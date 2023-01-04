ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS19

JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready

TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
TYLER, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Strong storms with heavy rainfall possible tonight

A few strong storms with heavy rainfall will be possible tonight. The National Weather Service Lake Charles office said a few showers and thunderstorms will develop later this afternoon across southeast Texas, increasing in coverage and spreading east during the evening and overnight. The latest outlooks suggest a marginal risk...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Front coming Sunday may bring rain and chance of a storm

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It has been awhile since deep south Texas received a dose of rain. The most-recent drought monitor shows dry and moderate drought conditions creeping into northern parts of the Rio Grande Valley. However, a cold front will give us some rain and even a chance for a storm on Sunday and […]
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Quick warm up by the end of the week before another cold front arrives Saturday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms expected across East and Central Texas Saturday. Severe weather is not expected. Some showers may linger across parts of Central Texas into Sunday and early next week.
Narcity USA

This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit

You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Central Texas hit with cedar fever

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas has become the home for allergies and cedar fever is likely to blame. Texas A&M Forest Service experts explain that cedar fever is not a flu or a virus. It is an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees. Texas A&M...
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

WebXtra: Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers

ABC’s Matt Gutman previews 20/20 special about Houston teen accused of killing parents. ABC’s Matt Gutman talks to East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the reporting he’s done for tonight's 20/20 special, including a new interview with Antonio Armstrong, Jr. who is accused of shooting and killing his parents.
HOUSTON, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns You Can Not Visit in 2023 Because They Are Abandoned!

So, technically you can probably visit these abandoned Texas Ghost Towns! But, be warned that when you get there, there won't be much. Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Mixed bag of illnesses making East Texans sick

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It seems like we all know someone sniffling through the start of the new year, and East Texas medical professionals say there’s a mixed bag of illnesses making people feel bad. Illnesses currently circulating include flu, COVID-19, RSV, and a variety of rhinoviruses. “We’re seeing...
TYLER, TX

