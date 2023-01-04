ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Harkless scores 25, UNLV beats No. 21 New Mexico 84-77

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — EJ Harkless scored 25 points, including 21 in the second half to spark UNLV to a 84-77 win Saturday over No. 21 New Mexico. The Rebels had four other players in double figures, with Keyshon Gilbert adding 14. Morris Udeze scored 22 to lead the Lobos and Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 19, but star guard Jaelen House was held scoreless in the second half, finishing with 12. New Mexico scored the first eight points of the game, holding the Rebels scoreless for the first three minutes.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ksl.com

Winter storm warning issued for Utah's mountains ahead of next system

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah stands to receive even more snow as an active pattern continues to generate storms that impact the drought-stricken West. The National Weather Service on Thursday morning issued a winter storm warning for Utah's mountainous areas, where accumulations of 6 to 15 inches or more of heavy snow are forecast for later in the day into Friday. It comes a day after the agency issued a winter storm watch for the mountain areas in southern Utah.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

How DNA, genealogy lead investigators to the suspect in Idaho student killings

SALT LAKE CITY — An arrest in the Idaho murders is drawing a lot of attention to the use of forensic genealogy and DNA in closing cases. While DNA evidence played a major role in the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, how it did that is drawing some confusion. Initially, reports suggested that forensic genealogy led investigators to Kohberger.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy