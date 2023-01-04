Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Harkless scores 25, UNLV beats No. 21 New Mexico 84-77
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — EJ Harkless scored 25 points, including 21 in the second half to spark UNLV to a 84-77 win Saturday over No. 21 New Mexico. The Rebels had four other players in double figures, with Keyshon Gilbert adding 14. Morris Udeze scored 22 to lead the Lobos and Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 19, but star guard Jaelen House was held scoreless in the second half, finishing with 12. New Mexico scored the first eight points of the game, holding the Rebels scoreless for the first three minutes.
ksl.com
Utah family is looking for driver who drove away after hitting their teenage son
MAGNA — A Utah mother is pleading for help after her son was hit by a truck in a crosswalk and left unconscious on the road last week. "Have the decency, the courtesy to make sure he's OK," said Stephanie Vazquez, whose 15-year-old son Braxton sustained several injuries. Braxton...
ksl.com
Doctor says surgery that first lady Jill Biden will have is common in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to have a procedure next Wednesday — Mohs surgery — which is relatively common in Utah because the state has a lot of skin cancer cases, according to a Utah doctor. Dr. Alice Frigerio, a surgeon and...
ksl.com
Winter storm warning issued for Utah's mountains ahead of next system
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah stands to receive even more snow as an active pattern continues to generate storms that impact the drought-stricken West. The National Weather Service on Thursday morning issued a winter storm warning for Utah's mountainous areas, where accumulations of 6 to 15 inches or more of heavy snow are forecast for later in the day into Friday. It comes a day after the agency issued a winter storm watch for the mountain areas in southern Utah.
ksl.com
Great Salt Lake set to vanish in 5 years, experts warn Utah lawmakers in dire report
SALT LAKE CITY — Days before Utah lawmakers are set to convene, dozens of researchers are calling on them to take bold action and save the Great Salt Lake before it withers away. An emergency briefing released Thursday warns of "unprecedented" danger to Utah's public health, environment and economy...
ksl.com
How DNA, genealogy lead investigators to the suspect in Idaho student killings
SALT LAKE CITY — An arrest in the Idaho murders is drawing a lot of attention to the use of forensic genealogy and DNA in closing cases. While DNA evidence played a major role in the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, how it did that is drawing some confusion. Initially, reports suggested that forensic genealogy led investigators to Kohberger.
