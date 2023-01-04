Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil RightsLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Family Forced to Leave School District After Racist Vandalism at Home of Recruited Football PlayerLarry LeaseAllen, TX
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
Grapevine Botanical GardensTrisha FayeGrapevine, TX
History Uncovered: The Taylor Log CabinTrisha FayeDenton County, TX
Related
Texas Mom Joked About Having Twins In Different Years... Then It Happened
These twins were born in different years!
Couple welcome twins born in two different years
A pair of twins born at New Year have birthdays not only on different days - but in different years, too. Kali Jo Scott and Cliff Scott's baby girls were born minutes apart, via c-section, just before midnight on New Year's Eve, and just after midnight on New Year's Day.
Identical twin brothers who married identical twin sisters have children who are genetic brothers
35-year-old identical twins Briana and Brittany, who married 37-year-old identical twins, Josh and Jeremy Salyers, had baby boys just months apart. The boys, Jett and Jax, are so similar genetically that they’re more like brothers.
Woman gave birth to black and white twins, leaving the internet surprised
It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.
“I Have Nothing To Love For” - 80 Year Old Man Finds Out That His Daughters Are Not His Biological Children
This is a nonfiction piece that is based on true events as told to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. There are several children in this world that are not living with their biological parents but won't know because of what they have been taught. Some girls will allegedly take their pregnancy to another man aside from the one that impregnated them just to be comfortable and have all that it takes for child support. When they notice that the child has grown to a certain extent, they will confess the truth behind everything leaving the man who has been struggling to cater for the child since day one to feel hopeless. If a girl is aware of the biological father of a child, there should be no need meandering rather, the right thing should be done.
Identical Twins Marry Identical Twins and Give Birth to Children who are 'identical siblings'
Despite being warned against it by doctors, identical twins Brittany and Brianna Deane made the decision to marry another set of twins, Josh and Jeremy. The Deane sisters have always been incredibly close, and even attended law school together, achieving the same grades. After graduating, they both worked at the same law firm and continued to live together, sleeping in the same bed every night.
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 years
An Ohio couple who were married blissfully for 80 years passed away just hours apart while holding hands. An Ohio-based couple, June and Hubert Malicote, passed away just 20 hours apart while holding hands after 79 years of marriage.
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."
Kerry Aileen O'Brien Krueger with her daughter, MeganPhoto byFox. Kerry O’Brien Krueger lived in Burlington, Wisconsin with her husband, Tracey, and their 3-year-old daughter, Megan. The 31-year-old was a former journalist who worked in Public Relations at Gander Mountain, a now-defunct chain of outdoor recreation stores, 13 miles away in Wilmot, Wisconsin.
People think my daughter is my twin – we share sexy outfits
A mom is getting a leg up on her fashion sense by copying her daughter’s sexy outfits. A TikTok influencer named Sasha Morpeth, 22, recently shared a video of her 61-year-old mom Therese wearing the same looks as her and wowing in them. “My 61-year-old mom tried on my new going-out outfits,” Morpeth said in her video, which has nearly 800,000 views and over 50,000 likes. In addition to sharing jeans, the mom-and-daughter duo have similar blond hairdos and look like they could be sisters. In the video, the pair strut around their home wearing three of Sasha’s outfits, including one containing a...
Triplet Sisters Share the Affections of a Single Man
A set of identical Kenyan triplet sisters have come forward to say they are all in love. There is nothing unusual about that. That is until it was revealed they are sharing the same man. Cate, Eve, and Mary, three sisters from Kenya known as the "Comrades Triplets," are all dating the same man, and when it was reported at first, the story quickly spread throughout their home nation.
I was adopted and reunited with my dad after 30 years – I was stunned to find out where my husband met him first
A WOMAN who was placed for adoption at birth has met her biological father for the first time 32 years later after they both submitted their DNA for testing. When they connected in 2019, Rachael, 32, discovered that she grew up just 20 minutes away from Criss, 53 — and in an even more surprising twist, they learned that Criss and Rachael's husband had already met.
Siblings Enraged After Non-Bio Dad 'Disowns' Them and Leaves Them 'Hungry'
Does a stepparent have a job to look after their stepkids, even after they leave their spouse?. As if navigating relationships weren't complicated enough after divorce, it gets even trickier when there are children in the mix.
Biological mother who voluntarily signed away parental rights wants to meet daughter after 17 years
A 40-year-old woman took to a Reddit post to tell her story about how she gave up her parental rights to the daughter she gave birth to 17 years ago. She now would like to meet the teenager and must go through the child's father who raised her.
Grandmother lied to 19-year-old granddaughter about reason for wanting to borrow $1,800 when she already owes her $3,500
Apparently, a grandmother has no qualms about lying to her granddaughter to get money from her that she says is a loan but hasn't paid back previous money she borrowed. The granddaughter has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Dog becomes internet sensation for helping dad with newborn twins: 'She's my girls' guardian angel'
New parents sometimes worry about how their pets would behave around their newborn babies. So they sometimes train the pets how to behave around the baby or sometimes keep them away for a while. However, Josh and Kelly Rheaume's dog Lucy didn't require any of this. They were apprehensive about how their dog of almost seven years will react to having two new babies in the house. “She was confused,” Josh told TODAY. “For about five, six days, she was very standoffish... She tried to go in the car seat...trying to take their place so she could get our attention again. It was quite sad actually.”
Mom, dad and newborn daughter all share the same birthday
For Cassidy and Dylan Scott, baby doesn’t just make three. Nope, the birth of their daughter Lennon Kate Scott is the cause of a phenomenon for the books. On Dec. 18, Cassidy and Dylan of Alabama celebrated their birthdays and the birthdate of their firstborn, Lennon. Speaking to TODAY.com,...
Man discovers significant other of four years is married with children
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. They met on Bumble. She said she was looking for someone to have fun with but was also open to something more serious. "Tony" had been single for a year following a bad breakup and was looking for a fresh start. They clicked instantly and hit it off from the very first date.
Family with 6 sons has sweetest reaction to learning they're expecting a girl
Sarah Molitor said she didn't think there was a "1% chance" she was having a girl.
Mom of 2: "How to make my younger daughter see I only have time for her ill sister?"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having kids after finding the person you choose to spend your life with is a way to add happiness and see more love around you. And being a full-time mom can be very fulfilling while making sure everyone is joyful and ready to contribute to what keeps a family together.
Comments / 0