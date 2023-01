Marlane Ann (Ortis) into our Lord’s Loving Hands at her home in Kent WA on December 23rd, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was 75 years old. Marlane was born at Columbus Hospital in Seattle, Washington, on December 12, 1947, to Ray and Peggy Ortis. She was raised in the beautiful Snoqualmie Valley. She attended Snoqualmie Falls Grade school, Snoqualmie Elementary school, and Mt Si High School – graduating 1966. She remained in the valley until she was married in 1970 and then moved to Auburn, WA.

