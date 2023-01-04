FAIRFIELD, Conn.— Sacred Heart University women's softball head coach Pam London announced the addition of four signees to the 2023-24 squad on Friday. "These four young ladies are great student-athletes and SHU Softball is thrilled to call them Pioneers," said London. "Each of them have worked very hard and have dedicated themselves to be ready to compete at the DI level in college. We are very proud to add Jessica, Genevieve, Cierra, and Allie to our SHU Softball family."

