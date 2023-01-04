Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
6 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ElginTed RiversElgin, IL
Fast-growing popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Illinois next weekKristen WaltersBatavia, IL
Jan. 10, Set For The Opening of A New Chicken Salad Chick Location In BataviaMadocBatavia, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
Related
Man critically injured after arm gets stuck in farming equipment in Kane County
KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A man was critically injured after his arm got stuck in farming equipment Friday afternoon in Kane County, according to the sheriff’s office. The man, 40, of Waterman, got his arm stuck in farming equipment around 4:50 p.m. in the 45W600 block of Wheeler Road in unincorporated Big Rock Township. This […]
fox32chicago.com
Investigation launched after gunshots fired in Lake in the Hills
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - Police are investigating shots fired in a neighborhood in Lake in the Hills Tuesday evening. Around 6:35 p.m. police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the first block of Deerpath Road. Following an investigation, police found gunshots had been fired into a...
WIFR
Woman dies in two-vehicle Friday night crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old woman is dead after two cars crashed near Anna Page Park in Rockford, just before 7 p.m. Friday night. Rockford Police tweeted about a two vehicle accident at Springfield Ave. and Sanford Rd., with injuries. Officers shut down traffic from all directions at the intersection of where the accident occurred.
YAHOO!
DeKalb police searching for suspect who shot innocent bystander at gas station
The DeKalb Police department is searching for a suspect they believed fired shots at another man but injured an innocent bystander instead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police say they were called to a Texaco station on Columbia Drive just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday...
Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday morning shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early Friday morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Irving Avenue around 1:50 a.m. The teen was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting an unknown scene in Boone County
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a scene in Boone County. It happened this afternoon at the Heritage Woods. Unknown what has happened. We can only confirm emergency personnel are on scene. Police, fire and medical. See a scene. SNAP IT: Pull our your camera and film.
fox32chicago.com
Hammond man drove to Crete to sell 14-year-old boy marijuana; boy then fatally shot man: police
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting a 25-year-old man who was trying to sell the teen marijuana in Crete last month. At about 9:05 p.m. on Dec. 30, Will County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1100 block of East 263rd Street in unincorporated Crete Township for a reported shooting.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego man charged with DUI after crash
Oswego police on Friday arrested 50-year-old James R. Neff, of Oswego, following a crash in the area of Douglas Road and Bluegrass Parkway. It happened just after 11 Friday morning. Neff was first transported to Rush Copley Hospital in Aurora and was later taken into custody by police. The driver...
Suburban man, 2 minors, in custody for Des Plaines shooting: Police
DES PLAINES, Ill. — Three men are in custody in relation to a shooting that took place in Des Plaines over what is reported to have been a gang-related incident. Miguel Valdez of Des Plaines, 18, and two 16-year-olds were taken into custody by police after matching the description of the individuals involved in the […]
wjol.com
Man Arrested After Shooting in Joliet Injures One Person
26-year-old Joliet man has been arrested for their alleged role in a shooting that left one person injured. Erik solis-Medina has been charged with Aggravated Battery – Use of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Defacing Identification Mark of a Firearm. It was on Thursday evening...
Will County Sheriff: Boy charged after killing Indiana man who was supposed to sell him a ‘large quantity of marijuana’
WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after he shot and killed a man who was supposed to sell him a “large quantity of marijuana” last month, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. The boy, who hasn’t been identified, was charged...
Good Samaritan shot by group of armed car thieves in Uptown
A Good Samaritan was shot when he came upon a group of armed car thieves in Uptown while riding his bicycle home.
Skokie police: Woman fatally struck crossing street
A woman walking in a crosswalk was fatally struck by a vehicle in north suburban Skokie Thursday night, police said.
WSPY NEWS
Batavia man charged in crash with parked squad car
A Batavia man is facing charges after a crash with a parked Batavia Police squad car on Christmas Eve. 59-year-old Samuel J. Kramer is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving an accident scene, failure to give aid after a crash, and attempting to flee a police officer.
WSPY NEWS
Elgin man charged in fatal crash with school bus
An Elgin man is facing charges of reckless homicide, driving under the influence, and reckless driving in connection to a crash with a Burlington Central School District school bus in October. Kane County prosecutors allege that 18-year-old Tyler Schmidt was behind the wheel when his vehicle hit the rear of...
Video shows apparent explosion before massive fire at suburban townhomes; firefighter injured
One firefighter was injured and four families were displaced by the massive blaze.
fox32chicago.com
Woman last seen over 3 months ago reported missing from Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old woman was reported missing from Chicago's West Side on Saturday. Police say Gabrielle Yohey was last seen on Sept. 17, 2022 near Roosevelt Road and Central Avenue in Lawndale. She is a white woman, 5'10 tall, about 150 lbs. with green eyes and brown hair. Yohey...
Round Lake Beach man charged with driving drunk, causing rollover crash that killed 2 men in Round Lake
A Round Lake Beach man has been arrested after being charged with driving drunk and causing a high-speed rollover crash that killed two Lake County men in Round Lake in 2020. Jose S. Aguirre, 28, of Round Lake Beach, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and two counts […]
WSPY NEWS
Several people injured and one in critical condition after crash involving ambulance on Little Rock Road
Several people were taken to hospitals, one in critical condition, after a three-vehicle crash on Little Rock Road, north of Vilmin Road Thursday morning. According to the Plano Police Department, one of the vehicles involved was a Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District ambulance. Police noted that all parties involved in the crash were taken area hospitals.
fox32chicago.com
Woman dead after being found on road in Wheaton with severe traumatic injuries; police seek video surveillance
WHEATON, Ill. - A woman is dead after being found on the road in Wheaton with severe traumatic injuries Monday night. At about 8:15 p.m., Wheaton police responded to the 900 Block of West Roosevelt Road for a woman lying in the roadway. According to police, a motorist observed the...
Comments / 0