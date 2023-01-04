Read full article on original website
See CES 2023's weirdest new technologies
From a drone cam protecting the inside of your house to high tech makeup, Jeanne Moos has some e-highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show.
The best sales to shop today: Brooklinen, Ember, Misen and more
Today, you’ll find a deal on whimsical cat socks, a discounted Ember Temperature Control Cup and savings on AirPods 2. All that and more below.
Roku’s $80 Video Doorbell is a good affordable pick — especially for Roku users
If you're looking for an affordable video doorbell — and already own a Roku TV or player — the Roku Video Doorbell is a good budget pick that will let you keep tabs on your front door right from the couch.
Photos show the rise and fall of the influencer-led makeup brand Morphe, from fans waiting hours to shop in its stores to empty shelves
Morphe was once among the most successful beauty brands to come out of the influencer space. It was previously valued at $2 billion.
Cheap home workout equipment that’ll actually make you break a sweat
Whatever your reasons for wanting to up your exercise game, the benefits go beyond just getting into shape. We turned to fitness experts for some tips about low-cost equipment to enhance your DIY workouts.
Lukewarm coffee is a thing of the past with the Ember Cup, $20 off right now
Right now, you can save $20 on this convenient everyday device — and never sip on lukewarm coffee again.
Disney CEO Bob Iger orders workers to return to the office 4 days a week
Disney CEO Bob Iger is clamping down on remote workers.
A rare sale on the viral Amazon coat is happening now
The Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket rose to viral fame a couple years ago, eventually coming to be known simply as "the Amazon coat." This season, the coat is still popular as ever, and today, you can warm up with one of your own for less.
