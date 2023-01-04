Read full article on original website
Richard Earl Grinage
Richard Earl Grinage, 88 died January 4, 2023 in Clay Center, KS. He was born on August 24, 1934 in Salina, the son of Oscar and Iva (Brenner) Grinage. Richard was raised in Salina and was a graduate of the Class of 1952 from Salina High School. He received a Bachelor of Education degree from Kansas Wesleyan University. He married June Weckel on November 27, 1955. In 1963, they made their home in Clay Center and Richard taught 7th and 8th grade science. He also worked for Brenner Sheet Metal, Regnier Construction and spent many summers at Milford Lake as a park ranger for the Army Corps of Engineers. June preceded him in death on February 25, 2002. He was also preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Ethel Madison. He was a member of the NEA and the Clay Center Christian Church.
Frank Orville Nelson
Frank Orville Nelson, 91 of Manhattan, died Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society-Valley Vista Nursing Center in Wamego. He was born on August 12, 1931 in Manhattan, the son of Frank Emil and Virginia Marian (Mayfield) Nelson. Frank graduated from Riley High School in 1949. On August...
Michael Joseph Silva
On Monday, January 2,2023, Michael Joseph Silva beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, husband, friend and soldier passed away at the age of 66. Mike was born to Richard and Genita Silva in Manhattan, Kansas. He grew up in Manhattan surrounded by his large extended family. Mike graduated from Manhattan High...
