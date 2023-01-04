Read full article on original website
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hydroponic lettuce facility Spring Born closes in western Garfield County
A nearly 4-acre hydroponic agriculture facility near Silt recently visited by Gov. Jared Polis now sits dark, stymied by what the owner said was an inability to distribute in larger regional market chains. The lights turned off Dec. 27 at the once vibrant facility with the potential of providing economic...
nbc11news.com
Snow ends tonight just in time for this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Some limited snow fell in the valleys along Highway 50 on Friday, but most of the snow was limited to the higher elevations around Western Colorado - including on the Grand Mesa and the Uncompahgre Plateau. Dry Air Limited The Snow. The storm system that...
kubcgold.com
News fees for Colorado 2023 Round Two
Fees in Colorado are on the rise this January 2023. I talked last week about the plastic bag fees of 10 cents, and the water and sewer rates up 5 percent. But there is more to add to the list every day. Eggs are a big one. The current shortage of eggs which is affecting the supply and driving up prices is due to an outbreak of the Avian Flu.
nbc11news.com
Will Colorado Democrats impose a fee on gasoline?
The Grand Junction Police Department chased a flaming truck across central Grand Junction. The Grand Junction Police Department chased a flaming truck across central Grand Junction. Updated: 8 hours ago. Southwest Airlines customers have been impacted by another set of flight delays. Economic research organization says "slow-cession" more likely than...
Grand Junction Colorado’s Newest Auto Parts Store Officially Open
Shoppers in Grand Junction, Colorado now have a new auto parts store to choose from. The new store in Orchard Mesa officially opened yesterday, January 2, 2023. This store has been some time in the making. Thankfully, with the new year comes another option to choose from. New Auto Parts...
Change of Plans: Texas Roadhouse Won’t Be Leaving Grand Junction’s North Avenue
It was quite a shock when we learned Texas Roadhouse was leaving Grand Junction's North Avenue, but, things have changed and that won't be happening anytime soon. Texas Roadhouse Planned To Move Close to Mesa Mall. It was in the Spring of 2021 when the City of Grand Junction reported...
New Grand Junction Colorado Burger Joint Announces Opening Date
A new Grand Junction, Colorado restaurant will be opening its doors very soon. The opening date has been announced. Residents of Grand Junction have anxiously awaited the opening of Culver's at 582 24 1/2 Road. The employees are in training, and doors will open soon at the area's newest restaurant.
nbc11news.com
The Grand Junction Police Department chased a flaming truck across central Grand Junction
A slow-cession is when growth grinds to a near-halt but a full economic downturn is avoided. California bracing for massive storm approaching the Bay Area. Residents of the west coast are once again preparing for a severe storm. Mourners pay their final respects to former Pope Benedict. Updated: 13 hours...
KJCT8
Orchard Mesa Pool Life Expectancy
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s a tale as old as time at this point but we have more information on the life of the Orchard Mesa Pool. The Grand Junction City council was set to meet on January 4, 2023 about the Orchard Mesa Pool in a meeting before the regularly scheduled public city council meeting.
kubcgold.com
A Delicious Piece of Montrose History
He's Ted Nelson. Everybody knows Ted! Maybe you've just moved to the area and made his acquaintance. Maybe you grew up in Montrose and never knew a time when Ted wasn't around. Whatever the case might be, he's a local treasure and his 'Ted Nelson's Steakhouse' is known by one and all.
Mesa County Libraries closures
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Libraries will experience some closures this year in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All Mesa County Libraries are set to be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in celebration of the holiday Branch libraries in Collbran, De Beque, Orchard Mesa, and Palisade will be closed on […]
Burning Pickup Drives down N 12th St.
Earlier this morning, a black pickup truck caught fire on N 12th St and attempted to evade the police while still burnin
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Funeral Home Owner And Mom Convicted Of Selling Body Parts In 800+ Bodies
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Montrose, Colorado, funeral home operator and her mother have been sentenced in a body-snatching case that involved more than 800 dead bodies, many of which were supposed to have been cremated but were instead sold as body parts to scientific researchers around the world.
KJCT8
Mesa County Republicans and Democrats say they're done with stonewalled Speaker vote
The annual National Western Stock Show parade made its way through Denver's urban corridors Thursday. For all the talk about migrants arriving in Denver by the thousands - one voice hasn't been heard often. Meet the candidates for the next Grand Junction Police Department Chief. Updated: 8 hours ago. After...
CMU concerned over low financial aid applicants
The number of high school graduates applying for college financial aid has plummeted. One expert shares the impact.
Grand Junction Credit Card Fraud: Police Looking For These Suspects
Local authorities are asking the public to help them locate suspects in recent fraudulent credit card cases in Grand Junction. According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, two individuals used a stolen or fraudulent credit card to make two large purchases at the Trading Post Liquor Store at 2898 Highway 50 in Grand Junction. The purchases totaled more than $800.
Grand Junction police pursue truck on fire, arrest driver
A 24-year-old man was jailed on nearly a dozen charges Thursday after leading Grand Junction Police Department officers on an early morning pursuit while the bed of his pickup truck was on fire. Grand Junction officers responded to the intersection of 12th Street and North Avenue at approximately 2:10 a.m. Dispatchers were told by multiple people calling 9-1-1 that a black Dodge truck's cargo bed and exhaust pipe were on fire, per a recording of police radio traffic. The first officer in the area found the truck and attempted to pull it over for a traffic stop using lights and sirens, according...
95 Rock KKNN
Grand Junction, CO
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0