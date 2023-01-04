Read full article on original website
Related
KCEN TV NBC 6
Central Texas Forecast | Weak Fronts to Bring A Bit of Rain
Starting off the weekend with a cold front coming through, bringing in a few showers and some slightly cooler temps. Credit: Jordan Frazier.
JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready
TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
fox7austin.com
Weather changes this weekend with rain and a front
It's going to be a warm, breezy day today. Then rain and a front make their way to Central Texas. Zack Shields has details in his full forecast.
What to expect from Saturday’s cold front & next week’s weather in North Texas
A warm and breezy day will be present on Friday in the North Texas region before a cold front makes its way through on Saturday with some rain chances in the afternoon/evening time in some parts of N. TX.
Lake Charles American Press
Strong storms with heavy rainfall possible tonight
A few strong storms with heavy rainfall will be possible tonight. The National Weather Service Lake Charles office said a few showers and thunderstorms will develop later this afternoon across southeast Texas, increasing in coverage and spreading east during the evening and overnight. The latest outlooks suggest a marginal risk...
Front coming Sunday may bring rain and chance of a storm
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It has been awhile since deep south Texas received a dose of rain. The most-recent drought monitor shows dry and moderate drought conditions creeping into northern parts of the Rio Grande Valley. However, a cold front will give us some rain and even a chance for a storm on Sunday and […]
Darkest mornings of winter have arrived in Texas
The winter solstice may mark the shortest day of the year, but the latest sunrises and earliest sunsets of the year don't line up and fall on December 21st.
fox44news.com
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Quick warm up by the end of the week before another cold front arrives Saturday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms expected across East and Central Texas Saturday. Severe weather is not expected. Some showers may linger across parts of Central Texas into Sunday and early next week.
This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit
You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
Central Texas hit with cedar fever
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas has become the home for allergies and cedar fever is likely to blame. Texas A&M Forest Service experts explain that cedar fever is not a flu or a virus. It is an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees. Texas A&M...
KTRE
WebXtra: Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers
ABC’s Matt Gutman previews 20/20 special about Houston teen accused of killing parents. ABC’s Matt Gutman talks to East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the reporting he’s done for tonight's 20/20 special, including a new interview with Antonio Armstrong, Jr. who is accused of shooting and killing his parents.
Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns You Can Not Visit in 2023 Because They Are Abandoned!
So, technically you can probably visit these abandoned Texas Ghost Towns! But, be warned that when you get there, there won't be much. Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
Cedar fever relief tips, according to Central Texans
Cedar is a winter allergy and the season typically peaks in January. Over the last week or so, cedar pollen counts have been "very high," according to our Pollen Sense technology.
KLTV
Mixed bag of illnesses making East Texans sick
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It seems like we all know someone sniffling through the start of the new year, and East Texas medical professionals say there’s a mixed bag of illnesses making people feel bad. Illnesses currently circulating include flu, COVID-19, RSV, and a variety of rhinoviruses. “We’re seeing...
Governor Abbott has Alerted Texas Agencies to Prepare for Bad Winter Weather
Governor Abbott at a weather response in February 2021Photo byTwitter. The National Weather Service is forecasting severe weather and flash flooding. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is used to weather emergencies in Texas as well as other locations.
South East Texas Regional Planning Commission conducting Regional Transit Connectivity Study
BEAUMONT, Texas — The South East Texas Regional Planning Commission (SETRPC) is conducting a study to assess the demand for regional transit services connecting cities, towns in Southeast Texas. The goal of the study is to analyze potential regional connections, such as Port Arthur, Beaumont, Silsbee, Orange, Jasper or...
KLTV
Rising egg costs have East Texans looking to bring chickens home to roost
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The price of eggs has become so concerning to some East Texans, that they are looking at raising their own chickens for eggs, even in municipal areas. Most municipalities have city ordinances that may allow you to raise chickens within city limits, with some restrictions. That’s...
TxDOT central I-35 expansion project puts businesses at risk of displacement, loss of 625 jobs
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation released the environmental impact statement (EIS) draft for its proposed Interstate 35 Capital Express Central project. The draft provides Central Texans their first look at how many residences and businesses could be impacted by the expansion, putting them at risk for...
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Comments / 0