Baltimore, MD

Police identify 8-year-old shot and killed in West Baltimore

By Paul Gessler
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE — The child shot and killed in West Baltimore last week has been identified as 8-year-old Dylan King.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, police responded to a home in the 2100 block of Presbury St. for a reported shooting.

When they entered the home, they found the boy upstairs suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

"It's a hurting feeling when you hear something like that, even though it ain't your child or something," Michael Cook of West Baltimore said Wednesday. "That's really too disturbing. It's really crazy with what's going on."

Police say they also found an 18-year-old in the home who was initially taken into custody but is under psychiatric evaluation as of Friday night.

"There's no reason in God's name a little child like that should have lost his life," Mike, another neighbor who did not want to give his last name, said. "(Dylan's) a good little kid and everything. I knew him from the neighborhood, out here riding his bike and playing with the dogs."

City police described Dylan's death as "an open and active homicide investigation." His homicide is added to 2023's homicide count, even though it occurred Dec. 30, 2022.

"Everyone walking around blaming the mayor—the mayor has nothing to do what you do in your own house. You have to take care of your own home," Mike said. "Something that was preventable—something that should have never happened."

Comments / 6

Zero Dawn
3d ago

Yup just as I thought after Freddie Grey I noticed how murders ran rampant in Bmore.... The police are basically saying screw y'all kill each other we don't care your on your own

Reply(1)
2
 

