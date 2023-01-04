ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

inlander.com

A suspect is charged in the killing of four students in Moscow. Plus, Wallace loses its senior center; and Spokane passes a budget.

Relief. That was the word of the day in Moscow last Friday, after police announced the arrest of a person suspected in the grisly killing of four University of Idaho students in mid-November. The small college town has spent the past seven weeks on edge — frustrated by a lack of visible progress in the investigation, worried that the killer might still be lurking. The suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, was arrested at his parent's home in Pennsylvania. He had been pursuing a doctorate in criminology at Washington State University, and finished out the semester there after the killings occurred. In a Reddit post from earlier this year, a user who identified themself as Kohberger asked people with experience in the prison system to take a survey for an academic research project, and describe their "thoughts, emotions and actions" while committing a crime. (NATE SANFORD)
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

City of Lewiston Invites Residents to Learn More About Bryden Avenue Reconstruction

The City of Lewiston will hold an open house to give residents the opportunity to learn more about the reconstruction of Bryden Avenue from 4th Street to 7th Street. This open house will be held on January 17, 2023, from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at the Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Avenue, Lewiston, Idaho 83501. City and consultant staff will be available to describe improvements, review right-of-way impacts, and answer questions.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Dredging Underway On The Lower Snake River For The First Time Since 2015

For the first time in 8 years the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is dredging portions of the Lower Snake River to maintain the shipping channel. Dredging has begun near the Ports of Lewiston and Clarkston. The dredged material is being barged downriver and deposited just below Blyton Landing near the Whitman County bank. The critical work will continue through next month. The dredging costs about 6 million dollars.
CLARKSTON, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crews put out structure fire in Moscow

MOSCOW, Idaho — Multiple agencies were dispatched to a fire that broke out in Moscow late Friday afternoon. Moscow Volunteer Fire & Ambulance, the Pullman Fire Department, Potlatch Fire & Ambulance, the Genesee Fire Department and the Moscow Police Department responded to reports of a structure fire on the 200 block of 2nd Street. Crews who first arrived at the...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Washington Legislature Asked To Fund Pay Hikes For WSU Workers

Washington State University is asking state lawmakers to fund salary increases for the institution’s employees. The Washington legislative session starts on Monday in Olympia. WSU’s top request asks for 34.5 million dollars to fund cost of living raises for faculty, staff, and graduate students. If approved the raises would be 4% for the next fiscal year which starts in July and another 3% raise coming in 2024.
WASHINGTON STATE
pullmanradio.com

Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because Of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement-2nd Local Incident In A Week

For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Non-Emergency Surgeries At Pullman Regional Hospital Postponed Again This Week Due To Broken Automatic Backup Power System

Non-emergency surgeries at Pullman Regional Hospital are being postponed again this week for the second week in a row. A power surge during last week’s windstorm knocked out the hospital’s automatic backup power system. The hospital still has backup power but it has to be started manually. PRH policy prohibits non-emergency surgeries when the automatic backup power supply is down.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Boy Scouts offer Christmas Tree Curbside Pickup

Pullman Boy Scouts will offer a Christmas Tree Curbside Pickup by Palouse Conservation District. Have your tree at the curb by 9 am on Saturday January 7. If not picked up by 3 pm, contact Scoutmaster Paul Wheeler at 509-432-3659. Donation envelops can be attached to the tree or mailed...
PULLMAN, WA
Chronicle

Kohberger Housed in Small Jail With Mix of Alleged Criminals

The suspected killer of four University of Idaho students is jailed among 20 inmates facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Twenty-one inmates, including accused killer Bryan Kohberger, were housed in the Latah County Jail as of Friday afternoon. Kohberger is in his own cell. The jail, which is connected to the...
MOSCOW, ID
KTVB

Remembering Idaho murder victims: Who was Madison Mogen?

MOSCOW, Idaho — Madison Mogen was a 21-year-old senior when she was killed in Moscow, Idaho on Nov. 13, 2022. "She was the world to us," her father Ben Mogen said at a December memorial service for all four students. Mogen, who went by Maddie, was one of four...
MOSCOW, ID

