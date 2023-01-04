Read full article on original website
Related
marriage.com
How Does a Narcissist React When They Can’t Control You Anymore?
Charm, charisma and confidence, or the 3Cs of narcissism coined by narcissist psychotherapist expert Dr. Ramani Durvasula, are often why we fall for narcissists. The dark side is that you also face controlling, careless and condemning behaviors. So, how does a narcissist react when they can’t control you?. Read...
verywellmind.com
What Is C-PTSD From Narcissistic Abuse?
The visibility of trauma as a widespread clinical ailment is gaining steam. The general public's increasing knowledge of trauma is due to how common traumatic experiences are. In a study conducted on general populations across 24 different countries, 70% of participants had experienced at least one traumatic event. In the same study, 30% of folks reported experiencing four or more traumatic events within their lifetime.
Five signs that your relationship isn’t working, according to a therapist
A sex and relationship therapist has revealed the signs a relationship might be on the rocks - including partners not having ‘their back ‘ and not asking them questions.Lauren Consul, 34, has revealed the five signs a relationship is on the demise - including not maintaining curiosity about your partner and your words and actions not aligning.She said that some couples can feel like roommates as they “lose curiosity and stop asking questions”.Lauren said getting stuck in the content during arguments, rather than talking about the deeper underlying meaning of the argument.She says being unwilling to take responsibility for the...
psychologytoday.com
A New Way to Spot the Most Dangerous Narcissists
Going beyond ordinary narcissism, the malignant form of this set of personality traits involves extreme tendencies toward destructiveness. A new test provides a clear and behavior-based way to help you identify whose traits fall into the category of malignant narcissism. By knowing what to watch for in the malignant narcissist,...
The Narcissistic Behavior
Narcissism is a personality disorder marked by an excessive and obsessive focus on one's own self-importance, which is often to the exclusion of others. It is a personality trait with features such as having a strong sense of self-importance and being preoccupied with achieving success, needing constant admiration, having a sense of entitlement, being too sensitive to criticism, as well as being haughty and dictatorial.
Considering Starting a New Medication for Anxiety or Depression? Here Are 7 Crucial Questions to Ask First
Rates of depression and anxiety rose from 11 percent to 40 percent between 2020 and 2021, leading many to talk to their healthcare provider about taking prescription medication to manage it—some for the first time. Dr. Alyssa Wood, DO, MBA, a double board certified doctor in adult psychiatry and...
psychologytoday.com
How to Tell If Someone Is an Episodic Narcissist
Entitlement schema is preoccupation with certain thoughts, feelings, or needs to the point of self-absorption. Entitlement is the experience of a long unmet childhood need for validation. The solution to self-absorption involves patience, kindness, and never engaging when triggered. Entitlement schema, originally outlined by Jeffrey Young, is the experience of...
The 8 signs of autism in women that most people miss
FOR years experts wrongly believed autism only affects boys. This means hundreds of thousands of women and girls with the developmental condition have gone their entire lives undiagnosed. Autism is an incurable, lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and how they interact with others. It affects...
Healthline
Is There a Link Between Bipolar Disorder and Addiction?
While bipolar disorder can raise your risk of substance use or misuse, co-treatment options and other support are available. Bipolar disorder is a chronic mental health condition characterized by shifts in mood. There are different types of bipolar disorder, but all involve some combination of depressive and manic or hypomanic episodes.
psychologytoday.com
What to Do with the Entitled Narcissists in Your Life
People who seem to act like they are the "queen bee" seem to fit the definition of entitlement. New research on narcissism suggests that it is precisely this sense of entitlement that lies at the trait's core. By understanding this central core of narcissism, you may be able to turn...
Women's Health
What are the best exercises to help with mental health – specifically anxiety and depression?
The expert: Alice Liveing, personal trainer, author, Give Me Strength founder and Women's Health Collective panellist. Here’s a sobering stat: roughly 1 in 4 people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year, according to mental health charity Mind. Of those, 5.9 in every 100 people will experience general anxiety disorder, and 3.3 in 100 will experience depression. 7.8 in 100 will experience mixed anxiety and depression.
psychologytoday.com
How to Know if Someone Is Emotionally Unavailable
Emotional unavailability refers to a pattern of difficulty connecting with one's own emotions or with others emotionally. An emotionally unavailable person may have trouble identifying and describing their emotions or may struggle to share feelings. Physical and emotional intimacy can be a challenge for people who are emotionally unavailable. Emotional...
Freethink
Anxiety treatment in early childhood can lower long-term mental health risks
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, an independent panel of experts in primary care and prevention, issued a final recommendation on Oct. 11, 2022, published in the journal JAMA, stating that all children and adolescents between the ages of 8 and 18 should be screened for anxiety, regardless of whether they have symptoms. The recommendation follows a systematic review that evaluated the potential harms and benefits of screening.
Clutter vs. Hoarding: What’s the Difference?
Clutter makes it difficult to enjoy our homes to the fullest. Clutter can make it tough to feel motivated to clean or invite people over. But how do you know if clutter is simply a result of some bad habits or if it indicates a deeper issue— like hoarding?
Oddee
How Many People Suffer From Mental Illness?
Mental health is a real global issue, and deserves to be taken seriously... We often talk about mental illness as if it’s a rare, spontaneously occurring event. But the reality is, mental illness is somewhat common. Approximately one in four adults suffers from a diagnosable mental health disorder, and most of the rest of us at least virtually everyone occasionally suffer from symptoms of depression, anxiety, and other common afflictions.
smartmeetings.com
Healthy You: Coping with Uncertainty
You probably don’t need to be reminded that being a meeting professional is one of the most stressful jobs on Earth. Despite all your detailed punch lists, the unexpected always threatens to derail your careful planning. Then, into that sea of uncertainty came the pandemic, upending everything. The change...
Child neglect is built into the care system
Our work with advocates who directly support children in care echoes Become’s research (England’s care crisis forces 1,200 children to move over Christmas, 2 January). Children are moved across the Christmas period, as they approach significant birthdays and during important school and college years. Just before Christmas, we heard of two teenagers forced to move by their council to completely different, cheaper locations. One child was told on the day the move happened.
Medical News Today
The physical symptoms of grief and loss
Physical symptoms are a natural part of the grieving process. The symptoms can include difficulty sleeping, loss of appetite, and tiredness. People who are grieving may also have a temporarily higher risk of cardiovascular conditions. The information above comes from a. In addition to physical symptoms, people can experience other...
Psychiatric Times
Trial of ADHD Medication with Fast Onset of Action, Entire Active Day Efficacy Initiated
The first phase 3 clinical trial of CTx-1301 for the treatment of ADHD has begun. Researchers recently initiated the first phase 3 clinical trial of CTx-1301—a novel, investigational, trimodal, extended-release tablet formulation of dexmethylphenidate, a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved compound for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)—on January 4, 2023. The phase 3 clinical trial seeks to assess the onset, efficacy, and safety of CTx-1301 in adults with ADHD compared with placebo.1.
Comments / 0