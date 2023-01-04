Read full article on original website
Idaho Raffle Winners Announced
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)— A Nampa couple plan to use their winnings from the Idaho $1,000,000 Dollar raffle for retirement after they discovered they had the winning ticket Tuesday. The Idaho Lottery announced Steve and Kim Mitchel won the popular $1,000,000 prize. Kim said she checked their tickets after watching the news— one was close, but not a winner—then the second ticket was the top prize. She then called her husband who didn’t believe her at first, “I thought she was messing with me,” Steve added. “Once she convinced me, I told her I’d be home in a few minutes.” The couple claimed their ticket when the Idaho Lottery first opened their door the next day; the last Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner waited a little more than a week before the deadline was up to claim the prize. Two $10,000 tickets have yet to be claimed, they were sold in Bannock and Bonneville counties. The Nampa Maverik that sold the winning ticket will also get $20,000.
Should Twin Falls Add a Second Hospital or is One Good Enough?
Having a hospital in town is a major luxury to have, especially when not living near a major city. While it is not uncommon to have a hospital of some sort in a smaller town, not every town is so lucky. In case of an emergency, it is nice to have and know that you can be treated, but is having only one hospital in town always a good thing? Yes, it beats not having one at all, but is it good to have a little competition and options? Here are the pros and cons of having only one hospital in Twin Falls.
The 8 Weirdest Things that Happened in Idaho in 2022
A new year has officially begun and many of us are excited to say goodbye to 2022. While the year was not great for many of us, that doesn't mean that we won't have some fond memories of the year. There was some odd behavior that took place last year, and many of us will shake our heads, laugh, or ask the question, 'why?' Why did some of these things happen and what were people thinking of? Here are some of the most bizarre and odd things that took place in Twin Falls, the Magic Valley, and the state of Idaho in 2022.
New Store Quietly Opens in Twin Falls and Why You Have Been Missing Out
It appears that every week in Twin Falls lately a new store is opening. While that isn't the case, it is not surprising to see a store close one week and a new one open the following week. With the holiday season having come and gone, it is easy to have missed any new store openings, as a lot was going on. One store recently opened in Twin Falls, and it did so quietly. If you have not noticed this new store in Twin Falls, you have been missing out, and you need to check them out immediately. What is this new store in Twin and where is it located?
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 3
An Idaho teenager has been featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Lane Cooper Smith?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is an effort by state police to assist with locating missing and endangered juveniles and adults. There are currently more than 70 active cases on the website featuring individuals throughout the state of Idaho.
What Would You Do If You Could Save a Store in Twin Falls that Closed?
What would you do? What would you do if you could save one of the businesses that closed in Twin Falls in 2022? You can only save one, but which one do you choose? Do you pick one that was a place you enjoyed shopping? Do you pick one of the chains, that while no longer in Twin Falls you can find in Boise or someplace else? Do you pick a store that was local that you enjoyed and couldn't find anywhere? Do you go to a retail store or to a place that you enjoyed eating at? The choice would be tough, but which store would you save, and how often would you visit if it remained open? The stores all closed for a reason, so what would change if they were saved? The power is yours and you can save one store, what would you do?
Cities of Declo and Paul Get Water and Wastewater Study Grants
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The communities of Declo and Paul have been awarded grants to study the water and wastewater systems from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The grants come from a total of $1.4 million from the Idaho DEQ and the governor's "Leading Idaho" plan helping Gem State communities look at system shortcomings and find solutions to upgrade the systems. The City of Declo has been awarded $22,500 for preparation of a drinking water planning study along with environmental reviews to look at the current drinking water and wastewater systems need for improvement. According to Idaho DEQ the total cost of the study is $45,000 and cost for the wastewater study is also $45,000. The City of Paul was given $39,395 to prepare for a wastewater planning study; the total cost is a little more than $78,700.
The Ridiculously Entertaining CSI Bull Bash is Coming Back in 2023
Last year, the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls started doing a rodeo event that is quite possibly the most brilliant play ever. They know that we love going to the rodeo and they also know that our favorite part of the rodeo is the bull riding. So they created the Bull Bash to give us more of what we want, and it’s back for 2023.
Crash in Northern Nevada Claims Caldwell Man
WINNEMUCCA, Nevada (KLIX)-A 25-year-old Caldwell man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover at the end of December in Northern Nevada. According to the Nevada State Police, officers responded Dec. 29, to a crash on U.S. Highway 95, about 50 miles north of Winnemucca, for a Chevrolet pickup that went off a curve and overturned ejecting the Caldwell man. The driver of the pickup and three children were taken to an area hospital. Nevada State Police said the driver had been going to fast for the weather conditions and lost control on the curve. The crash remains under investigation.
Washington Truck Driver Struck and Killed on I-84
CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Washington State trucker was struck and killed while walking the interstate Tuesday morning in Ada County. According to Idaho State Police, the 35-year-old Pasco man had been walking in the westbound lane of Interstate 84 at around 6:37 a.m. when he was hit by a Subaru and killed. Police said the man had abandoned his semi-truck on the on-ramp to the port of entry, blocking the roadway. The driver of the Subaru was not injured and stayed at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by ISP.
City of Rupert Awarded Grant to Improve Water System
RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-The community of Rupert has been awarded a grant from the state to help improve the city water system. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the City of Rupert has been awarded $7,689,257 to upgrade the water system. The money will help drill a new well, make upgrades to existing wells, provide standby power, replace water mains, and add a pressure relief to the city's booster station among other upgrades. The grant is part of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money that the governor directed towards Idaho DEQ. Eight other communities in Idaho were given grant money from a total of a little more than $30 million from ARPA. The City of Rupert was the only community in the Magic Valley to receive the funds.
