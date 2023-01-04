Read full article on original website
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Carrie Underwood Records Adorable Son Attempting To Follow Workout Video: 'I May Soon Have Myself A Gym Buddy!'
It's never too early to start exercising, but Carrie Underwood couldn't help but chuckle when on the morning of Friday, January 6, she found her and husband Mike Fisher's youngest son, Jacob, following an old workout video."Jake starting the day off right!" the blonde beauty declared alongside the Instagram upload, which showed the 3-year-old attempting to mimic the moves on screen as she tried to stifle her giggles in the background."The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he’d have himself a little morning workout! 😂," the country superstar captioned...
EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection
PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
Stylists and designers reveal 11 fashion trends we'll be seeing everywhere in 2023
From ballet flats and cargo pockets to metallics and blazers, fashion experts weighed in on what they think the next big trends are going to be.
Badgley Mischka Pre-Fall 2023
Mark Badgley and James Mischka have decades of meeting their customer at her big moments throughout her life and for pre-fall they chose to focus on arguably one of a woman’s biggest life events: the wedding. “Our girl loves these types of easy dresses in the summer,” Badgley said during a walk-through in their TriBeCa studio. Ideal for any number of outdoor weddings to come this summer, the duo zeroed in offering an elegant assortment of options for all types of wedding, cocktail party under the stars or summer soiree guests.
J Lo Wears a Bow-Print Minidress With 6-Inch Platforms on Christmas
Jennifer Lopez chose Gucci for Christmas 2022, as detailed in her latest On the JLo newsletter, which was sent out to subscribers on Monday, Dec. 26. The 53-year-old star wore a turquoise bow-print cocktail dress from the fashion house for the actual holiday, but she rang in the season days before on Dec. 17 with a Hollywood star-studded party that she hosted with husband Ben Affleck.
The Best Women’s Wool Coat - 2022
Look for the DWYM seal for products that are the best in a category.
I work at Kleinfeld and help brides on 'Say Yes to the Dress.' I'm truly not acting on the show — here's what my job is actually like.
Lisa Fuhrman emailed the owner of Kleinfeld 14 years ago to get her job. She's worked with more than 10,000 brides, some with terminal illnesses.
Kylie Jenner Gives Retro Leather Coat a Y2K Twist With Shearling Bucket Hat & Boots in Aspen
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kylie Jenner was warmly dressed for a trip to Colorado this week. While arriving in Aspen on Friday, Jenner wore a retro-inspired ski-worthy outfit. The Kylie Beauty founder dressed up in a shearling and leather coat from Alaïa’s “Edition” collection. The $8,791 coat was originally designed in 1987. Jenner wore the coat atop a beige turtleneck top and sheer black tights. The coat featured a front side zipper, white trim and a white shearling collar, also coordinating with a black faux...
The Best Women’s Bohemian Pants - 2022
Look for the DWYM seal for products that are the best in a category.
Ixon’s Akro Textile Pants Are Ready For The Riding Season Already
Here in the Northern Hemisphere, the days are short and the nights are long. If you’re fortunate enough to enjoy any sun rays during winter, they’re typically long gone before happy hour. These conditions frequently lead motorcyclists to opt for four-wheeled transport. Once warmer temps bring riders out of hibernation, French gear manufacturer Ixon is ready to outfit them for the 2023 riding season.
Calling All Cool-Girl Brides: This Is New York’s Chicest New Wedding Dress Salon
No matter what the bridal magazines, TLC, or, hell, even your besties will try to tell you, finding the wedding dress is not for the faint of heart. Over the course of your search (as this bride-to-be has discovered), you will bravely descend into button-tufted, chandelier-spangled oblivion, spend sleepless nights doomscrolling through seas of charmeuse and chiffon, and willingly strip down to your Spanx in the middle of a bustling sample sale only to come away with some serious back sweat and very cold feet.
