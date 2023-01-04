Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
Fargo police officers assist city's inspections department in clearing "unsafe" home
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department assisted The City of Fargo’s Inspection Department Wednesday morning in clearing a home at 924 5th Street South.. The people living in the home are accused of being in violation of a court order declaring the structure unsuitable for habitation. According to...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man dies in workplace accident at FedEx warehouse in West Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- UPDATE: A FedEx company official has responded to a request for comment from WDAY News First regarding the warehouse employee's death. FedEx Freight Communications Advisor Ron Mears turned down an interview request, but provided a written statement. "“No words can convey the grief we all feel over the loss of our team member, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family. We are cooperating with authorities investigating the accident.” wrote Mears.
froggyweb.com
‘OSHA’ investigating workplace fatality at FedEx in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A workplace-related fatality at FedEx Freight in West Fargo is under investigation. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wed. The 29-year-old man was a FedEx employee. He was trying to maneuver freight on a pallet in a semi trailer that had shifted when the pallet tipped over and crushed him. His name has not been released.
valleynewslive.com
‘We had to move’: 11th St. underpass project forces Moorhead businesses to relocate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While some residents in the Moorhead area are happy to see an underpass created so they don’t have to deal with waiting for the trains to pass, there are others that don’t share the same excitement. Business owners near the railroad intersections on 11th St. are forced to relocate to new locations.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski says priorities for 2023 include staffing and efficiencies
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski was asked what the department's priorities are for 2023. "We are gong to continue work on staffing and bringing in some efficiencies. It was a pretty good week this week, we swore in two new officers, we promoted three new sergeants, and pinned a lieutenant as well. So we're making a lot of progress in terms of I think growing the department and getting new leadership in place," said Zibolski.
valleynewslive.com
Wanted Fargo dangerous suspect arrested on 21 charges
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -An armed and dangerous subject wanted by Fargo Police for several weeks is finally in custody, and faces nearly a dozen charges. 22-year-old Tremane Rainey is in the Cass County Jail for 21 separate charges, including robbery, aggravated reckless endangerment, firearm possession by a felon, and probation violation.
kfgo.com
Police, public health officials discuss rise of fentanyl in Fargo in 2022
FARGO (KFGO) – Last week, the Drug Enforcement Administration reported that fentanyl had overtaken methamphetamine as the number one drug threat in North Dakota in 2022, with federal agents seizing enough lethal doses in the state last year to kill 36,000 people. Police and public health officials in Fargo...
etxview.com
Ordinance passed: City council weighs in on upcoming county moratorium
By a unanimous vote, The Fergus Falls City Council approved and passed the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) product sales ordinance on Jan. 3, following the second reading. In addition, a motion adding a $500 THC product sales fee to the 2023 fee schedule was approved as well as a resolution passed officially opting the city out of the already passed Otter Tail County THC product sales moratorium that was set to take effect on Feb. 1.
kfgo.com
Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes
LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man flees after DUI crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is injured and facing DUI charges, after crashed and tried to flee. Police say 33-year old Eugene Kempers was involved in a crash at around 10 p.m. Thursday night on 32nd Ave. S. near the I-29 ramp. They say both vehicles...
KNOX News Radio
Detroit man gets 30 years for drug trafficking on ND reservations
In federal court in Fargo today (Fri), a Detroit man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a large drug trafficking organization targeting the Spirit Lake, Turtle Mountain and Fort Berthold Reservations. Thirty-two year-old Darius Sledge must also serve three years’ supervised release after his sentence,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Freshman Fargo City Commissioner shares learned experiences and details new role in Bismarck legislative session
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo City Commissioner is sharing details related to her new role as a member of city leadership, and what she will do in Bismarck in the upcoming legislative session. Denise Kolpack, one of five Fargo City Commissioners, joined WDAY Midday to share insight into recent events...
froggyweb.com
Man injured, charged with DUI in two-vehicle crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 10 p.m. Thursday on 32nd Avenue S. near the I-29 ramp. The vehicles were traveling eastbound and, as the first vehicle was turning onto the on-ramp to I-29, it was rear-ended by the vehicle behind them. After the...
valleynewslive.com
‘Why don’t we have one’: Petition started to bring a harm reduction center to Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In Grand Forks, ND, a group of people are hoping to inspire others to bring a harm reduction center to their area. They are doing it through a petition. “Makes me think to myself why not, why don’t we have one when we know...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Indicator light in plane prompts inspection at Hector Airport
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Allegiant Air says the incident was not an emergency landing. Officials say the flight from Fargo, bound for Mesa, an indicator light in the cockpit came on. Out of an abundance of caution, they say the captain made the decision to return to the airport and have the plane inspected. No emergency was declared. However, sometimes, fire trucks will meet an aircraft when it’s landing. This can happen even if no emergency is declared.
wdayradionow.com
Cass County Highway Department concerned about snow drifts on rural roads
(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County Highway Department says they have been seeing issues with blowing snow and snowdrifts on County roads. Landowners are being asked not to push snow into the right-of way, which includes the roadway, inslopes, ditch bottoms, backslopes, and around mailboxes of any public roadway, including the portion of the driveway within the public right-of-way.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead murder suspect arrested, accused of Minneapolis murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Rochester man, accused in a 2021 fatal shooting in Moorhead, was arrested on suspicion of a murder in Minneapolis over the weekend. Minneapolis police say they responded to a reporting of a shooting near S 6th St and Chicago Ave, near U.S. Bank Stadium, around 9PM on Dec 30.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Prairie St. John's behavioral health facility in Fargo expands with new "replacement hospital"
(Fargo, ND) -- A behavioral health hospital in Fargo is expanding. "There just aren't enough services for people so being able to improve our services or expand our services in a hospital that is designed specifically for behavioral health patients is so key to what we're doing here, and that's really the benefit to the community," said Prairie St. John's CEO Jeff Herman.
kvrr.com
Girl Taken To Juvenile Detention After Pursuit in Clay County
CLAY CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A 17-year-old girl was taken to juvenile detention in Moorhead after a pursuit in Clay County Monday night. The car matched the description of one that had earlier fled from Barnesville police. A state trooper tried to stop the car near Downer but the...
Charges: Moorhead murder suspect was out on bail when he shot, killed man in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man who is accused in a Moorhead murder was charged for allegedly shooting Jeremy Ellis in downtown Minneapolis on Friday evening.Ellis, 26, was found sitting in a running car near a parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South. There was several hundred dollars in cash on the front passenger seat and a gun tucked between the driver's seat and the center console. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Center said.Charging documents say a witness heard gunshots and saw Idris Haji-Mohamed duck by a car. He followed her into her apartment building and rode...
