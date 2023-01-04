ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

UConn injury woes continue with potential loss of Aaliyah Edwards

No. 5 UConn is somehow on a winning streak and a losing streak at the same time. The Huskies notched their seventh consecutive victory on Thursday with a dominant 73-37 win over Xavier, but potentially lost Aaliyah Edwards, their top remaining healthy player, to a foot injury in the first half.
STORRS, CT
New 'Schweet' spot opens in St. Joseph

Jan. 7—While some are starting the new year swearing off desserts, one new sugary spot will be sure to cure your sweet tooth when healthy foods just won't cut it. St. Joseph resident Wendy Lilly hosted a soft opening for Schweetz Candy Co., a new candy shop located at 622 Francis St., ahead of the holidays.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Montana democrats announce their priorities for the 2023 legislative session

Jan. 6—Montana Senate and House Democrats say they are focusing on lowering the cost of living and child care, providing property tax relief, addressing mental health and more in the 2023 legislative session, which began Monday. Party leaders presented their caucus' policy priorities in a Jan. 2 press conference...
MONTANA STATE
Gianforte highlights budget proposals at Kalispell Chamber event

Jan. 6—Gov. Greg Gianforte touted the state's budget surplus and boosted his plans for the windfall at an event organized for the Flathead Valley business community by the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. High on Gianforte's list of priorities for his proposed budget are rebates and cuts to...
KALISPELL, MT

