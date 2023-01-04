ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake In The Hills, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Woman dies in two-vehicle Friday night crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old woman is dead after two cars crashed near Anna Page Park in Rockford, just before 7 p.m. Friday night. Rockford Police tweeted about a two vehicle accident at Springfield Ave. and Sanford Rd., with injuries. Officers shut down traffic from all directions at the intersection of where the accident occurred.
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego man charged with DUI after crash

Oswego police on Friday arrested 50-year-old James R. Neff, of Oswego, following a crash in the area of Douglas Road and Bluegrass Parkway. It happened just after 11 Friday morning. Neff was first transported to Rush Copley Hospital in Aurora and was later taken into custody by police. The driver...
OSWEGO, IL
wjol.com

Man Arrested After Shooting in Joliet Injures One Person

26-year-old Joliet man has been arrested for their alleged role in a shooting that left one person injured. Erik solis-Medina has been charged with Aggravated Battery – Use of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Defacing Identification Mark of a Firearm. It was on Thursday evening...
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Batavia man charged in crash with parked squad car

A Batavia man is facing charges after a crash with a parked Batavia Police squad car on Christmas Eve. 59-year-old Samuel J. Kramer is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving an accident scene, failure to give aid after a crash, and attempting to flee a police officer.
BATAVIA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Elgin man charged in fatal crash with school bus

An Elgin man is facing charges of reckless homicide, driving under the influence, and reckless driving in connection to a crash with a Burlington Central School District school bus in October. Kane County prosecutors allege that 18-year-old Tyler Schmidt was behind the wheel when his vehicle hit the rear of...
ELGIN, IL
WSPY NEWS

Several people injured and one in critical condition after crash involving ambulance on Little Rock Road

Several people were taken to hospitals, one in critical condition, after a three-vehicle crash on Little Rock Road, north of Vilmin Road Thursday morning. According to the Plano Police Department, one of the vehicles involved was a Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District ambulance. Police noted that all parties involved in the crash were taken area hospitals.
PLANO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy