California State

Wise2theBS
3d ago

Wtf do you think? We could be 5 ft underwater and Newsolini would say we were still in a drought due to ‘global warming’

Jolein Heinlein
3d ago

Our familyhas 2 250 gal tanks to catch the water and use forour garden. Yes in California you can catch the rain water. We should all be doing this

Howl at the moon.
3d ago

rumor is that California state legislators are going to do a study on freeze drying it.

Vice

US Government Predicted a Devastating California ‘ARkStorm’ in 2010—Is It Happening Now?

Over a decade ago, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and state agencies developed the idea of the ARkStorm, an extreme storm and flood scenario for California based on previous rain events. A USGS video—disconcertingly set to hard rock music—created in 2010 and recently uploaded to YouTube paints a Biblical picture of what the devastating storm could potentially look like: “a fury rivaling that of hurricanes, beginning a process of destruction that will last for weeks.” As heavy storms caused by atmospheric rivers hit California this week–many regions are under flood warning—many are worried about the possibility of such a catastrophic event occurring now. So what is it, and is it really something you need to worry about?
CALIFORNIA STATE
outsidemagazine

Huge Waves Are Demolishing California’s Coastline

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As multiple atmospheric rivers pummel the Pacific Coast, Californians have been watching their coastline change shape—and surfers have been hunting down sheltered spots to take advantage of the swell. While the biggest waves came Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) extended a high-surf warning, which was originally set to expire at 9 A.M. Friday, to 9 P.M. this evening (though it was downgraded to an advisory).
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Smithonian

California’s Snowpack Is High Above Average—but Its Drought Is Far From Over

California’s snowpack is off to a good start this winter, inspiring cautious optimism that the state may get some respite from its extreme drought. After the state’s first formal snow survey on Tuesday in the Sierra Nevada, officials announced that the statewide snowpack is measuring 174 percent of the historical average for this time of year. That’s the third-largest snowpack in the past 40 years, trailing only 1983 and 2011.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

Exceptional drought conditions wiped away by California winter storm series

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has been slammed by consecutive storms, and this train of storms has no end in sight. The onslaught of rain and snow has caused extensive flooding in the Central Valley. The potential for dangerous, widespread flooding continues as more storms move in this weekend and beyond. Forecast rain amounts for the next seven days for the valley range from 3 to 6 inches and up to 8 inches for the foothills in Northern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kcrw.com

Expect more floods and blackouts in CA, stay linked to county ER services

Another band of intense storms is rolling across California, bringing high winds, lots of rain, and flooding. Northern California is expected to get hit the hardest, with more storms forecasted through next week. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for LA and Ventura counties. The Sepulveda Basin is already shut down due to flooding, and the LAPD has reported streets flooding throughout the city.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kcrw.com

What’s bringing so much rain and flooding to CA?

Several storms are rolling across California, bringing intense wind and flooding. They’ll replenish but not totally fill reservoirs due to long-standing drought. California Congressman Kevin McCarthy has lost eight bids for House speaker in three days. The gridlock has thrown Congress into disarray. Liberal cities in blue states are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Map: Here's What Early Winter Storms Meant for California's Drought

California's drought conditions improved after early winter storms brought widespread rain and much-needed snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Nearly 98 percent of the state remains in at least one of the four drought categories in the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday morning, but no part of California is in the most severe category. Last week, more than 7 percent of the state was in exceptional drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

What We Know About the Huge Winter Storm Heading Southern California

A severe winter storm is headed toward Southern California, and things are expected to become worse for our northern neighbors. According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday night into Thursday we can predict strong winds and rain. They could produce mudflows and risky driving conditions, which is a concern. Before...
CALIFORNIA STATE

