NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lions Jared Goff Explains Pressure Playing Packers on SNF
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff explains the pressure the team is facing in the season finale playing the Green Bay Packers.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 18: 49ers will cover in season finale, other best bets
We made it, folks. These 18 weeks of NFL action have flown by. And like every season, this one was packed with storylines that we'll never forget. Most notably, and most recently, watching Damar Hamlin bounce back from his scary medical emergency has been one of the most impactful stories in the league. Hamlin's journey is a reminder that life is bigger than football.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Surging Packers re-enter top 10; Eagles and Vikings slide down board
The NFL Power Rankings exist as a fun spin on the usual way we measure teams in Our League. "They're the Power Rankings, not Power Standings," I'm known to say (far too often and with more than a trace of smugness). The process becomes mechanical as the season rolls on: I make an initial order of 32 during Sunday Night Football, wake up Monday morning, watch the games I haven't seen, write my little blurbs, finalize the order after Monday Night Football and send it off to our crack editors, who dress it up real pretty and blast it out to the world ... then people get mad. It's great.
TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Saints in Week 18
FOX (Early) Yellow: Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints (Jason Benetti, Matt Millen) Red: New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston) Blue: Minnesota Vikings vs, Chicago Bears (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma) Green: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth) CBS (Early) Red: New England...
Bills-Patriots will be filled with love and emotion for Damar Hamlin
When you peel back the thick layers of emotion that have gripped the NFL for the past week — particularly in Buffalo — football games will be played on Sunday, the most notable of which involves the Bills and Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. It’s been a hell of a year for the Bills, who’ve endured like few NFL teams have when faced with the rash of adversity they have. Historic snowstorms in the area have taken dozens of lives and have disrupted the team’s schedule, forcing it to play a home game in a neutral stadium. There was the...
Jaguars Win AFC South: For Jacksonville, Saturday Was the Culmination of a Lifetime
For as long as the Jacksonville Jaguars have been a franchise, they have embodied the community and fan base that breathed life into their walls. The team nobody wanted. The bold city that nobody wanted to champion. For each step the Jaguars have taken, the city of Jacksonville has been right there with them.
NBC Sports
When 49ers can learn NFC playoff schedule, first opponent
As the 49ers enter the final week of the regular season as NFC West champions, the only certainty is their first playoff game will be at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers’ seeding, as well as the date and time of their postseason opener, will be determined through the results of the Week 18 games.
CBS Sports
49ers vs. Cardinals: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals will face off in an NFC West clash at 4:25 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive. It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the 49ers ultimately...
NBC Sports
How to watch Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers: TV, live stream info for Sunday Night Football game
It’s the Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers this week on Sunday Night Football as the two teams go head-to-head for the final NFC Wild Card spot in a must-win, regular season finale you won’t want to miss. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.
NBC Sports
Five 49ers to watch vs. Cardinals in regular-season finale
SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan goes through every scenario in his head. Of course, he is not going to share publicly how the 49ers plan to handle their regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. The 49ers plan on pushing for the win...
NBC Sports
Opponents amazingly finish season winless after playing 49ers
Playing the 49ers hasn't been a good omen for NFL teams this season. In addition to the 49ers' current nine-game winning streak, their opponents officially finished the 2022 NFL regular season 0-15 in their game the very next week. The Las Vegas Raiders completed the feat when they lost 31-13...
