Yahoo Sports
UConn injury woes continue with potential loss of Aaliyah Edwards
No. 5 UConn is somehow on a winning streak and a losing streak at the same time. The Huskies notched their seventh consecutive victory on Thursday with a dominant 73-37 win over Xavier, but potentially lost Aaliyah Edwards, their top remaining healthy player, to a foot injury in the first half.
New 'Schweet' spot opens in St. Joseph
Jan. 7—While some are starting the new year swearing off desserts, one new sugary spot will be sure to cure your sweet tooth when healthy foods just won't cut it. St. Joseph resident Wendy Lilly hosted a soft opening for Schweetz Candy Co., a new candy shop located at 622 Francis St., ahead of the holidays.
Northern California weather: Expect delays on Interstate 5, Highway 89 as more storms arrive
North State residents will see more wind, rain and possible flooding and power outages this week as storms continue to roll over Northern California. Up to two inches of rain will fall in Redding this weekend; more in other parts of the Northern California. This week, motorists on Interstate 5,...
Montana democrats announce their priorities for the 2023 legislative session
Jan. 6—Montana Senate and House Democrats say they are focusing on lowering the cost of living and child care, providing property tax relief, addressing mental health and more in the 2023 legislative session, which began Monday. Party leaders presented their caucus' policy priorities in a Jan. 2 press conference...
Housing industry takes hit from state, federal actions: Brad Johnson
The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes and political inaction by our state’s political leaders have had a dramatic negative effect on South Dakota’s real estate market. A series of interest rate hikes has caused residential sales to decline while the price per single family home is up...
Change to St. Clair County Board bylaws prevents yielding time in public comment
Amid a controversial public health mandate in early 2022, public comment sessions at St. Clair County Board of Commissioners meetings stretched on for hours. Under new bylaws for the board, however, a contributing reason for that — residents being able to yield time to other speakers — would not be allowed.
Gianforte highlights budget proposals at Kalispell Chamber event
Jan. 6—Gov. Greg Gianforte touted the state's budget surplus and boosted his plans for the windfall at an event organized for the Flathead Valley business community by the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. High on Gianforte's list of priorities for his proposed budget are rebates and cuts to...