Bubba Wallace's Velvet Wedding Tuxedo Had 2 Hidden Messages Inside
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace wed his longtime love Amanda Carter during a New Year’s Eve ceremony on Saturday On his wedding day, Bubba Wallace said his "I Dos" with his heart on his sleeve — and two meaningful messages inside of his tux. The 29-year-old NASCAR driver wed his long time love Amanada Carter on New Year's Eve during an "intimate and romantic" ceremony planned by Fabulously Created Events. For the special occasion, Wallace turned to suit designer Mitch Purgason of Stitched by Mitch, who custom designed the dark...
What Will You Wear in 2023? Lime Green and Cargo Pants, Actually
Skeptics scoff, but trend forecasting, the delicate process by which professionals determine to the best of their ability what we’ll all be wearing and doing this time next year, might be one of our most stimulating cultural exercises. The people want answers, and the answers have arrived. 2022 was odd. Not as destructively manic as 2021 and nowhere near as lost and desultory as 2020, but the year had a transitional, oddly conservative formality to it, as though laying down a firm but unsteady foundation for us to stand on through our next twelve months. To determine what 2023’s biggest...
Year in Review: Denim Brands Scale Sustainability With Resale, R&D and Reworked Vintage
Denim labels took several paths to be more sustainable in 2022. Many brands began by examining their own supply chain for greener solutions. DL1961 and Tilly introduced a partnership with Recover, a brand of high-quality recycled cotton fibers made from post-consumer textile waste, into their denim assortments. For DL1961, its vertically integrated manufacturing was key in its adoption of Recover. In May 2021, its manufacturer Artistic Denim Mills Ltd. (ADM) entered a strategic partnership with Recover to use the firm’s certified and traceable recycled cotton in fabric collections. The multiyear partnership enables ADM to scale its use of recycled cotton from post-consumer...
Tracee Ellis Ross Styles Bodycon Dress With Gucci x The North Face Hiking Boots
Tracee Ellis Ross gave her winter wardrobe an edgy boost in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the “Black-ish” actress uploaded a series of carousel-style images on the social media site, which sees her posing in the corner of a neutral room. “2023 is already feeling hot,” Ross wrote under the photos. The Golden Globe winner kicked off the new year in casual style, wearing a long-sleeve black bodycon dress. The staple piece included puffy shoulder pads, structured contoured boning details on the bodice and a fitted skirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross initially...
Olivia Wilde Is a Mom On the Go in a Colorful Mickey Mouse Crew Neck and Yellow and Red Suede Adidas Sambas
Olivia Wilde was spotted in Los Angeles today dropping off her kids Otis and Daisy at guitar lessons. The mom of two sported casual clothing for the errand, along with some colorful kicks. The “Babylon” star was dressed in a colorful crew neck sweater in cream with Micky Mouse on the front riding a bike under a rainbow. Wilde wore the extremely cute top with plain light was denim “mom jeans” with distressed knee detailing, the trousers seemingly very fitting for the motherly task at hand. The mom on the go carried a large white tote bag on her shoulder and wore...
Michelle Yeoh Gets Sculpted in Rose-draped Schiaparelli Couture Skirt for Palm Springs International Film Awards
Michelle Yeoh made a striking arrival to the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards on Thursday in Palm Springs, California. Yeoh arrived on the red carpet in a deconstructed gown from Schiaparelli‘s fall 2022 couture collection. Yeoh’s dress consisted of a uniquely embroidered scoop neck, long-sleeve top, a black sculpting bodice-piece and a sculpted baby blue skirt. Her detailed orange top with green accents mimicked the jacket of a matador, with dramatic shoulder pads. The skirt almost looked like a rose, with sculpted drapery fabric throughout. More from WWD'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15: Drag Queen Cast & Red Carpet Looks...
Lim Min-su From Single’s Inferno Modeled Wedding Dresses Before The Show
As one of the late arrivals to the beach in Single’s Inferno Season 2, Lim Min-su knew she had to make up for lost time. Fortunately, she had a strategy: put her “blinders on” and channel her focus to the right guy. “I’m like an iron first in a velvet glove,” she explained in her Episode 6 introduction. “People see me as someone with a soft personality who laughs a lot. But if there’s something I want to do or feel like I should do, I deal with those things head-on.”
