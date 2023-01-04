ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Highlight of the Night (Jan. 6)

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Highlight of the Night goes to Hamady's JaKobie Boose, who drives to the cup against Bendle and elevates for the slam. Hamady defeats Bendle, 78-38.
Stretch of I-69 in Flint reopens after semi accident

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A stretch of I-69 in Flint has reopened after an early morning semi-truck crash. Genesee County 911 records show the overturned tractor-trailer was reported just after 2 a.m. Friday. Authorities shut down eastbound I-69 traffic between I-75 and Hammerberg Road. The closed section of the freeway...
HS Girls Hoops - Fenton at Lake Fenton

LINDEN, MICH. (WJRT) - Lake Fenton played with heavy hearts Friday night as they mourned the death of coach Jason Zelek. Zelek died from a heart attack Thursday night. Before their game against Fenton, the Blue Devils wore shirts that said "In Loving Memory Coach Zelek," to honor their late coach.
Heritage star Carrington Pryor commits to SVSU

SAGINAW, MICH. (WJRT) - Saginaw Valley State's football program added another high-level recruit, Heritage wide out and defensive back Carrington Pryor committed to the university. "It feels great," said Pryor. "I been waiting for the opportunity. So, when it came I was really ecstatic." Pryor has some serious ties to...
Body pulled from Saginaw River

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A man's body was pulled from the Saginaw River Friday afternoon after people saw the body in the river just behind the Temple Theatre. Police say the body is believed to be an adult male and had been in the water for some time. They have not identified him as of yet.
Hearing for Saginaw officers, trooper in neglect of duty case delayed

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The criminal case against two Saginaw police officers and a Michigan State Police trooper accused of neglect of duty will most likely not proceed next week. A judge overseeing the case recused himself from a hearing in which the three law enforcement officials will ask to...
Advanced DNA methods identify Texas man killed in Saginaw 50 years ago

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities have identified the remains of a man found dead in the Saginaw River 50 years ago. Michigan State Police say the body of 29-year-old Daniel C. Garza-Gonzales was found floating in the Saginaw River near the M-13 bridge in Zilwaukee Township on March 13, 1973.
More people come forward with complaints about Mid-Michigan contractor

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - More victims are coming forward after ABC 12 exposed a contractor, who clients claim took their money and then disappeared without ever doing the work. Court documents show complaints against Jacob McCandlish and his company Red's General Contracting in Davison have been filed in Genesee, Lapeer and Oakland counties. One of the first complaints was filed by Don Fryer.
Flint Police Department crediting community for drop in crime

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is crediting relationships with the community for a drop in crime in 2022. According the department, homicides were down from 2021 to 2022 39%, burglaries were down 18% and larcenies were down 13%. "It's because of efforts made by partnerships we have...
Flint firefighters sounding alarm on staffing shortages

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint firefighters are overworked, understaffed and underpaid, putting stress on an already struggling department. Nick Kendrick is president of the union which represents Flint firefighters. He said the city has a budget for 84 full-time firefighters, but the department is struggling to cover staffing needs even with recent hires, forcing some stations to be browned out.
Saginaw County Dive Team recovering body from Saginaw River

SAGINAW, MI — Emergency personnel are working to remove a body found floating in the Saginaw River. About 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, police were notified by civilians that they had seen a body floating in the river behind the Temple Theatre, 201 N. Washington Ave. in downtown Saginaw, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
GoFundMe started for funeral of Saginaw teen whose ‘life was cut short due to senseless gun violence’

SAGINAW, MI — A GoFundMe campaign is underway to help raise funeral funds for a Saginaw teenager fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Keshawn N. Banks, 16, suffered fatal gunshot wounds about 10:22 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at 2740 E. Holland Ave. Shortly thereafter, a vehicle containing Banks and four others arrived at a local hospital.
Large amount of drugs and cash seized during Saginaw traffic stop

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - State police stopped a car in Saginaw and seized a large amount of drugs and cash. Troopers pulled over a car for improper turn and lane use near Owen and Rust Streets on Tuesday. Troopers then searched the vehicle and found 389 grams of suspected powder...
