golfmagic.com

Report: LIV Golf rocked by the loss of ANOTHER top executive

LIV Golf have reportedly been hit by the loss of another top executive. According to Sports Business Journal, the breakaway tour are no longer working with Matt Goodman. Goodman held the position of president of franchises for the Saudi-financed circuit. LIV Golf received further bad news earlier today when it...
Golf.com

Jordan Spieth was putting when he heard betting talk. What followed is epic

Jordan Spieth first saluted. And you, laughing, may have doubled-over. “You gotta love that exchange,” analyst Billy Kratzert said Thursday on PGA Tour Live. Got to. The year is but a few days old, but we already have a Spieth moment for 2023. But no, this did not feature a spectacular hole-out, though the engaging superstar also did that Thursday during the Tournament of Champions first round. And no, this did not involve a missed 2-footer, though he did that, too, at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

game-news24.com

Australian Open has been closed

The Wildlife Studios mobile game brings players to a new Australian Open-brand virtual arena and competes like world champions. In-game content includes officially licensed themed outfits, custom strings and rewards. Wildsters announce their new collaboration with Tennis Australia (TA) to celebrate Australian Open with a month-long event in tennis Clash,...
golfmagic.com

Tom Kim reveals why he babysat Jordan Spieth's son over Christmas

New Nike signing Tom Kim has revealed he spent Christmas day with Jordan Spieth, wife Annie and their son Sammy. Kim - who asked this fantastic question after a slam-dunk eagle at the Sentry Tournament of Champions - has rented a property in Texas, near Spieth. It will serve as...

Golf Digest

Powerful storms produce one of the most incredible (and terrifying) photos of Pebble Beach's Lone Cypress ever

On Christmas weekend, a powerful storm system rolled across the plains. Picking up moisture from the Great Lakes, it barreled into Western New York, dumping over four feet of snow, encasing homes in ice, and wreaking havoc on millions of holiday travel plans. The generational storm closed the airport, shuttered the train station, and shut down I-90 for days, while also toppling two area golf domes. In the end 37 people lost their lives.

thecomeback.com

Jordan Spieth has hilarious exchange with fan

As is custom, the PGA Tour is in Hawaii for the first full week of the new year, with the Plantation Course at the Kapalua Resort hosting the Sentry Tournament of Champions. At the tournament, Jordan Spieth became an early contender for best fan interaction of the year. If you...

The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Olympian

The sports world lost a legendary Olympic athlete on Wednesday evening. According to a report from the Associated Press, legendary skier Rosi Mittermaier died at the age of 72 on Wednesday. Mittermaier won two gold medals at the 1976 Olympics and nearly swept the women's Alpine skiing competition. "Rosi Mittermaier,...
The Spun

Look: U.S. Women's Soccer Star Officially Changes Name

The U.S. Women's National Team revealed its 24-player roster Thursday. Some quickly searching through the list may have feared that Mallory Pugh somehow missed the cut. Rest assured, the 24-year-old star is on the roster. The team listed her as Mallory Swanson after marrying MLB shortstop Dansby Swanson last month.


