Earl M. Keckler, 93 of Gettysburg, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at The Brethren Home at Cross Keys Village. Born May 29, 1929 in Gettysburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Preston & Mary (Lentz) Rudisill. Pearl was predeceased by her husband, Hugh F. Keckler, who died in 1984. Pearl grew up in the Greenmount area of Adams County where she met her future husband. She owned and operated Pearlâs Beauty Shop on Red Rock Road from 1960 until her retirement a few short years ago. During her many years as a beautician, Pearl styled hair for many of her relatives, friends and neighbors, the most famous was Mamie Eisenhower. Pearl had worked at The Plaza, Gettysburg Silk Mill and G.C. Murphyâs 5&10 store. She was a member of the Gettysburg United Methodist Church (EUB). Pearl enjoyed her exercise classes at the Gettysburg YWCA and at Gettysburg Health & Fitness and crocheting afghans and quilts for family, friends and local charities. She was very family oriented and loved the time spent with her sons and their families. Pearl is survived by her three sons, Barry F. Keckler (Sharon) of Gettysburg, Thomas L. Keckler (Cindy) of Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA and Jerry P. Keckler (Jennifer) of New Oxford, PA, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, a brother, Merle Rudisill (Jackie) of Gettysburg, a sister, Jean Shanefelter of Gettysburg and a sister-in-law, Rae Rudisill of Gettysburg. In addition to her husband and parents, Pearl was predeceased by a grandson, Lance Keckler and a brother, Warren Rudisill. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 West High St. Gettysburg, PA with Rev. Rick Smith, officiating. Interment will follow the services in the Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 AM. Memorials can be made to the Gettysburg United Methodist Church. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfun.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO