ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

NCAA Coach Of The Year Chris Beard Fired!

It wasn't that long ago basketball coach Chris Beard was the hottest commodity on the market. In 2019 he was named NCAA Coach of the Year after leading the Texas Tech men's basketball team to the Final Four, finishing in second place. Beard left Texas Tech to be the head coach at his alma mater, the University of Texas. Coach Beard was currently in his second season of a 7-year contract that was paying him $5 million a year, with incentives the contract totaled $35 million.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Wednesday Evening Weather Update: January 4th, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update. Tonight: Cold and mostly clear. Low of 28°. Winds WNW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 63°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. A cold night is in store for the KLBK viewing area....
LUBBOCK, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy