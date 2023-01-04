Read full article on original website
Grand Junction Colorado Wants To Take These Vacations Right Now
It's now six days into the new year. Are you ready for a vacation yet? People in Grand Junction, Colorado are ready to pack their bags and take off to these exciting locations. I asked on Facebook, "What would you like to do for a vacation in 2023?" Here's what...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hydroponic lettuce facility Spring Born closes in western Garfield County
A nearly 4-acre hydroponic agriculture facility near Silt recently visited by Gov. Jared Polis now sits dark, stymied by what the owner said was an inability to distribute in larger regional market chains. The lights turned off Dec. 27 at the once vibrant facility with the potential of providing economic...
Winter Activities you Need to Enjoy in Colorado This Year
Snowmobiling- The last time I was on a snowmobile was in Pinetop Az. I was about 19 or 20. There are great family rides out on the Umcompahgre Plateau for trail runners. If you love the deep powder head towards the Grand Mesa where miles of trails lie atop the world's longest mountain on the backcountry of the Cimarron range.
nbc11news.com
Snow ends tonight just in time for this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Some limited snow fell in the valleys along Highway 50 on Friday, but most of the snow was limited to the higher elevations around Western Colorado - including on the Grand Mesa and the Uncompahgre Plateau. Dry Air Limited The Snow. The storm system that...
Western Colorado Days are Getting Longer: Here’s January’s Sunsets
Slowly but surely, days are starting to get longer. Looking at the month of January 2023, how long do we get to enjoy the sunshine in Grand Junction, Colorado, and when can we expect the sun to set?. Here's a day-by-day look at the month of January 2023. Take a...
kubcgold.com
News fees for Colorado 2023 Round Two
Fees in Colorado are on the rise this January 2023. I talked last week about the plastic bag fees of 10 cents, and the water and sewer rates up 5 percent. But there is more to add to the list every day. Eggs are a big one. The current shortage of eggs which is affecting the supply and driving up prices is due to an outbreak of the Avian Flu.
Grand Junction Colorado’s Newest Auto Parts Store Officially Open
Shoppers in Grand Junction, Colorado now have a new auto parts store to choose from. The new store in Orchard Mesa officially opened yesterday, January 2, 2023. This store has been some time in the making. Thankfully, with the new year comes another option to choose from. New Auto Parts...
KJCT8
Grand Rivers Humane Society: Meet Frankie
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Rivers Humane Society is happy to show off Frankie. She is a Pitbull mix weighing 53lbs. She is only 2 years old looking for a great home. While in the studio she was very friendly, active and affectionate. She recently had a litter...
nbc11news.com
The Grand Junction Police Department chased a flaming truck across central Grand Junction
A slow-cession is when growth grinds to a near-halt but a full economic downturn is avoided. California bracing for massive storm approaching the Bay Area. Residents of the west coast are once again preparing for a severe storm. Mourners pay their final respects to former Pope Benedict. Updated: 13 hours...
kubcgold.com
A Delicious Piece of Montrose History
He's Ted Nelson. Everybody knows Ted! Maybe you've just moved to the area and made his acquaintance. Maybe you grew up in Montrose and never knew a time when Ted wasn't around. Whatever the case might be, he's a local treasure and his 'Ted Nelson's Steakhouse' is known by one and all.
Change of Plans: Texas Roadhouse Won’t Be Leaving Grand Junction’s North Avenue
It was quite a shock when we learned Texas Roadhouse was leaving Grand Junction's North Avenue, but, things have changed and that won't be happening anytime soon. Texas Roadhouse Planned To Move Close to Mesa Mall. It was in the Spring of 2021 when the City of Grand Junction reported...
nbc11news.com
More snow on track to arrive Friday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our brief break from the snow will last one more day, then snow is back in the forecast on Friday. Our next weather maker is a large, rapidly-intensifying area of low pressure off the northern California Coast on Wednesday evening. This storm system will track eastward on Thursday. It bring snow to us on Friday.
Owners of Colorado Funeral Home Sent to Prison for Selling Body Parts
The owners of Colorado's infamous Sunset Mesa Funeral Home are going to prison for their hand in an illegal body part-selling scheme. The story of the Montrose parlor garnered national attention in 2018 after a Reuters exposé revealed that owner Megan Hess, 46, and her mother Shirley Koch, 69, were involved in body brokering — or "donating" body parts to companies without permission from the deceased's family.
KJCT8
Orchard Mesa Pool Life Expectancy
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s a tale as old as time at this point but we have more information on the life of the Orchard Mesa Pool. The Grand Junction City council was set to meet on January 4, 2023 about the Orchard Mesa Pool in a meeting before the regularly scheduled public city council meeting.
Grand Junction Colorado’s Lowest Temps For The Last 50 Years
Communities across the United States are being hit with record-low temperatures. Today, in Grand Junction, Colorado, we are expecting a low temperature of 24 on December 28, 2022. Looking back over the last 50 years, what have been the lowest temperatures in Grand Junction for each calendar year? Do the...
Mesa County Libraries closures
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Libraries will experience some closures this year in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All Mesa County Libraries are set to be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in celebration of the holiday Branch libraries in Collbran, De Beque, Orchard Mesa, and Palisade will be closed on […]
Burning Pickup Drives down N 12th St.
Earlier this morning, a black pickup truck caught fire on N 12th St and attempted to evade the police while still burnin
Arrest made in Grand Junction robbery
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) arrested a man accused in a recent convenience store robbery. Officers arrested 22-year-old Marcus Alexander on December 28th and transported him to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Alexander is charged with strong-arm robbery, assault in the third degree, and petty theft. GJPD officers responded […]
KJCT8
Next winter storm arriving tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
