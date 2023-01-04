Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this monthKristen WaltersStamford, CT
Exclusive Retailer is Closing Several Locations in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenStamford, CT
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Related
sacredheartpioneers.com
Pioneers Host Hartford in Final Non-Conference Game
FAIRFIELD, Conn.-- Coming off two straight Northeast Conference wins, Sacred Heart men's basketball hosts Hartford on Saturday afternoon in one final non-conference game. Opening tip is set for 2:00 PM. The Pioneers are 8-9 overall this season and are 2-1 in conference play, while the Hawks are 4-14 on the season. Sacred Heart won the last meeting between the two teams on November 8th on the road, 77-70 as senior Joey Reilly scored a career-high 23 points.
sacredheartpioneers.com
Women’s Hockey Loses Close One
NORTH EASTON, Mass. — Sacred Heart University women's ice hockey lost to Stonehill College 2-1 on Saturday afternoon. The loss puts the Pioneers to 10-13-1 on the year and 9-7-1 in NEWHA while Stonehill goes to 10-12-1 overall and 7-7 in conference. Late in the third period, Sydney Antonakis...
sacredheartpioneers.com
Sacred Heart Opens 2023 with First NEC Win Over LIU
FAIRFIELD, Conn.— Returning to the court in 2023, the Sacred Heart University women's basketball team opened Northeast Conference play with a 63-53 victory against LIU on Friday. Records:. Sacred Heart: 4-9, 1-0 NEC. LIU: 2-12, 0-2 NEC. Top Performers:. Sajada Bonner: 15 pts, 5 rebs, 3 asts, 2 blks.
sacredheartpioneers.com
Thomas Records First Double-Double in Pioneers Victory Over Merrimack
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass.-- Sophomore Tanner Thomas recorded his first career double-double, leading three players in double figures as Sacred Heart men's basketball took down Merrimack, 59-55, on the road in Northeast Conference action on Thursday evening. Records:. Sacred Heart: 8-9, 2-1 NEC. Merrimack: 3-14, 1-2 NEC. Top Performers:. Tanner Thomas:...
sacredheartpioneers.com
SHU Closes Out TMA in Style, with 5-0 Win over Army
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – It was one last time in the Park City on Thursday night, for the Sacred Heart University men's ice hockey team, and the Pios closed out their 6.5-year tenure at Total Mortgage Arena in style. Graduate student Austin Magera (Suwanee, Ga.) had a first-period assist and a third-period goal to record his 100th career point (41-59-100), and first-year Marcus Joughin (Tecumseh, Ontario) handed out a season-best four assists, as SHU rolled to a 5-0 victory over visiting Army West Point in Atlantic Hockey play.
sacredheartpioneers.com
Softball Announces Four Signees to Class of 2027
FAIRFIELD, Conn.— Sacred Heart University women's softball head coach Pam London announced the addition of four signees to the 2023-24 squad on Friday. "These four young ladies are great student-athletes and SHU Softball is thrilled to call them Pioneers," said London. "Each of them have worked very hard and have dedicated themselves to be ready to compete at the DI level in college. We are very proud to add Jessica, Genevieve, Cierra, and Allie to our SHU Softball family."
Comments / 0