iredellfreenews.com
Lieutenant governor appoints former ARS superintendent to N.C. Charter School Advisory Board
RALEIGH — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has appointed Stephen Gay to serve as his designee to the Charter School Advisory Board, effective immediately. “Stephen Gay will make an excellent addition to the Board, and I am grateful for his willingness to serve in this role,” Robinson said. “Mr. Gay’s lifelong experience will truly benefit our students and the future of education in our state.”
carolinajournal.com
Carolina Journal’s Donna King asks Lt. Gov. Robinson about education priorities
Donna King, editor-in-chief of Carolina Journal, asks Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson about top education issues in 2023. This exchange took place during the Jan. 6, 2023, edition of PBS North Carolina’s “Front Row with Marc Rotterman.”
nsjonline.com
New counsel named for NC Administrative Office of the Courts
RALEIGH — With the election of Trey Allen to the North Carolina Supreme Court, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts has tapped his replacement. Andrew Brown was named as general counsel for the NCAOC on Dec. 30. Brown served in several roles within the state’s judicial branch...
NCDMV to ask legislature for pay increases amid worker shortage
While the agency has increased starting pay and implemented hiring and retention bonuses last month, Goodwin says the salaries remain a key factor in trying to attract employees.
Battle brewing over top leadership appointments at UNC
Gov. Roy Cooper is launching a new fight with Republicans at the legislature to win back power to appoint top-level leaders for the UNC System.
NC politicians remain front & center in Speaker vote
"I think if we get up to 100 ballots, I think everyone will lose their minds, collectively," said Dr. Michael Bitzer, a political scientist at Catawba College.
WBTV
Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All United States and North Carolina flags will be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities until Wednesday at sunset in remembrance of former North Carolina House of Representative Walter Stine Isenhower. He was a native of Conover and served the state’s 45th district (including Catawba...
horseandrider.com
EIA in Six North Carolina Counties
Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
House speaker ordeal reminiscent of NC’s 2003 speaker drama
House speaker ordeal reminiscent of NC’s 2003 speaker drama
Jon Hardister makes it official: He wants his face in North Carolina’s elevators
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) – Jon Hardister has decided to leave the upward mobility of a Republican in the North Carolina General Assembly to try to get his name into every elevator in the state. Hardister confirmed Wednesday that he would seek the Republican nomination for state labor commissioner in 2024 and not seek re-election to […]
This North Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
carolinajournal.com
Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry
Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
country1037fm.com
Congratulations, AGAIN! North Carolina Woman Wins Lottery (AGAIN!)
Congratulations, again?! One North Carolina woman has got to have some of the best luck we have ever seen. A North Carolina woman has won the lottery not once, but twice. Talk about luck. I need some of that good fortune really soon. A Shelby, North Carolina woman won $2 million on a scratch-off just months after winning $1 million. The North Carolina Education Lottery is giving out some great news for sure.
What has North Carolina’s role been in the US House battle for a new Speaker?
For the next Speaker of the House, all seven democrats continued in each round to vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.
This Is North Carolina's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Tar Heel State's best public high schools.
Number of families impacted by card skimmers rises, benefit reimbursement not a guarantee
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Guilford County Social Services is still working with families impacted by EBT card fraud. 86 people have come forward to file a report with the High Point Police. So far, all of those reports involve EBT Cards. Card skimmers were found at two High Point...
North Carolina college graduates likely to find welcoming job market as unemployment rates near pre-pandemic levels
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Unemployment across the Piedmont Triad continued to near its pre-pandemic levels, as rates for November tracked the same or slightly higher than they were a year ago. Most of the 14 those counties saw an uptick of two or three percentage points compared to rates from last year, although they remained […]
WSOC Charlotte
9 Investigates: Duke Energy steps up security after Moore County power grid attack
Channel 9 has learned new details one month after someone shot up two substations in Moore County, knocking out power for thousands of people. No arrests have been made, but we’ve learned Duke Energy has stepped up security since the attack. Investigative reporter Madison Carter has been reaching out...
elonnewsnetwork.com
North Carolina Court of Appeals blocks order to release video footage from October 2020 “I Am Change” march to the polls
The North Carolina Court of Appeals overturned a June 2021 order to release unredacted police body camera footage from the Oct. 31, 2020, “I Am Change” march to the polls in Graham that ended in the use of pepper spray and 23 arrests. The vote was 2-1. Judge...
alamancenews.com
Burlington couple loses appeal at N.C. Court of Appeals against city over taken alleyway
The state’s second-highest court has rejected an appeal by a couple in Burlington who sued the city in 2021 for using an alleyway they claimed to own to build a paved public walking path near Rockwood Acres subdivision. In the suit they had originally filed in Alamance County superior...
