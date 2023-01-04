Read full article on original website
Liz Cheney Posts Eerie Trump Quote After McCarthy Thanks Former President
Cheney, who once worked side-by-side with McCarthy in GOP leadership, posted veiled criticism against the newly-elected House speaker.
Biden's border f-bombs: President raged as southern crisis worsened, book reveals
A book detailing the first year of President Joe Biden's tenure claims the president cursed repeatedly about a lack of solutions to the border crisis as a large influx of illegal immigrants continues to cross the southern border.
Joe Biden Was Reportedly Shocked by the Letter Donald Trump Left Him After Leaving the White House
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The new year is going to bring another political book our way, and it’s not about Donald Trump this time. The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, by Chris Whipple, is coming out Jan. 17, 2023, and it does have a rather positive story to share about Donald Trump’s letter to Joe Biden as he entered the White House. The 45th president followed the tradition started by Ronald Reagan to George H. W. Bush in 1989 of wishing...
Biden again nominates Eric Garcetti to be ambassador to India
Eric Garcetti was mayor of Los Angeles from 2013 to 2022.Photo by(Emily Shur/Wikipedia) President Joe Biden once again nominated former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as U.S. ambassador to India on January 3. Biden had first selected Garcetti for the diplomatic post on July 9, 2021. Garcetti’s nomination was approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, but the full Senate never held a vote on the matter during the last Congress.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Author says he noticed something 'bizarre' about Russian people after recent trip
Author Owen Matthews tells CNN's Fareed Zakaria what he noticed about the Russian people after a recent trip to the country's capital.
After seeing satellite imagery, experts say that North Korea's March 'Monster Missile' launch was fake
Screenshot of Hwasong-17 Missile from public YouTube video.Photo byABC NewsbAustralia. Recently, controversy has erupted regarding North Korea and its 'test' of its Hwasong-17 "Monster Missile" this past March. North Korea asserted that they succeeded in launching the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on March 24, 2022. [i]
Critics blast Biden after federal report shows killing Keystone pipeline cost thousands of jobs
(The Center Square) – The Biden administration has drawn fire for admitting that killing the Keystone Pipeline cost the U.S. economy thousands of jobs and billions of dollars. A report from the Department of Energy showed the pipeline would have supported tens of thousands of jobs, though the number is hard to nail down. The report also pointed to other studies that estimated the pipeline would have added billions of...
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
'On A Short Fuse': President Joe Biden LASHED OUT At Team Over 'Lack Of Solutions' To Resolve Border Migration Crisis
Joe Biden reportedly lashed out at his own administration over his team’s failure to successfully resolve the border migration crisis during his first year as president, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation was made by political writer Chris Whipple in his upcoming book, The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House, which focuses on the 46th president’s chaotic first two years at the White House.According to well-placed sources from inside the Biden Administration, the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border made President Biden’s “blood boil.” Aside from vaccine misinformation, the migration crisis was the second problem that “most aggravated” Biden.“Meanwhile,...
US senators urge Joe Biden not to sell ‘scarce’ nuclear submarines to Australia
Two top US senators have urged president Joe Biden not to sell nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, warning it would diminish US national security given the vessels are “scarce”. The intervention confirms the US is under pressure not to sell its submarines before Australia is able to build its...
Opinion: Zelensky's powerful message to Putin
Frida Ghitis writes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the US Congress was far more than just a plea for help or a thank you note.
Business Insider
A Ukrainian fighter pilot who took a blood-covered selfie after ejecting has been named a Hero of Ukraine
Maj. Vadym Voroshylov snapped a selfie after a night ejection from his MiG-29 Fulcrum. Voroshylov regularly posts photos and videos that provide a unique view of the air war in Ukraine. Recently, he snapped a selfie of his blood-covered face after ejecting over west-central Ukraine. Known by his callsign Karaya,...
Top Russian Authority Threatens Ukraine After Putin Says He's Prepared To Negotiate
While the wild battling goes on in the Ukrainian front lines with no break for the Christmas season, the Kremlin's publicity war is heightening. Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin professed to be prepared to arrange a peace treaty, saying “it’s not us who refuse talks, it’s them,” one of his top officials said Tuesday that Ukraine must demilitarize or “the Russian army (will) solve the issue.”
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Joe Biden Inappropriately Touching A Child?
A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows President Joe Biden touching a child inappropriately during a public event. This photo has been digitally altered. The unedited image shows Biden pointing to the child’s shirt. Fact Check:. Biden is planning to announce expanded border measures in advance of his first...
Tucker Carlson Denounces 'Moron' Fox News Contributor Over Speaker Stance
Carlson said that his Fox News colleague was a member of "the moron community" and a "buffoon" for disagreeing with him about the House GOP speaker debacle.
White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42
The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
Biden Administration to 'Protect and Defend' Trump From Iran Revenge Threat
"Iran continues to plot against U.S. citizens and interests as so-called revenge for the death of Qassem Soleimani," the State Department told Newsweek.
