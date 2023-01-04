Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in MichiganKristen WaltersEssexville, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Related
Former coach being remembered as selfless, giving man at Powers Catholic
FLINT – Dannie Jones is being remembered today as a selfless, giving man at Powers Catholic High School. Jones was the Chargers’ long-time tennis coach who died Jan. 3. “The thing about Dannie is he’s one of those people who gave everything he had to this institution and our kids,” said Powers athletic director Mike Watson.
abc12.com
Highlight of the Night (Jan. 6)
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Highlight of the Night goes to Hamady's JaKobie Boose, who drives to the cup against Bendle and elevates for the slam. Hamady defeats Bendle, 78-38.
abc12.com
Stretch of I-69 in Flint reopens after semi accident
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A stretch of I-69 in Flint has reopened after an early morning semi-truck crash. Genesee County 911 records show the overturned tractor-trailer was reported just after 2 a.m. Friday. Authorities shut down eastbound I-69 traffic between I-75 and Hammerberg Road. The closed section of the freeway...
Michigan’s first Buffalo Wild Wings GO opening in Saginaw
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Michigan’s first Buffalo Wild Wings GO is coming soon to Saginaw County. The new Buffalo Wild Wings GO under construction on State Street in Saginaw Township is expected to open this winter, according to company officials. The smaller-format Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is being...
abc12.com
HS Girls Hoops - Fenton at Lake Fenton
LINDEN, MICH. (WJRT) - Lake Fenton played with heavy hearts Friday night as they mourned the death of coach Jason Zelek. Zelek died from a heart attack Thursday night. Before their game against Fenton, the Blue Devils wore shirts that said "In Loving Memory Coach Zelek," to honor their late coach.
abc12.com
Heritage star Carrington Pryor commits to SVSU
SAGINAW, MICH. (WJRT) - Saginaw Valley State's football program added another high-level recruit, Heritage wide out and defensive back Carrington Pryor committed to the university. "It feels great," said Pryor. "I been waiting for the opportunity. So, when it came I was really ecstatic." Pryor has some serious ties to...
abc12.com
Body pulled from Saginaw River
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A man's body was pulled from the Saginaw River Friday afternoon after people saw the body in the river just behind the Temple Theatre. Police say the body is believed to be an adult male and had been in the water for some time. They have not identified him as of yet.
abc12.com
Hearing for Saginaw officers, trooper in neglect of duty case delayed
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The criminal case against two Saginaw police officers and a Michigan State Police trooper accused of neglect of duty will most likely not proceed next week. A judge overseeing the case recused himself from a hearing in which the three law enforcement officials will ask to...
abc12.com
Advanced DNA methods identify Texas man killed in Saginaw 50 years ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities have identified the remains of a man found dead in the Saginaw River 50 years ago. Michigan State Police say the body of 29-year-old Daniel C. Garza-Gonzales was found floating in the Saginaw River near the M-13 bridge in Zilwaukee Township on March 13, 1973.
abc12.com
More people come forward with complaints about Mid-Michigan contractor
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - More victims are coming forward after ABC 12 exposed a contractor, who clients claim took their money and then disappeared without ever doing the work. Court documents show complaints against Jacob McCandlish and his company Red's General Contracting in Davison have been filed in Genesee, Lapeer and Oakland counties. One of the first complaints was filed by Don Fryer.
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
abc12.com
Flint Police Department crediting community for drop in crime
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is crediting relationships with the community for a drop in crime in 2022. According the department, homicides were down from 2021 to 2022 39%, burglaries were down 18% and larcenies were down 13%. "It's because of efforts made by partnerships we have...
abc12.com
Body discovered in Saginaw River in March of 1973 officially identified as Vietnam veteran
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A body was discovered in the Saginaw River nearly 50 years ago and the remains have been officially identified. On March 13, 1973, the body of a man was discovered in the river in Zilwaukee Township. He had no identification on him, but police knew he was murdered.
abc12.com
Flint firefighters sounding alarm on staffing shortages
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint firefighters are overworked, understaffed and underpaid, putting stress on an already struggling department. Nick Kendrick is president of the union which represents Flint firefighters. He said the city has a budget for 84 full-time firefighters, but the department is struggling to cover staffing needs even with recent hires, forcing some stations to be browned out.
Saginaw County Dive Team recovering body from Saginaw River
SAGINAW, MI — Emergency personnel are working to remove a body found floating in the Saginaw River. About 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, police were notified by civilians that they had seen a body floating in the river behind the Temple Theatre, 201 N. Washington Ave. in downtown Saginaw, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
GoFundMe started for funeral of Saginaw teen whose ‘life was cut short due to senseless gun violence’
SAGINAW, MI — A GoFundMe campaign is underway to help raise funeral funds for a Saginaw teenager fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Keshawn N. Banks, 16, suffered fatal gunshot wounds about 10:22 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at 2740 E. Holland Ave. Shortly thereafter, a vehicle containing Banks and four others arrived at a local hospital.
Saginaw-area boys basketball highlights: Chesaning survives conference scare
Chesaning remained undefeated in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference, but there was nothing easy about the win. The Indians escaped with a 58-57 win Friday, topping 3-4 Montrose by one point Friday.
abc12.com
Criminal cases continue for Mid-Michigan men charged in January 6 riot
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Friday marks two years since the Janaury 6 riot, when a far-right mob breached the U.S. capitol building in the hopes of overturning the 2020 election. Since that day, Federal prosecutors have charged nearly 20 Michiganders in relation to the attack on the Capitol, including two from Genesee County.
abc12.com
Large amount of drugs and cash seized during Saginaw traffic stop
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - State police stopped a car in Saginaw and seized a large amount of drugs and cash. Troopers pulled over a car for improper turn and lane use near Owen and Rust Streets on Tuesday. Troopers then searched the vehicle and found 389 grams of suspected powder...
Former SVSU coach Jerry Kill hopes to cap season with TCU win
His 24th season as a college football head coach may have been Jerry Kill’s finest. And, in some ways, it’s not finished yet.
Comments / 0