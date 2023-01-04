ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

Related
nbc11news.com

Snow ends tonight just in time for this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Some limited snow fell in the valleys along Highway 50 on Friday, but most of the snow was limited to the higher elevations around Western Colorado - including on the Grand Mesa and the Uncompahgre Plateau. Dry Air Limited The Snow. The storm system that...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
kubcgold.com

News fees for Colorado 2023 Round Two

Fees in Colorado are on the rise this January 2023. I talked last week about the plastic bag fees of 10 cents, and the water and sewer rates up 5 percent. But there is more to add to the list every day. Eggs are a big one. The current shortage of eggs which is affecting the supply and driving up prices is due to an outbreak of the Avian Flu.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Will Colorado Democrats impose a fee on gasoline?

The Grand Junction Police Department chased a flaming truck across central Grand Junction. The Grand Junction Police Department chased a flaming truck across central Grand Junction. Updated: 8 hours ago. Southwest Airlines customers have been impacted by another set of flight delays. Economic research organization says "slow-cession" more likely than...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Orchard Mesa Pool Life Expectancy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s a tale as old as time at this point but we have more information on the life of the Orchard Mesa Pool. The Grand Junction City council was set to meet on January 4, 2023 about the Orchard Mesa Pool in a meeting before the regularly scheduled public city council meeting.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
kubcgold.com

A Delicious Piece of Montrose History

He's Ted Nelson. Everybody knows Ted! Maybe you've just moved to the area and made his acquaintance. Maybe you grew up in Montrose and never knew a time when Ted wasn't around. Whatever the case might be, he's a local treasure and his 'Ted Nelson's Steakhouse' is known by one and all.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Mesa County Libraries closures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Libraries will experience some closures this year in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All Mesa County Libraries are set to be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in celebration of the holiday Branch libraries in Collbran, De Beque, Orchard Mesa, and Palisade will be closed on […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Colorado Funeral Home Owner And Mom Convicted Of Selling Body Parts In 800+ Bodies

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Montrose, Colorado, funeral home operator and her mother have been sentenced in a body-snatching case that involved more than 800 dead bodies, many of which were supposed to have been cremated but were instead sold as body parts to scientific researchers around the world.
MONTROSE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction Credit Card Fraud: Police Looking For These Suspects

Local authorities are asking the public to help them locate suspects in recent fraudulent credit card cases in Grand Junction. According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, two individuals used a stolen or fraudulent credit card to make two large purchases at the Trading Post Liquor Store at 2898 Highway 50 in Grand Junction. The purchases totaled more than $800.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

Grand Junction police pursue truck on fire, arrest driver

A 24-year-old man was jailed on nearly a dozen charges Thursday after leading Grand Junction Police Department officers on an early morning pursuit while the bed of his pickup truck was on fire. Grand Junction officers responded to the intersection of 12th Street and North Avenue at approximately 2:10 a.m. Dispatchers were told by multiple people calling 9-1-1 that a black Dodge truck's cargo bed and exhaust pipe were on fire, per a recording of police radio traffic. The first officer in the area found the truck and attempted to pull it over for a traffic stop using lights and sirens, according...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy