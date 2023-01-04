ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HometownLife.com

Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks odds, picks and predictions

The Charlotte Hornets (10-29) battle the Milwaukee Bucks (25-13) Friday. Tip from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Hornets at Bucks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Hornets lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 131-107...
MILWAUKEE, WI
HometownLife.com

St. Louis Blues at New Jersey Devils odds, picks and predictions

The St. Louis Blues (18-17-3) visit the New Jersey Devils (24-11-3) Thursday. Face-off from Prudential Center is set for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Bluesvs. Devils odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Blues posted a 6-5 shootout win Tuesday...
NEWARK, NJ
HometownLife.com

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears odds, picks and predictions

The Minnesota Vikings (12-4) try to keep a slim chance of moving from the No. 3 seed to the No. 2 seed in the NFC when they travel to Soldier Field to play the Chicago Bears (3-13) with a 1 p.m. Sunday kickoff (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Vikings at Bearsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Deadline

How To Watch Monday’s College Football Playoff Championship Game On TV & Online

Undefeated and defending national champion Georgia takes on TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, home of the Los Angeles Rams and L.A. Chargers and this past year’s Super Bowl. The game will air live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio. Those broadcasts will spearhead the network’s MegaCast coverage, featuring 12 feeds across different platforms covering different aspects of the primetime game. Georgia and TCU advanced via a pair of thrilling wins on New Year’s Eve, with the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs coming from...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy