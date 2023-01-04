ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hazard-herald.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Lexington

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Lexington-Fayette, KY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. school rallies to support hospitalized staff member

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Paris Independent School staff member is in recovery after a car collision left him in the hospital, but the tight-knit town is showing its support. Kelly Vice is the director of technology for Paris City Schools. Vice didn’t make it in to work on Tuesday...
PARIS, KY
lanereport.com

Economic Outlook 2023: Tourism

“On a scale of 1-10 I expect the Kentucky/U.S. economy to be at a 5-6 as we move through 2023. Within the sector of tourism and LearnShops art classes, I expect the economy to be at a 9-10. In Berea, the motorcoach buses book in Berea, restaurants are busy, hotels...
BEREA, KY
lanereport.com

Neogen opens Mt. Sterling location with nearly $10 million investment

MT. STERLING, Ky. — Neogen Corp., an animal and food safety product manufacturer, opened its new facility in Montgomery County, a $9.8 million investment creating 79 full-time jobs and furthering the Governor’s initiative to grow Kentucky’s agritech sector. Neogen has operated in Kentucky since located in Lexington...
MOUNT STERLING, KY
hamburgjournal.com

Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY – January 2023

At the final City Council meeting of 2022 on December 6, Mayor Linda Gorton took the opportunity to thank six Councilmembers who left the Council: David Kloiber, Susan Lamb, Amanda Mays Bledsoe, Josh McCurn, Richard Moloney, and Vice Mayor Steve Kay. Mayor Gorton said, “They have all committed a portion...
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Governor announces Tourism, Arts & Heritage appointment

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky Personnel Cabinet Deputy Secretary Lindy Casebier will become secretary of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet following Secretary Mike Berry’s retirement in February 2023. Lindy Casebier, a Louisville native, was appointed by Gov. Beshear in December 2019 as Deputy...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Recent winter storm causes flood damage on University of Kentucky campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The recent winter storm brought flood damage to at least 36 building on the University of Kentucky's campus. According to a report by LEX18, crews are trying to clean everything up before students come back from break Monday. There are multiple problems like busted pipes, busted...
LEXINGTON, KY
horseandrider.com

Kentucky Horse Positive for Strangles

A two-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Fayette County, Kentucky, has tested positive for strangles. The horse arrived at the race training facility from out of state on December 28. He was febrile on December 29 and remained isolated from other horses at the facility. A second fever was detected on January 2, and the horse was shipped to a referral hospital where it remains in isolation. Strangles was confirmed on January 4. Thirteen other horses have been exposed.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Oldham Brewing Co. to move near Old Louisville, change name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — An Oldham County brewery is moving to a new location near Old Louisville — and changing its name,according to Louisville Business First. Inside Job Brewing Co. is seeking a zoning change for a building at 1031 S. Sixth St. The company was formerly...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Bald eagle shot and rescued

A bald eagle had its wing amputated at an animal hospital in West Virginia after it was shot and then rescued on New Year's Eve. A bald eagle had its wing amputated at an animal hospital in West Virginia after it was shot and then rescued on New Year's Eve.
KENTUCKY STATE
beckersasc.com

Kentucky medical office building sold for $8.7M

Capital Real Estate Group-U.S. Healthcare Investment Sales sold a four-building medical office portfolio in Lexington, Ky., for $8.75 million, according to a Jan. 4 press release sent to Becker's. The four properties are 100 percent leased to the Kentucky Eye Institute, an ophthalmology practice with 11 locations in the state.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington FD investigates garage fire on

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a garage fire. The fire broke out on Della Drive, just off Versailles Road at around 1:00 Saturday morning. Crews responded to a call of smoke in the area. When they arrived, they found the fire was taking place in...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentuckians feeling the effects of high insulin prices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More people in Kentucky are having to ration their insulin supply, putting them in dangerous situations. People we spoke to say insulin prices are still an issue across the state. Although the price of insulin was capped at $30 for people on state-regulated health insurance plans, many people are not on that plan.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy