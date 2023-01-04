Colorado ski emergency centers fielding dozens of automated 911 calls from skier iPhones

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO