Wise2theBS
3d ago
Wtf do you think? We could be 5 ft underwater and Newsolini would say we were still in a drought due to ‘global warming’
Reply
3
Jolein Heinlein
3d ago
Our familyhas 2 250 gal tanks to catch the water and use forour garden. Yes in California you can catch the rain water. We should all be doing this
Reply(1)
2
Howl at the moon.
3d ago
rumor is that California state legislators are going to do a study on freeze drying it.
Reply(2)
4
How California could save up its rain to ease future droughts — instead of watching epic atmospheric river rainfall drain into the Pacific
California has seen so much rain over the past few weeks that farm fields are inundated and normally dry creeks and drainage ditches have become torrents of water racing toward the ocean. Yet, most of the state remains in severe drought.
Rain-soaked Californians warned of more flooding ahead
The National Weather Service is advising Californians to prepare for more flooding as a massive storm system is expected to reach the Bay Area on Monday.
California is getting drenched. So why can't it save water for the drought?
As a bomb cyclone hits California this week and dumps massive amounts of water on the state, some people are asking: why can't we save the water for times when we desperately need it?
More atmospheric river events take aim at California with flooding rains
After a powerful storm left at least two dead and homes and businesses flooded across California this week, more damaging weather systems are lined up for landfall on the West Coast for the foreseeable future. Why it matters: California is mired in a historic drought, but too much rain in...
Another storm threatens more heavy rain in California and West Coast areas already reeling from flooding
More storms are set to slam Northern California and other parts of the West Coast this weekend, threatening heavy rain late Friday to places already struggling with flooding from a separate system that killed at least two people.
Parade of storms will pound California through next week following deadly bomb cyclone
The deadly bomb cyclone that produced flooding rain, debris flows, damaging winds and massive waves in California this week has dissipated off the West Coast, but a series of additional atmospheric river storms will continue to pound the Golden State from this weekend through next week.
In 1997, California was devastated by historic floods
If you lived in the Bay Area in 1997, one memory probably jumps to mind: flooding.
US Government Predicted a Devastating California ‘ARkStorm’ in 2010—Is It Happening Now?
Over a decade ago, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and state agencies developed the idea of the ARkStorm, an extreme storm and flood scenario for California based on previous rain events. A USGS video—disconcertingly set to hard rock music—created in 2010 and recently uploaded to YouTube paints a Biblical picture of what the devastating storm could potentially look like: “a fury rivaling that of hurricanes, beginning a process of destruction that will last for weeks.” As heavy storms caused by atmospheric rivers hit California this week–many regions are under flood warning—many are worried about the possibility of such a catastrophic event occurring now. So what is it, and is it really something you need to worry about?
Huge Waves Are Demolishing California’s Coastline
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As multiple atmospheric rivers pummel the Pacific Coast, Californians have been watching their coastline change shape—and surfers have been hunting down sheltered spots to take advantage of the swell. While the biggest waves came Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) extended a high-surf warning, which was originally set to expire at 9 A.M. Friday, to 9 P.M. this evening (though it was downgraded to an advisory).
Smithonian
California’s Snowpack Is High Above Average—but Its Drought Is Far From Over
California’s snowpack is off to a good start this winter, inspiring cautious optimism that the state may get some respite from its extreme drought. After the state’s first formal snow survey on Tuesday in the Sierra Nevada, officials announced that the statewide snowpack is measuring 174 percent of the historical average for this time of year. That’s the third-largest snowpack in the past 40 years, trailing only 1983 and 2011.
abc10.com
Exceptional drought conditions wiped away by California winter storm series
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has been slammed by consecutive storms, and this train of storms has no end in sight. The onslaught of rain and snow has caused extensive flooding in the Central Valley. The potential for dangerous, widespread flooding continues as more storms move in this weekend and beyond. Forecast rain amounts for the next seven days for the valley range from 3 to 6 inches and up to 8 inches for the foothills in Northern California.
Here’s Why Southern California Freeways Have ‘The’ in Their Names
Getty/Chris RosalesIt’s a staple of Southern California commuter culture and it all comes from the early pioneering of America's freeways.
kcrw.com
Expect more floods and blackouts in CA, stay linked to county ER services
Another band of intense storms is rolling across California, bringing high winds, lots of rain, and flooding. Northern California is expected to get hit the hardest, with more storms forecasted through next week. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for LA and Ventura counties. The Sepulveda Basin is already shut down due to flooding, and the LAPD has reported streets flooding throughout the city.
KPBS
Could the drought soon be over? It depends on what we mean by 'drought'
California’s most recent drought has stretched on for more than three years now. So people took notice when a San Diego scientist told the San Jose Mercury News Wednesday that the drought could be over with a few more weeks of storms like the ones we’ve been having.
kcrw.com
What’s bringing so much rain and flooding to CA?
Several storms are rolling across California, bringing intense wind and flooding. They’ll replenish but not totally fill reservoirs due to long-standing drought. California Congressman Kevin McCarthy has lost eight bids for House speaker in three days. The gridlock has thrown Congress into disarray. Liberal cities in blue states are...
NBC Los Angeles
Map: Here's What Early Winter Storms Meant for California's Drought
California's drought conditions improved after early winter storms brought widespread rain and much-needed snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Nearly 98 percent of the state remains in at least one of the four drought categories in the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday morning, but no part of California is in the most severe category. Last week, more than 7 percent of the state was in exceptional drought.
Where is the California storm right now?
The effects of a bomb cyclone event are far from over for the Bay Area.
proclaimerscv.com
What We Know About the Huge Winter Storm Heading Southern California
A severe winter storm is headed toward Southern California, and things are expected to become worse for our northern neighbors. According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday night into Thursday we can predict strong winds and rain. They could produce mudflows and risky driving conditions, which is a concern. Before...
capradio.org
What this series of atmospheric rivers says about California’s drought and water future
It’s been years since California has seen a series of storms like those hitting the state now. They’ve caused evacuations, power outages and flooding, all of which are a hazard to people in impacted areas. “In terms of overall flood risk, one atmospheric river is typically not enough...
californiaglobe.com
‘Bomb Cyclone’ Hits Northern California, Dumps Record Rain, Snow; Water Officials Claim Drought Isn’t Over
We are 5 days into the New Year and the California Sierra snowpack is already at 177% of normal, thanks to recent storms and the “Bomb Cyclone” hitting Northern California. Statewide, the average snow-water equivalent is 17.1 inches — 174% of the historical average, SacBee.com reported. Eight...
