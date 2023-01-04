The Public Works Department has announced that due to tree removal work, there will be one-lane, alternating traffic from the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Church Lane to the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Evergreen Avenue on Friday, January 6 and Monday, January 9. If necessary, that location may require complete closure for approximately 1 day on Monday, January 9, weather permitting. Appropriate detour signage and safety personnel will provide traffic control.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO