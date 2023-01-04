ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Gettysburg Connection

HABPI Announces Public Celebration of Tom Jolin's Community Service

Gettysburg, PA—Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian, Inc. (HABPI) invites the community to attend a celebration of Tom Jolin’s 18 years of dedicated service on its Board. Jolin is a founder of HABPI. The reception will be on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 5:30-7:00 p.m. in the Charlie Sterner Building at the Gettysburg Recreation Park, 545 Long Lane, Gettysburg. Light refreshments will be served.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Local stars to dance for YWCA, Arts Council

Local stars will shine on the Majestic stage on Fri., Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. during Dancing with the Local Stars presented by WellSpan Health. The annual event is a fundraiser for the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and Adams County Arts Council. Local stars have worked with professional choreographers for months to learn two dances.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Pearl M. Keckler

Earl M. Keckler, 93 of Gettysburg, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at The Brethren Home at Cross Keys Village. Born May 29, 1929 in Gettysburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Preston & Mary (Lentz) Rudisill. Pearl was predeceased by her husband, Hugh F. Keckler, who died in 1984. Pearl grew up in the Greenmount area of Adams County where she met her future husband. She owned and operated Pearlâs Beauty Shop on Red Rock Road from 1960 until her retirement a few short years ago. During her many years as a beautician, Pearl styled hair for many of her relatives, friends and neighbors, the most famous was Mamie Eisenhower. Pearl had worked at The Plaza, Gettysburg Silk Mill and G.C. Murphyâs 5&10 store. She was a member of the Gettysburg United Methodist Church (EUB). Pearl enjoyed her exercise classes at the Gettysburg YWCA and at Gettysburg Health & Fitness and crocheting afghans and quilts for family, friends and local charities. She was very family oriented and loved the time spent with her sons and their families. Pearl is survived by her three sons, Barry F. Keckler (Sharon) of Gettysburg, Thomas L. Keckler (Cindy) of Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA and Jerry P. Keckler (Jennifer) of New Oxford, PA, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, a brother, Merle Rudisill (Jackie) of Gettysburg, a sister, Jean Shanefelter of Gettysburg and a sister-in-law, Rae Rudisill of Gettysburg. In addition to her husband and parents, Pearl was predeceased by a grandson, Lance Keckler and a brother, Warren Rudisill. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 West High St. Gettysburg, PA with Rev. Rick Smith, officiating. Interment will follow the services in the Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 AM. Memorials can be made to the Gettysburg United Methodist Church. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfun.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

"Songs For A New World" opens new Gettysburg Community Theater season

Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located within the first block of Lincoln Square at 49 York Street, will kick off its 15th Season when they present the contemporary musical Songs For A New World written by Jason Robert Brown with a live orchestra on stage performing this weekend only January 6-8, 2023. Performances will be on stage at 7 pm Friday and Saturday and 2 pm Sunday. The performance will also be streamed on demand any time Saturday, January 14, 2023, so families and friends can watch the performance from their own devices at home or anywhere around the world.
GETTYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

PA Farm Show: Five things you can get for free

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Visitors to the PA Farm Show have an opportunity to take advantage of free services throughout the event. The PA Farm Show begins with a closed swine judging event on January 5, 2023, and opens to the public on January 6 with the food court. Here are five things you can […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

"A Gettysburg Christmas" film starring Lee Majors will shoot in Gettysburg

“A Gettysburg Christmas” will be filmed from Jan. 18 through Feb. 4 in Gettysburg. The feature-length film, based on a book of the same title by Craig Rupp, is a story of a young woman who moves to Gettysburg to get away from her family. But the family then comes to Gettysburg, seeking resolution, and through the magic that is created when a small, historic, and healing community full of great townspeople comes together, the family is…well you’ll just have to see the film!
GETTYSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Central Pa. woman looking for a third chance at life

YORK, Pa. — Courtney Lambert was diagnosed with kidney disease when she was just two years old. At the age of 9, both her kidneys failed. “A year later, I got my first transplant from my father. That transplant lasted about five years," said Lambert. She got a second...
YORK, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Eileen J. Aronhalt

Eileen J. Aronhalt, 81, Aspers, PA passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. She was born May 17, 1941 in Ohio the daughter of the late Wilfred Aronhalt and Marguerite Lopp. Eileen had many careers throughout her lifetime. She found great joy working with various sutlers...
ASPERS, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, PA

Middletown is a borough of Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, and is considered its oldest community. Its beginnings can be traced to 1690 when William Penn chose present-day Middletown as a settlement along the Susquehanna River. In 1736, the first state road running from Lancaster to Shippensburg was completed. Then, in 1755,...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Gettysburg Connection

The best deal in town? It's your local library.

It is my privilege to serve as the current president of the Adams County Library System Board of Trustees. Like many residents of Adams County, I got my first library card as a small child and have enjoyed the library’s materials, programs, and services my whole life. Where else can you borrow the current best seller, read popular magazines, watch DVDs of first-run movies and current TV shows, get expert advice on using computer and phone technologies, plus enjoy educational and informational programs all for the amazing cost of ZERO?
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Mayor Frealing honored by Democratic women

Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing was honored as an outstanding elected Democratic woman at the annual Pennsylvania Democratic Women’s Federation brunch in Harrisburg in November 2022. The organization honors currently elected women from across the Commonwealth who are nominated by their local chapter. Mayor Frealing was nominated by the Adams County Federation of Democratic Women for her past experience at the state level and her current position as the first female Mayor of Gettysburg.
GETTYSBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

New women's boutique due to debut this month in downtown Harrisburg

A new women’s clothing store is slated to open in downtown Harrisburg, a brick-and-mortar location of an existing online boutique. Later this month, Tamara Boutique will open for business at 17 S. 3rd St., according to Harristown Enterprises, which owns the building. “As a kid, I would go to...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Authentic Indian, Nepali restaurant is now open in York County

SPRINGETTSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Indian, Nepali-style restaurant named Chef Lama officially opened its doors in York County back on Dec. 9, 2022. Chef Lama is owned and operated by two friends, Apsara Banjara and Chef Shekhar Lama. This new Indian style restaurant is just one of three Indian Nepali style restaurants that Lama owns. According to Lama, his first two New Jersey-based Indian style restaurants are called Momokingg, which opened back in 2009, and Dosabytes, which opened in 2021.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Ronald A. Fryling

Ronald âRonâ A. Fryling, 64, of New Oxford, PA, passed away on January 2, 2023 at. UPMC Hanover Hospital after a brief illness. Born July 4, 1958 in York, he was the son of the late Sarah (Mason) Fryling and the. late Dr. Robert...
NEW OXFORD, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Paula Mathis wins fall 2022 photo contest

Congratulations to Paula Mathis. who has won the Connection’s Fall 2022 photo contest. Mathis’s photo was of colorful falling leaves. We’ll be featuring some of the runners-up in our Gettysburg Go! newsletters. Mathis wins a $50 gift certificate to the Adams County Arts Council. The Winter 2023...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

