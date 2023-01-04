Colorado ski emergency centers fielding dozens of automated 911 calls from skier iPhones

Read full article on original website
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued out of southwestern Colorado
PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for a teen who disappeared in southwestern Colorado. According to the alert, 14-year-old Sequoya Tsosie was last seen in the area of 5th and 6th streets in Pagosa Springs at around 9 p.m. Friday.
weather5280.com
Recent moisture improves Colorado's drought outlook; a check on snowpack across the West
Some good news to share from the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report released on Thursday, and that is that now more than a third (39%) of Colorado has been removed from the Abnormally Dry or Drought classification categories as determined by the U.S. Drought Monitor, which is up from just 13.75% a week ago.
$23 Million Home has the Best View of CO’s Tallest Waterfall
They say a view can be worth a million dollars. How about a $23 million view with an added bonus of a home? This is exactly what you are going to find at 300 Royer Lane in Telluride, Colorado. This home listed on Realtor is selling for $23 million and...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Colorado ski area snowpack far above January average￼
If you’re thinking the snow gods have been very generous to Colorado skiers and snowboarders so far this season, you’re right. Nearly every ski area in Colorado is reveling in above-average snowfall, some of them well above average. And, according to OpenSnow founding meteorologist Joel Gratz, there is only one explanation for the storm cycle that has been in place for weeks: Luck.
Another Popular Local Restaurant In Colorado Has Closed For Good
2023 is off to a rough start for some, including the food lovers in Colorado who lost another amazing locally-owned and operated restaurant to kick off the new year. Another Local Colorado Restaurant Closes Its Doors Permanently. The sad text messages are flying all around our state because we've lost...
Skipping this chore in Colorado is illegal and can lead to penalties and fines
With the snowy season well underway in Colorado, it is important to remember that shoveling the snow from sidewalks in front of private residences is not a suggestion, it's a state law. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Coloradans have 24 hours after snow stops falling to shovel...
smithmountainlake.com
Celebrity couple from China embroiled in child custody battle in Colorado
DENVER (KCNC) -- A messy celebrity custody battle is playing out in the Denver County Court. The celebrities in this case, however, are from China, where their scandal has rocked the country and led to them being banned from social media. Shuang Zheng is a megastar actress and Heng Zhang...
Giant New Colorado Tubing Hill Opens With a Carpet Ride and Cool Lights
There are so many ways to enjoy the Colorado snow. Skiing and snowboarding dominate most of Colorado's 32 ski resorts. However, Steamboat Springs has joined the resorts that know some people just want to just sit down and enjoy the ride. They have added a little extra tubing fun to their slopes.
Denver weather: Milder temperatures helping to finally melt snow
Abundant sunshine across Denver and the Front Range helped to start melting the snow that has been on the ground since the start of the New Year. The forecast for Denver weather from Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast calls for more mild days with highs even reaching the 50s several times in the coming week.
denverite.com
Gov. Polis says migrants will no longer be bused to Chicago or NYC
Colorado will no longer bus migrants from Denver to Chicago or New York City after this weekend, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced Saturday afternoon. In a release, Polis’ office stated that there are no more buses scheduled for migrants from Denver to Chicago at this time and the final chartered transportation to New York City will take place on Sunday.
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
Travel website names two Colorado resorts among the most relaxing in country
If you're seeking a relaxing escape after the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, you may not have to travel far. Trips to Discover, the travel website, has recently named two Colorado resorts among the most relaxing in the country. The website considered factors such as spa treatments, beautiful...
kubcgold.com
News fees for Colorado 2023 Round Two
Fees in Colorado are on the rise this January 2023. I talked last week about the plastic bag fees of 10 cents, and the water and sewer rates up 5 percent. But there is more to add to the list every day. Eggs are a big one. The current shortage of eggs which is affecting the supply and driving up prices is due to an outbreak of the Avian Flu.
Here's a breakdown of when keeping antlers you find is illegal in Colorado
Yet another constant reminder that wildlife is never far in Colorado, it's not uncommon to find antlers when you're exploring. Finding the remnants of animal shed is always exciting, often inspiring hopes of bringing the natural treasure home – whether that's to put on display or to give to the pups as a treat.
proclaimerscv.com
$1,500 Tax Rebates Will Be Sent To Residents in Colorado in 26 Days
There is less than a month before people who resides in Colorado who have filed their 2021 taxes get their government support with some extra money for them. the Colorado Cash Back program will lend taxpayers who issued their 2021 taxes by the 17th of October by the 31st of January. Qualified married couples will receive $1,500.
Colorado city among 'loneliest' places to live in America
A recent data analysis released by ChamberofCommerce.org took a look at America's loneliest major cities, with criteria based on the local share of one-person households. One place in Colorado made the cut to be ranked among the top 30 'loneliest' spots around the nation. Ranking 27th of more than 170...
Influential Colorado Sheriffs prepare to leave office
Both sheriffs say they plan to spend time with family.
Why more people left Colorado in 2022 than moved in
The 2022 United Van Lines movers study was released this week, and it looks like more people left Colorado last year than moved into the state.
weather5280.com
Denver weather: How likely is snow today & Saturday
The latest surge in moisture is primarily impacting the mountains today and Saturday, as we discussed yesterday in our post focusing on the Atmospheric River and just how much water Colorado will receive from it this time. Within that post we discussed the potential for a little bit of moisture...
‘Worst strain ever recorded’ of avian flu killing countless birds in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed that a new strain of avian flu is killing large numbers of birds across the state and the U.S. The strain was first discovered in fall and winter of 2021 and is described by a CPW official as "the worst strain ever recorded." KRDO The post ‘Worst strain ever recorded’ of avian flu killing countless birds in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
