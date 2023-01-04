ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
R.A. Heim

A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington

Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Holland Sentinel

Lynn Smith: Accountability in America

Jefferson Davis, who served as president of the Confederate States during the Civil War, described slaves as, “reared in heathen darkness, transferred to shores enlightened by the rays of Christianity, put to servitude, and increasing in numbers from a few unprofitable savages to millions of efficient Christian laborers.” Although he was ultimately captured by Union soldiers in 1865, and imprisoned for two years at Fort Monroe in Virginia, he was never tried for treason. Until his...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy