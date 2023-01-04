ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Winter Activities you Need to Enjoy in Colorado This Year

Snowmobiling- The last time I was on a snowmobile was in Pinetop Az. I was about 19 or 20. There are great family rides out on the Umcompahgre Plateau for trail runners. If you love the deep powder head towards the Grand Mesa where miles of trails lie atop the world's longest mountain on the backcountry of the Cimarron range.
MONTROSE, CO
nbc11news.com

Snow ends tonight just in time for this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Some limited snow fell in the valleys along Highway 50 on Friday, but most of the snow was limited to the higher elevations around Western Colorado - including on the Grand Mesa and the Uncompahgre Plateau. Dry Air Limited The Snow. The storm system that...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
kubcgold.com

News fees for Colorado 2023 Round Two

Fees in Colorado are on the rise this January 2023. I talked last week about the plastic bag fees of 10 cents, and the water and sewer rates up 5 percent. But there is more to add to the list every day. Eggs are a big one. The current shortage of eggs which is affecting the supply and driving up prices is due to an outbreak of the Avian Flu.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Grand Rivers Humane Society: Meet Frankie

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Rivers Humane Society is happy to show off Frankie. She is a Pitbull mix weighing 53lbs. She is only 2 years old looking for a great home. While in the studio she was very friendly, active and affectionate. She recently had a litter...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
kubcgold.com

A Delicious Piece of Montrose History

He's Ted Nelson. Everybody knows Ted! Maybe you've just moved to the area and made his acquaintance. Maybe you grew up in Montrose and never knew a time when Ted wasn't around. Whatever the case might be, he's a local treasure and his 'Ted Nelson's Steakhouse' is known by one and all.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

More snow on track to arrive Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our brief break from the snow will last one more day, then snow is back in the forecast on Friday. Our next weather maker is a large, rapidly-intensifying area of low pressure off the northern California Coast on Wednesday evening. This storm system will track eastward on Thursday. It bring snow to us on Friday.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Owners of Colorado Funeral Home Sent to Prison for Selling Body Parts

The owners of Colorado's infamous Sunset Mesa Funeral Home are going to prison for their hand in an illegal body part-selling scheme. The story of the Montrose parlor garnered national attention in 2018 after a Reuters exposé revealed that owner Megan Hess, 46, and her mother Shirley Koch, 69, were involved in body brokering — or "donating" body parts to companies without permission from the deceased's family.
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Orchard Mesa Pool Life Expectancy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s a tale as old as time at this point but we have more information on the life of the Orchard Mesa Pool. The Grand Junction City council was set to meet on January 4, 2023 about the Orchard Mesa Pool in a meeting before the regularly scheduled public city council meeting.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Mesa County Libraries closures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Libraries will experience some closures this year in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All Mesa County Libraries are set to be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in celebration of the holiday Branch libraries in Collbran, De Beque, Orchard Mesa, and Palisade will be closed on […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

Arrest made in Grand Junction robbery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) arrested a man accused in a recent convenience store robbery. Officers arrested 22-year-old Marcus Alexander on December 28th and transported him to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Alexander is charged with strong-arm robbery, assault in the third degree, and petty theft. GJPD officers responded […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Next winter storm arriving tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

