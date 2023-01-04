Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceMoscow, ID
Related
pullmanradio.com
Wawawai Landing Boat Ramp Dock On Snake River Inaccessible From Shore While Crews Fix Gangway
The Wawawai Landing boat ramp dock on the Snake River is inaccessible from the parking lot so crews can repair the gangway. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has removed the gangway which makes the boat ramp dock inaccessible from shore until further notice. The boat ramp is still open. Wawawai Landing is West of Pullman.
inlander.com
A suspect is charged in the killing of four students in Moscow. Plus, Wallace loses its senior center; and Spokane passes a budget.
Relief. That was the word of the day in Moscow last Friday, after police announced the arrest of a person suspected in the grisly killing of four University of Idaho students in mid-November. The small college town has spent the past seven weeks on edge — frustrated by a lack of visible progress in the investigation, worried that the killer might still be lurking. The suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, was arrested at his parent's home in Pennsylvania. He had been pursuing a doctorate in criminology at Washington State University, and finished out the semester there after the killings occurred. In a Reddit post from earlier this year, a user who identified themself as Kohberger asked people with experience in the prison system to take a survey for an academic research project, and describe their "thoughts, emotions and actions" while committing a crime. (NATE SANFORD)
City of Lewiston Invites Residents to Learn More About Bryden Avenue Reconstruction
The City of Lewiston will hold an open house to give residents the opportunity to learn more about the reconstruction of Bryden Avenue from 4th Street to 7th Street. This open house will be held on January 17, 2023, from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at the Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Avenue, Lewiston, Idaho 83501. City and consultant staff will be available to describe improvements, review right-of-way impacts, and answer questions.
pullmanradio.com
Dredging Underway On The Lower Snake River For The First Time Since 2015
For the first time in 8 years the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is dredging portions of the Lower Snake River to maintain the shipping channel. Dredging has begun near the Ports of Lewiston and Clarkston. The dredged material is being barged downriver and deposited just below Blyton Landing near the Whitman County bank. The critical work will continue through next month. The dredging costs about 6 million dollars.
Crews put out structure fire in Moscow
MOSCOW, Idaho — Multiple agencies were dispatched to a fire that broke out in Moscow late Friday afternoon. Moscow Volunteer Fire & Ambulance, the Pullman Fire Department, Potlatch Fire & Ambulance, the Genesee Fire Department and the Moscow Police Department responded to reports of a structure fire on the 200 block of 2nd Street. Crews who first arrived at the...
KREM
Police: Moscow murder suspect traveled to Lewis-Clark Valley in hours after four Idaho students killed
CLARKSTON, Wash. — An affidavit in the Moscow murder case against Bryan Kohberger shows his cell phone location in the hours following the quadruple homicide, investigators say. That court document details how the suspect traveled roughly 35 miles from Pullman, where he lived, to the Lewis-Clark Valley just hours...
koze.com
Eyewitness: Moscow Firefighters Battling Structure Fire (Photos)
MOSCOW, ID – An eyewitness tells KOZE News that firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire this afternoon. “It is the house that is right behind the city hall,” Sharon Fitch says.
pullmanradio.com
Washington Legislature Asked To Fund Pay Hikes For WSU Workers
Washington State University is asking state lawmakers to fund salary increases for the institution’s employees. The Washington legislative session starts on Monday in Olympia. WSU’s top request asks for 34.5 million dollars to fund cost of living raises for faculty, staff, and graduate students. If approved the raises would be 4% for the next fiscal year which starts in July and another 3% raise coming in 2024.
pullmanradio.com
RSVP Deadline Noon Friday For Tuesday’s Pullman Chamber Luncheon With New PRH CEO
Friday at noon is the deadline to RSVP for Tuesday’s Pullman Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon. New Pullman Regional Hospital Chief Executive Officer Matt Forge will speak about the hospital expansion project. It’s at noon on Tuesday at The Gladish.
pullmanradio.com
Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because Of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement-2nd Local Incident In A Week
For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
pullmanradio.com
Registration Open for Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation’s 16th Annual Gala
Reservations for Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation’s 16th Annual Gala, presented by Avista, are currently being accepted. The hospital’s key fundraising event will be held at the SEL Event Center in Pullman on Saturday, February 4th at 5:30 pm. Tickets are $150 each and are available until January 20....
Chronicle
Investigators Believe DNA of Accused Killer Found on Sheath at Home Where 4 Idaho Students Were Slain
MOSCOW, Idaho — Investigators found DNA they believe belongs to the man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death at the home where the killings took place. DNA was found on the snap button of a tan leather knife sheath left on the bed where the...
WSU letter to students on U of I murders took a while, but it’s worth a read | Opinion
Washington State University is trying to prepare its students for media attention surrounding U of I murders. | Editorial
Idaho suspect changed car title 5 days after college student slayings, records show
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, who is accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, changed the title of his car five days after the murder. Records show that he applied to transfer the title of his white 2015 Hyundai Elantra from Pennsylvania to Whitman County, Washington, on Nov. 18. It was issued Dec. 5.
pullmanradio.com
Non-Emergency Surgeries At Pullman Regional Hospital Postponed Again This Week Due To Broken Automatic Backup Power System
Non-emergency surgeries at Pullman Regional Hospital are being postponed again this week for the second week in a row. A power surge during last week’s windstorm knocked out the hospital’s automatic backup power system. The hospital still has backup power but it has to be started manually. PRH policy prohibits non-emergency surgeries when the automatic backup power supply is down.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Boy Scouts offer Christmas Tree Curbside Pickup
Pullman Boy Scouts will offer a Christmas Tree Curbside Pickup by Palouse Conservation District. Have your tree at the curb by 9 am on Saturday January 7. If not picked up by 3 pm, contact Scoutmaster Paul Wheeler at 509-432-3659. Donation envelops can be attached to the tree or mailed...
Chronicle
Kohberger Housed in Small Jail With Mix of Alleged Criminals
The suspected killer of four University of Idaho students is jailed among 20 inmates facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Twenty-one inmates, including accused killer Bryan Kohberger, were housed in the Latah County Jail as of Friday afternoon. Kohberger is in his own cell. The jail, which is connected to the...
Chronicle
'There's Not Much Doubt': Families of Idaho Students React to Suspect's Initial Court Appearance and New Details Released
MOSCOW, Idaho — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. "I just got overcome with emotions," Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected...
KTVB
Remembering Idaho murder victims: Who was Madison Mogen?
MOSCOW, Idaho — Madison Mogen was a 21-year-old senior when she was killed in Moscow, Idaho on Nov. 13, 2022. "She was the world to us," her father Ben Mogen said at a December memorial service for all four students. Mogen, who went by Maddie, was one of four...
fox29.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's dad mentioned WSU SWAT shooting in new police bodycam
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger and his father mentioned a Washington State University shooting to an Indiana deputy during a traffic stop on their cross-country trip to Pennsylvania in mid-December, new bodycam footage reveals, along with the suspect's voice. The encounter happened several hours before state police...
Comments / 0