Harrisburg in November 2022. The organization honors currently elected women from across the Commonwealth who are nominated by their local chapter. Mayor Frealing was nominated by the Adams County Federation of Democratic Women for her past experience at the state level and her current position as the first female Mayor of Gettysburg.
theburgnews.com
New women’s boutique due to debut this month in downtown Harrisburg
A new women’s clothing store is slated to open in downtown Harrisburg, a brick-and-mortar location of an existing online boutique. Later this month, Tamara Boutique will open for business at 17 S. 3rd St., according to Harristown Enterprises, which owns the building. “As a kid, I would go to...
abc27.com
Authentic Indian, Nepali restaurant is now open in York County
SPRINGETTSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Indian, Nepali-style restaurant named Chef Lama officially opened its doors in York County back on Dec. 9, 2022. Chef Lama is owned and operated by two friends, Apsara Banjara and Chef Shekhar Lama. This new Indian style restaurant is just one of three Indian Nepali style restaurants that Lama owns. According to Lama, his first two New Jersey-based Indian style restaurants are called Momokingg, which opened back in 2009, and Dosabytes, which opened in 2021.
Obituary: Ronald A. Fryling
Ronald âRonâ A. Fryling, 64, of New Oxford, PA, passed away on January 2, 2023 at. UPMC Hanover Hospital after a brief illness. Born July 4, 1958 in York, he was the son of the late Sarah (Mason) Fryling and the. late Dr. Robert...
Paula Mathis wins fall 2022 photo contest
Congratulations to Paula Mathis. who has won the Connection’s Fall 2022 photo contest. Mathis’s photo was of colorful falling leaves. We’ll be featuring some of the runners-up in our Gettysburg Go! newsletters. Mathis wins a $50 gift certificate to the Adams County Arts Council. The Winter 2023...
It’s Farm Show week. Does that mean snow in central Pennsylvania?
The Harrisburg-area urban legend says it always snows during the Pa. Farm Show. Well, the show’s in January, smack dab in the midst of winter, but “always” is an overstatement. On Saturday, the first full day of the show, it’s cloudy but not snowy. The high temperature will reach the low 40s, and it’ll dip below freezing overnight.
Coroner looking for family of central Pa. woman who recently died
The York County coroner is asking for the public’s help finding the family of a woman who recently died. Ernestine Miller was recently found dead in her York City home, Coroner Pamela Gay said Friday. She was in her 60s, and died of natural causes. Anyone with information is...
