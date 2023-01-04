ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SheKnows

Joe Biden Was Reportedly Shocked by the Letter Donald Trump Left Him After Leaving the White House

The new year is going to bring another political book our way, and it's not about Donald Trump this time. The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House, by Chris Whipple, is coming out Jan. 17, 2023, and it does have a rather positive story to share about Donald Trump's letter to Joe Biden as he entered the White House.  The 45th president followed the tradition started by Ronald Reagan to George H. W. Bush in 1989 of wishing...
D.J. Eaton

Biden again nominates Eric Garcetti to be ambassador to India

Eric Garcetti was mayor of Los Angeles from 2013 to 2022.Photo by(Emily Shur/Wikipedia) President Joe Biden once again nominated former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as U.S. ambassador to India on January 3. Biden had first selected Garcetti for the diplomatic post on July 9, 2021. Garcetti’s nomination was approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, but the full Senate never held a vote on the matter during the last Congress.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Center Square

Critics blast Biden after federal report shows killing Keystone pipeline cost thousands of jobs

(The Center Square) – The Biden administration has drawn fire for admitting that killing the Keystone Pipeline cost the U.S. economy thousands of jobs and billions of dollars. A report from the Department of Energy showed the pipeline would have supported tens of thousands of jobs, though the number is hard to nail down. The report also pointed to other studies that estimated the pipeline would have added billions of...
MONTANA STATE
RadarOnline

'On A Short Fuse': President Joe Biden LASHED OUT At Team Over 'Lack Of Solutions' To Resolve Border Migration Crisis

Joe Biden reportedly lashed out at his own administration over his team’s failure to successfully resolve the border migration crisis during his first year as president, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation was made by political writer Chris Whipple in his upcoming book, The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House, which focuses on the 46th president’s chaotic first two years at the White House.According to well-placed sources from inside the Biden Administration, the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border made President Biden’s “blood boil.” Aside from vaccine misinformation, the migration crisis was the second problem that “most aggravated” Biden.“Meanwhile,...
Mike

Top Russian Authority Threatens Ukraine After Putin Says He's Prepared To Negotiate

While the wild battling goes on in the Ukrainian front lines with no break for the Christmas season, the Kremlin's publicity war is heightening. Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin professed to be prepared to arrange a peace treaty, saying “it’s not us who refuse talks, it’s them,” one of his top officials said Tuesday that Ukraine must demilitarize or “the Russian army (will) solve the issue.”
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Joe Biden Inappropriately Touching A Child?

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows President Joe Biden touching a child inappropriately during a public event. This photo has been digitally altered. The unedited image shows Biden pointing to the child’s shirt. Fact Check:. Biden is planning to announce expanded border measures in advance of his first...
New York Post

White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42

The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...

