ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westportct.gov

Myrtle Avenue Traffic Advisory January 6 & 9

The Public Works Department has announced that due to tree removal work, there will be one-lane, alternating traffic from the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Church Lane to the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Evergreen Avenue on Friday, January 6 and Monday, January 9. If necessary, that location may require complete closure for approximately 1 day on Monday, January 9, weather permitting. Appropriate detour signage and safety personnel will provide traffic control.
WESTPORT, CT
westportct.gov

RTM Vacancy in District 6

Town Clerk Jeffrey Dunkerton announced today that the Representative Town Meeting (RTM) is seeking candidates for a District 6 representative to fill the vacancy created by the passing of Cathy Talmadge. In accordance with the Town Charter, Section C5-8C, the vacancy must be filled by a registered voter residing in RTM District 6. No party affiliation is required since Westport’s RTM is non-partisan. The term expires November 21, 2023.
WESTPORT, CT
westportct.gov

RTM to Review “Hamlet at Saugatuck” P&Z Decision

Town Clerk Jeff Dunkerton and Representative Town Meeting (RTM) Moderator Jeff Wieser notified the public today that the RTM will hold a special public meeting on Tuesday, January 17 at 7:30 PM via ZOOM to review the Planning and Zoning Commission’s December 12, 2022 decision regarding Text Amendment #819 (to create a new zoning district, §24C, General Business District/ Saugatuck Marina (GBD/SM) and Map Amendment #820 (to modify the Westport Zoning Map to rezone eleven (11) properties from General Business District (GBD) to proposed §24C, General Business District/Saugatuck Marina (GBD/SM).
WESTPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy