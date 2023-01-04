Read full article on original website
If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Der Dutchman in Sarasota. This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings.
Centuries ago, people in what is now northeastern Romania would don bear fur and dance to fend off evil spirits. Nowadays, the custom lives on as a popular festival that has been drawing crowds of tourists.The so-called ‘dancing bears festival’ takes place every December, starting in the days before Christmas and ending with New Year's Eve.Hundreds of bear-costumed people of all ages roam villages and towns while dancing to the deafening sound of drums. The festival has done wonders for local tourism but has triggered criticism from animal rights groups over the use of real bear skins.Locals say that...
