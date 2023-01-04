Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
McDevitt’s Stone Saunders named 2022-23 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After winning a state championship this fall, Bishop McDevitt Quarterback Stone Saunders has been named the 2022-23 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year. Saunders is only a sophomore. Saunders is the third Gatorade Pennsylvania Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Bishop McDevitt High School. The QB, along with […]
Harrisburg’s versatile Amir Jones adds another PSAC program to offer sheet
It’s unclear if Harrisburg senior Amir Jones will compete as a defensive back or outside linebacker in college. Frankly, Jones has the skill set to produce big chunks of yardage as a wide receiver, as well. What we do know is Jones, one of the lead architects in pushing...
Levi Haines’ upset sparks Penn State wrestling in Big Ten-opening win over Wisconsin
The true freshman hung a major decision on the No. 16 wrestler in country.
Retired lawyer, 64, joins Harrisburg police cadet class: ‘It’s never too late’
By the time they hit their 60s, many Pennsylvanians are likely thinking about retirement and all of its benefits — more time for hobbies, vacations, and enjoying their golden years. But 64-year-old Daniel Donovan felt called to serve when he saw police departments struggling to recruit new officers during...
echo-pilot.com
Proposed Chambersburg Wawa would be first in region
A Wawa convenience store and gas station is proposed in Chambersburg. It would not only be the first Wawa in Franklin County, but the first in the region. Though there are two stores planned for York County, Pa., currently, the closest Wawa to Franklin County is in Frederick, Md. The...
Spark journalist roundtable
Speaker of the House elections in Washington and Harrisburg made big news this week, the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest and Sen. Bob Casey’s cancer diagnosis dominated the headlines. On The Spark‘s Friday Journalist Roundtable, we were joined by PennLive’s Jan Murphy and Charles Thompson for...
No. 1 Purdue will face Penn State on little rest
Top-ranked Purdue takes on Penn State on Sunday night at The Palestra in Philadelphia as it plays its third game
abc27.com
York College of Pennsylvania is constructing a new facility for one of their newest programs
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York College of Pennsylvania recently announced on Jan. 3 that they will be constructing a new facility to accommodate the growth of their recently created Environmental Horticulture Program. According to York College of Pennsylvania’s website, their Environmental Horticulture program is designed to prepare students for...
franchising.com
Spherion in Lebanon Now Under New Leadership
Office with Decades of Staffing Experience Welcomes New Leadership. January 06, 2023 // Franchising.com // LEBANON, Pa. - Spherion Staffing and Recruiting (Spherion) announced today its Lebanon office is under the new leadership of seasoned Spherion franchise owners, Don and Jay Ruggery. After 24 years in operation, the Ruggerys took over ownership responsibilities of the office on June 10.
After Illinois company closes 2 central Pa. plants, it will move work from those facilities to locations in Minnesota and Indiana
LSC Communications, which is closing two plants in Lancaster County, and will lay off about 656 people, will move the work at those two locations to its long-run print facilities in Maple Grove, Minnesota and Warsaw, Indiana. The company said that the closing of the plants is due to the...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, PA
Middletown is a borough of Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, and is considered its oldest community. Its beginnings can be traced to 1690 when William Penn chose present-day Middletown as a settlement along the Susquehanna River. In 1736, the first state road running from Lancaster to Shippensburg was completed. Then, in 1755,...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Lancaster, PA
Downtown Lancaster in Lancaster County perfectly distinguishes modern life from the arcadian beauty of the encompassing Amish country. Located in the middle of the city, the seven-square-mile place boasts several museums, historical attractions, art, shops, restaurants, cafes, and many more. Lancaster also hosts much-awaited and bustling events such as Celebrate...
Still awaiting ruling, Pennsylvania’s school funding lawsuit stretches into 2023
The School District of Lancaster and the Shenandoah Valley School District are a part of the suit. It’s been five months since school districts, parents, and advocacy groups made their final arguments in a case that could transform how Pennsylvania funds its public schools. The lawsuit, which the parties...
Penn State QB Beau Pribula on his ‘amazing’ freshman season, relationship with Drew Allar
Beau Pribula has spent the last year living what he called a “childhood dream.”. Pribula was a Penn State fan before he was a standout quarterback at Central York. He has photos as a kid wearing the blue jersey and white helmet to prove it.
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County deed transfers: Nov. 27 - Dec. 3, 2022
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Nov. 27 - Dec. 3, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Alice Heefner to Scott Ramsey, White Church Road, Greene Township, $147,000. Glenda Fry Smith Revocable Trust Agreement to Jeffrey Debo, Moonlight Drive, Greencastle and Antrim Township,...
abc27.com
Governor Tom Wolf announces more than $350,000 in funding for Franklin County business
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced earlier today on Jan. 4 the approval of more than $350,000 in funding to support business growth and job retention in Franklin County. The newly approved $354,742 in funding is being provided in the form of a new low-interest loan through...
PennLive.com
Central Dauphin vs Cumberland Valley in girls high school basketball
Cumberland Valley vs Central Dauphin in girls high school basketball. Sienna Manns of Cumberland Valley is defended by Lauren Cavoli of Central Dauphin. Cumberland Valley plays Central Dauphin in girls high school basketball. January 6, 2023. Zach Gleiter | Special To PennLiveGet Photo. 16 / 19. Cumberland Valley vs Central...
Cumberland County police chief resigns
Hampden Township’s police chief is stepping down after nearly nine years in the department’s top job. Steve Junkin’s last day will be Jan. 30. Police Lt. Richard Nulty will serve as acting chief while the township searches for a successor. The township began advertising for the position on Friday.
New Dollar General Store Opened in Pennsylvania
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: State Collegeand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Jordan Conner announced his candidacy for Franklin County Coroner
On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Jordan Conner announced his candidacy for the Republican nominator for the office of Franklin County Coroner. Jordan currently serves as a Deputy Coroner with the Franklin County Coroner’s Office. A position he has held for 10 years, first as a volunteer and as part-time staff. He also serves as the District Director for Pennsylvania State Representative Rob Kauffman in Chambersburg, and a former paramedic with Medic 2, Waynesboro Hospital.
WITF
