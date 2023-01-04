Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf rocked by the loss of ANOTHER top executive
LIV Golf have reportedly been hit by the loss of another top executive. According to Sports Business Journal, the breakaway tour are no longer working with Matt Goodman. Goodman held the position of president of franchises for the Saudi-financed circuit. LIV Golf received further bad news earlier today when it...
Jon Rahm Predicts an Awkward Masters Champions Dinner at Augusta National
Since the guest list at the Masters Champions Dinner is restricted to former tournament champs and chairman Fred Ridley, former U.S. Open champ Jon Rahm won’t be in attendance. However, that hasn’t prevented the 28-year-old Spaniard from theorizing about what sitting around the table at Augusta National Golf Club in April will be like.
Golf.com
Jordan Spieth was putting when he heard betting talk. What followed is epic
Jordan Spieth first saluted. And you, laughing, may have doubled-over. “You gotta love that exchange,” analyst Billy Kratzert said Thursday on PGA Tour Live. Got to. The year is but a few days old, but we already have a Spieth moment for 2023. But no, this did not feature a spectacular hole-out, though the engaging superstar also did that Thursday during the Tournament of Champions first round. And no, this did not involve a missed 2-footer, though he did that, too, at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
Jordan Spieth Calls Out Chatty Fan for Gambling During His Putt
Jordan Spieth scolded a noisy fan in the nicest way possible at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
game-news24.com
Australian Open has been closed
The Wildlife Studios mobile game brings players to a new Australian Open-brand virtual arena and competes like world champions. In-game content includes officially licensed themed outfits, custom strings and rewards. Wildsters announce their new collaboration with Tennis Australia (TA) to celebrate Australian Open with a month-long event in tennis Clash,...
golfmagic.com
Tom Kim reveals why he babysat Jordan Spieth's son over Christmas
New Nike signing Tom Kim has revealed he spent Christmas day with Jordan Spieth, wife Annie and their son Sammy. Kim - who asked this fantastic question after a slam-dunk eagle at the Sentry Tournament of Champions - has rented a property in Texas, near Spieth. It will serve as...
Jordan Spieth politely let a golf fan know his gambling chatter was a little loud after sinking a putt
Jordan Spieth is no fool. He knows a good percentage of fans at the golf course have their own stakes on the results of the game he’s playing. He’d probably just appreciate it if they didn’t talk about their bets so loud that he can hear it while attempting to putt.
Chase Elliott loses notable sponsor ahead of the 2023 season
Chase Elliott has lost a notable sponsor ahead of the 2023 season. Let's take a look at the sponsor situation for Hendrick Motorsports this year.
Golf Digest
Powerful storms produce one of the most incredible (and terrifying) photos of Pebble Beach's Lone Cypress ever
On Christmas weekend, a powerful storm system rolled across the plains. Picking up moisture from the Great Lakes, it barreled into Western New York, dumping over four feet of snow, encasing homes in ice, and wreaking havoc on millions of holiday travel plans. The generational storm closed the airport, shuttered the train station, and shut down I-90 for days, while also toppling two area golf domes. In the end 37 people lost their lives.
Golf Digest
Former major champ reveals weight-loss diet that helped him shed 30 pounds in less than five months
KAPALUA, Hawaii — As the PGA Tour season was nearing completion last August, Keegan Bradley found he was missing his younger self. So, he decided that he needed to find a way to make a part of himself go missing. About 30 pounds worth. It was at the BMW...
thecomeback.com
Jordan Spieth has hilarious exchange with fan
As is custom, the PGA Tour is in Hawaii for the first full week of the new year, with the Plantation Course at the Kapalua Resort hosting the Sentry Tournament of Champions. At the tournament, Jordan Spieth became an early contender for best fan interaction of the year. If you...
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Olympian
The sports world lost a legendary Olympic athlete on Wednesday evening. According to a report from the Associated Press, legendary skier Rosi Mittermaier died at the age of 72 on Wednesday. Mittermaier won two gold medals at the 1976 Olympics and nearly swept the women's Alpine skiing competition. "Rosi Mittermaier,...
Golf.com
‘I have a lot of funny stories’: Justin Thomas dishes on wife’s golf knowledge
Justin Thomas smiles before the question is even done being asked. No doubt, it’s a fun topic for those who know their golf — and are married to those who may have previously only heard about the peculiar stick-and-ball sport. “When you met Jill, or when you guys...
Look: U.S. Women's Soccer Star Officially Changes Name
The U.S. Women's National Team revealed its 24-player roster Thursday. Some quickly searching through the list may have feared that Mallory Pugh somehow missed the cut. Rest assured, the 24-year-old star is on the roster. The team listed her as Mallory Swanson after marrying MLB shortstop Dansby Swanson last month.
Ben Crenshaw Concerned About Masters Media Circus With LIV Golfers At Augusta
Two-time Masters champion Ben Crenshaw worried about LIV Golf saga spilling over at Augusta
Scary Video Shows PGA Tour Venue Under Water in Vicious Storm
Monterey Peninsula Country Club is repairing damages from recent coastal storms.
Golf Channel
PGA Tour confirms it has granted a 'few' releases for Saudi International
Augusta National Golf Club’s decision to keep its invitation criteria for the Masters unchanged will likely set up some awkward moments at the year’s first major between players who have remained loyal to the PGA Tour and those who have bolted for LIV Golf. But it won’t be...
Richard Childress Is Expanding His Business in an Unconventional Way
Richard Childress has owned a NASCAR team since 1969. His latest acquisition moves him from horses under the hood to bulls under a rider. The post Richard Childress Is Expanding His Business in an Unconventional Way appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Maui musings: Golf a learning curve for some players’ ’wives
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — They had been dating for three months when Jon Rahm’s wife attended her first golf tournament. He was a senior at Arizona State and had already won the Ben Hogan Award as the nation’s best college player. Her knowledge of golf?. “Zero,” Rahm...
Report: LPGA star and world No. 6 Brooke Henderson to sign equipment deal with TaylorMade
Brooke Henderson had a great year in 2022. She first captured the ShopRite LPGA Classic then claimed her second career major championship at the Amundi Evian. Despite the great results, a change is coming for the sixth-ranked player in the world. According to SCOREGolf (the self-proclaimed voice of Canadian golf),...
Comments / 2