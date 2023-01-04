ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Syracuse comes up short on the road against Virginia

Syracuse basketball was outplayed in most phases of the game during a 73-66 loss on the road to Virginia. The Cavaliers were the more-prepared and better-coached squad and it showed throughout this contest. Virginia was sharp at both ends of the court. The Cavaliers were easily able to get entry...
SYRACUSE, NY
NBC 29 News

Alex Zan of Charlottesville 12 reacts to Venable renaming

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two of Charlottesville’s oldest schools have new names. January 5, the Charlottesville school board voted to change Clark elementary to Summit Elementary. Venable’s new name is Trailblazers Elementary. Alex Zan, one of the first black students to attend Venable when it was integrated, is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
q101online.com

Names released in Nelson County accident

Virginia State Police have released the identity of the third person who died last week after a submerged vehicle was found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported the body of 11-year-old Jasiah Davis of Arrington was located on the riverbank. On Thursday, the name of the other teenager who was found on the riverbank was released and that was 17-year-old Christopher Doss, also of Arrington.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UVA fire rescue responds to reports of smoke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA and Charlottesville Fire Rescue and Police Department responded to the main building of the University hospital to investigate after a report of seeing smoke. UVA Emergency Management tweeted that there was no evidence of a fire and the patient care areas were unaffected.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health warns of new Omicron subvariant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new subvariant of omicron is spreading across the U.S., and it might be more resistant to antibodies. This comes as many localities in Virginia are being urged to mask up by the CDC. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are at “low” transmission, even following holiday gatherings,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Upcoming lane closures on 250 Bypass

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers will see some daytime lane closures on the Route 250 Bypass due to bridge repairs. Beginning Monday, there will be sidewalk closures on the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. The southern sidewalk is being replaced, with work expected to last until Jan. 20.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

VDOT announces lane closure on East Market Street

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced an eastbound right lane closure is scheduled for East Market Street in Harrisonburg from 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, through 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. This will allow contractors to perform grading and paving operations for a temporary widening of Route 33.
HARRISONBURG, VA
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy