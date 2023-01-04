LOS ANGELES — TCU's Emari Demercado grew up in Inglewood, California, and saw the Hollywood Park property transformed from an old race track to a multi-billion dollar development that includes SoFi Stadium. On Monday night, the running back will play his final college game less than five minutes from where he grew up when his No. 3 Horned Frogs face No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff championship game. Demercado rushed for a career-high 150 yards in the CFP semifinal Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan. Most of those yards came after Kendre Miller's knee injury late in the first half.

