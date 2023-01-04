Read full article on original website
hazard-herald.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Lexington
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Lexington-Fayette, KY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
fox56news.com
New Boyle County wellness center is ‘bringing health care home’
There's a new wellness center in Boyle County that's taking calls to help Kentuckians get health care at home. New Boyle County wellness center is ‘bringing health …. There's a new wellness center in Boyle County that's taking calls to help Kentuckians get health care at home. Jan. 6...
WKYT 27
Ky. school rallies to support hospitalized staff member
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Paris Independent School staff member is in recovery after a car collision left him in the hospital, but the tight-knit town is showing its support. Kelly Vice is the director of technology for Paris City Schools. Vice didn’t make it in to work on Tuesday...
lanereport.com
Economic Outlook 2023: Tourism
“On a scale of 1-10 I expect the Kentucky/U.S. economy to be at a 5-6 as we move through 2023. Within the sector of tourism and LearnShops art classes, I expect the economy to be at a 9-10. In Berea, the motorcoach buses book in Berea, restaurants are busy, hotels...
lanereport.com
Neogen opens Mt. Sterling location with nearly $10 million investment
MT. STERLING, Ky. — Neogen Corp., an animal and food safety product manufacturer, opened its new facility in Montgomery County, a $9.8 million investment creating 79 full-time jobs and furthering the Governor’s initiative to grow Kentucky’s agritech sector. Neogen has operated in Kentucky since located in Lexington...
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY – January 2023
At the final City Council meeting of 2022 on December 6, Mayor Linda Gorton took the opportunity to thank six Councilmembers who left the Council: David Kloiber, Susan Lamb, Amanda Mays Bledsoe, Josh McCurn, Richard Moloney, and Vice Mayor Steve Kay. Mayor Gorton said, “They have all committed a portion...
lanereport.com
Governor announces Tourism, Arts & Heritage appointment
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky Personnel Cabinet Deputy Secretary Lindy Casebier will become secretary of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet following Secretary Mike Berry’s retirement in February 2023. Lindy Casebier, a Louisville native, was appointed by Gov. Beshear in December 2019 as Deputy...
Today’s Interview: Central Appalachian agri-tech company AppHarvest undergoes change in the new year
Interview with AppHarvest spokesman Travis Parman
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
wdrb.com
Recent winter storm causes flood damage on University of Kentucky campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The recent winter storm brought flood damage to at least 36 building on the University of Kentucky's campus. According to a report by LEX18, crews are trying to clean everything up before students come back from break Monday. There are multiple problems like busted pipes, busted...
horseandrider.com
Kentucky Horse Positive for Strangles
A two-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Fayette County, Kentucky, has tested positive for strangles. The horse arrived at the race training facility from out of state on December 28. He was febrile on December 29 and remained isolated from other horses at the facility. A second fever was detected on January 2, and the horse was shipped to a referral hospital where it remains in isolation. Strangles was confirmed on January 4. Thirteen other horses have been exposed.
WLKY.com
Oldham Brewing Co. to move near Old Louisville, change name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — An Oldham County brewery is moving to a new location near Old Louisville — and changing its name,according to Louisville Business First. Inside Job Brewing Co. is seeking a zoning change for a building at 1031 S. Sixth St. The company was formerly...
No. 7 Alabama may be favored but ‘Kentucky is still Kentucky’
Nate Oats said it as simply as one could. “Kentucky,” he said Friday afternoon of the unranked Wildcats, “is obviously Kentucky.”. By noon CT Saturday, the bluest of SEC basketball bloods will meet one of the emerging challengers. The Wildcats (10-4, 1-1 SEC) have played one of the...
fox56news.com
Bald eagle shot and rescued
A bald eagle had its wing amputated at an animal hospital in West Virginia after it was shot and then rescued on New Year's Eve. A bald eagle had its wing amputated at an animal hospital in West Virginia after it was shot and then rescued on New Year's Eve.
beckersasc.com
Kentucky medical office building sold for $8.7M
Capital Real Estate Group-U.S. Healthcare Investment Sales sold a four-building medical office portfolio in Lexington, Ky., for $8.75 million, according to a Jan. 4 press release sent to Becker's. The four properties are 100 percent leased to the Kentucky Eye Institute, an ophthalmology practice with 11 locations in the state.
WKYT 27
Lexington FD investigates garage fire on
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a garage fire. The fire broke out on Della Drive, just off Versailles Road at around 1:00 Saturday morning. Crews responded to a call of smoke in the area. When they arrived, they found the fire was taking place in...
Wave 3
Jeffersontown Community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ve been reporting on it for months now that people have been going to their mailboxes to find nothing. This is happening on a regular basis as we still get phone calls from viewers who have been waiting to get things like their bills from the United States postal service.
wymt.com
Kentuckians feeling the effects of high insulin prices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More people in Kentucky are having to ration their insulin supply, putting them in dangerous situations. People we spoke to say insulin prices are still an issue across the state. Although the price of insulin was capped at $30 for people on state-regulated health insurance plans, many people are not on that plan.
2023 Kentucky General Assembly session a short one for Senator Ralph Alvarado
Winchester doctor Ralph Alvarado is concluding his current time in the Kentucky General Assembly Friday. Alvarado will take on a new role as commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health in mid-January.
