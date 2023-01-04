Read full article on original website
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after UVA's win over Syracuse
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia head coach Tony Bennett is now the winningest coach in program history after picking up his 327th victory on Saturday night, when his Wahoos secured the 73-66 win over Syracuse. Here is everything Bennett said in his post game presser. Probably would have liked to have gotten...
Virginia's Tony Bennett gushes after passing Terry Holland for most wins in program history: 'It's an honor'
Armaan Franklin scored 16 points and was one of five players in double figures to spark Virginia to a 73-66 win over Syracuse. But it was bigger than just a regular Saturday ACC victory for Virginia coach Tony Bennett. Bennett officially passed Terry Holland to become the program’s all-time leader in career wins (327).
All-ACC Defensive Back Cam'Ron Kelly Transfers to Virginia from UNC
North Carolina defensive back Cam'Ron Kelly announced his commitment to UVA on Friday
Syracuse comes up short on the road against Virginia
Syracuse basketball was outplayed in most phases of the game during a 73-66 loss on the road to Virginia. The Cavaliers were the more-prepared and better-coached squad and it showed throughout this contest. Virginia was sharp at both ends of the court. The Cavaliers were easily able to get entry...
Onward State
Penn State Football Signee Tony Rojas Named Virginia Gatorade Player Of The Year
Penn State football Class of 2023 signee Tony Rojas has been named the Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year. The linebacker totaled 72 tackles, 14 for a loss, and 13 sacks during the 2022 season. Additionally, he rushed for 2,239 yards and 35 touchdowns on the other side of the ball, despite being recruited as a linebacker by Penn State.
NBC 29 News
High school basketball scores & highlights, Jan. 6th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
breezejmu.org
Rockingham County schools investigating Forbes Center field trip after guardian concerns
Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) is investigating an elementary school field trip taken to the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after a guardian raised concerns that the program was “inappropriate.”. The initial, formal complaint stemmed from a Dec. 8 field trip to the Forbes Center, where multiple third-grade...
NBC 29 News
Alex Zan of Charlottesville 12 reacts to Venable renaming
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two of Charlottesville’s oldest schools have new names. January 5, the Charlottesville school board voted to change Clark elementary to Summit Elementary. Venable’s new name is Trailblazers Elementary. Alex Zan, one of the first black students to attend Venable when it was integrated, is...
cardinalnews.org
Study says Lynchburg can’t support an inland port but Bristol-to-Wytheville region might
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We now have a weather email newsletter, too. A study commissioned last year by the General Assembly to study the feasibility of opening an inland port in either the Lynchburg or Bristol region dismissed one and gave a qualified nod to the other.
WDBJ7.com
Three southwest Virginia historic sites added to state Landmarks Register
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three historic sites in our hometowns are now a part of the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Colony House Motor Lodge in Roanoke, the Boude-Deaver House in Lexington and the Gravel Hill Christian Church in Craig County. “When the registers were created in 1966, the idea was...
q101online.com
Names released in Nelson County accident
Virginia State Police have released the identity of the third person who died last week after a submerged vehicle was found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported the body of 11-year-old Jasiah Davis of Arrington was located on the riverbank. On Thursday, the name of the other teenager who was found on the riverbank was released and that was 17-year-old Christopher Doss, also of Arrington.
cbs19news
UVA fire rescue responds to reports of smoke
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA and Charlottesville Fire Rescue and Police Department responded to the main building of the University hospital to investigate after a report of seeing smoke. UVA Emergency Management tweeted that there was no evidence of a fire and the patient care areas were unaffected.
cvilletomorrow.org
A long forgotten trail is re-built, a councilor resigns, two schools may get new names
Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Our main story today is about a trail. Stay with me — it’s way more interesting than it sounds. Generations ago in Charlottesville, there was a short...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health warns of new Omicron subvariant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new subvariant of omicron is spreading across the U.S., and it might be more resistant to antibodies. This comes as many localities in Virginia are being urged to mask up by the CDC. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are at “low” transmission, even following holiday gatherings,...
cbs19news
Upcoming lane closures on 250 Bypass
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers will see some daytime lane closures on the Route 250 Bypass due to bridge repairs. Beginning Monday, there will be sidewalk closures on the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. The southern sidewalk is being replaced, with work expected to last until Jan. 20.
Hanover Fire Chief says proposed hospital would improve emergency response
Recently announced plans for a new hospital in Hanover are already making rounds through the community.
WSLS
T. C. Miller Elementary in Lynchburg temporarily moving to new location
T. C. Miller Elementary students will be heading back to the classrooms at a different location starting on Monday, Jan. 9, according to school officials. We’re told the location change is due to damages that were caused by freezing temperatures over winter break. Starting on Monday, Jan. 9, all...
Update on the situation that prompted 'lock and hide' for some Henrico students
Henrico Police have swarmed the area of Mountain Road and Woodman Road in Glen Allen to investigate reports of a person with a gun near a school.
NBC 29 News
Parents create group to help educate Albemarle Co. about upcoming School Board election
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some parents are making sure recent trouble with the Spotsylvania County School Board aren’t repeated in Albemarle County. The School Board in Spotsylvania superintendent was replaced by someone with no public education experience. Albemarle County will have four open seats on its School Board...
WHSV
VDOT announces lane closure on East Market Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced an eastbound right lane closure is scheduled for East Market Street in Harrisonburg from 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, through 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. This will allow contractors to perform grading and paving operations for a temporary widening of Route 33.
