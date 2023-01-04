ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

echo-pilot.com

Proposed Chambersburg Wawa would be first in region

A Wawa convenience store and gas station is proposed in Chambersburg. It would not only be the first Wawa in Franklin County, but the first in the region. Though there are two stores planned for York County, Pa., currently, the closest Wawa to Franklin County is in Frederick, Md. The...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WITF

Spark journalist roundtable

Speaker of the House elections in Washington and Harrisburg made big news this week, the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest and Sen. Bob Casey’s cancer diagnosis dominated the headlines. On The Spark‘s Friday Journalist Roundtable, we were joined by PennLive’s Jan Murphy and Charles Thompson for...
HARRISBURG, PA
franchising.com

Spherion in Lebanon Now Under New Leadership

Office with Decades of Staffing Experience Welcomes New Leadership. January 06, 2023 // Franchising.com // LEBANON, Pa. - Spherion Staffing and Recruiting (Spherion) announced today its Lebanon office is under the new leadership of seasoned Spherion franchise owners, Don and Jay Ruggery. After 24 years in operation, the Ruggerys took over ownership responsibilities of the office on June 10.
LEBANON, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, PA

Middletown is a borough of Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, and is considered its oldest community. Its beginnings can be traced to 1690 when William Penn chose present-day Middletown as a settlement along the Susquehanna River. In 1736, the first state road running from Lancaster to Shippensburg was completed. Then, in 1755,...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Lancaster, PA

Downtown Lancaster in Lancaster County perfectly distinguishes modern life from the arcadian beauty of the encompassing Amish country. Located in the middle of the city, the seven-square-mile place boasts several museums, historical attractions, art, shops, restaurants, cafes, and many more. Lancaster also hosts much-awaited and bustling events such as Celebrate...
LANCASTER, PA
echo-pilot.com

Franklin County deed transfers: Nov. 27 - Dec. 3, 2022

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Nov. 27 - Dec. 3, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Alice Heefner to Scott Ramsey, White Church Road, Greene Township, $147,000. Glenda Fry Smith Revocable Trust Agreement to Jeffrey Debo, Moonlight Drive, Greencastle and Antrim Township,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Dauphin vs Cumberland Valley in girls high school basketball

Cumberland Valley vs Central Dauphin in girls high school basketball. Sienna Manns of Cumberland Valley is defended by Lauren Cavoli of Central Dauphin. Cumberland Valley plays Central Dauphin in girls high school basketball. January 6, 2023. Zach Gleiter | Special To PennLiveGet Photo. 16 / 19. Cumberland Valley vs Central...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County police chief resigns

Hampden Township’s police chief is stepping down after nearly nine years in the department’s top job. Steve Junkin’s last day will be Jan. 30. Police Lt. Richard Nulty will serve as acting chief while the township searches for a successor. The township began advertising for the position on Friday.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

New Dollar General Store Opened in Pennsylvania

Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: State Collegeand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Jordan Conner announced his candidacy for Franklin County Coroner

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Jordan Conner announced his candidacy for the Republican nominator for the office of Franklin County Coroner. Jordan currently serves as a Deputy Coroner with the Franklin County Coroner’s Office. A position he has held for 10 years, first as a volunteer and as part-time staff. He also serves as the District Director for Pennsylvania State Representative Rob Kauffman in Chambersburg, and a former paramedic with Medic 2, Waynesboro Hospital.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
