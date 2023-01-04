ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NRVNews

ABWA January Luncheon Meeting

Join us for our January monthly lunch meeting. Guest Speaker, Sharon Scott, the President & CEO of Fully Engaged, a small consulting firm catering to small and medium-sized businesses, will share goal setting tips on the topic of: Building the Life You Want for 2023 and Beyond. American Business Women’s...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Turpin, Wendell William

Wendell William Turpin, 79, of Radford, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the VA Hospital in Salem. He was a member of Cornersview Pentecostal Holiness Church and a U. S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret S. Turpin;...
RADFORD, VA
NRVNews

Buckner, Gary Jack

Gary Jack Buckner, 69, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, Cleven Jack Buckner; and a special brother-in-law, Gary “Billy” Roop. Survivors include his mother, Edna Buckner; brothers and sister-in-law, Audie and Sandy Buckner, and Larry Buckner and...
RADFORD, VA
NRVNews

Akers, Joseph Cleveland

Joseph Cleveland Akers, 77, of Christiansburg, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army having served during the Vietnam War and spent over 20 years in the Reserves. He was owner and operator of A&S Home Repair. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Beulah Akers; brother, Oscar Akers; and sister, Eula Brammer.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Whitt, Helen Baugh

Helen Baugh Whitt, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, while being cared for by the staff at Highland Ridge Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. Helen was a very well accomplished and successful woman. She was the very first person to be inducted...
DUBLIN, VA
NRVNews

Quesenberry, Gary Douglas

Gary Douglas Quesenberry, 68, of Radford, left his earthly body and went home to live with his eternal father on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. He was retired from New River Industries. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Friel and Ibra...
RADFORD, VA
NRVNews

Corvin, Timothy Lee

Timothy (Tim) Lee Corvin, age 64, peacefully departed his earthly life at home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Preceding in death is father Luther Neal Corvin, mother Florence Aileen Corvin, and brothers, Lester and Marlon Corvin. He is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Patricia Corvin; daughter, Jennifer...
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

Hurst, Roberta Argabright

Roberta Argabright Hurst, 86, passed away peacefully at her home in Shawsville, VA on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was born in Christiansburg, VA to the late Ira Lemuel and Edith Beulah McNeil Argabright. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Dennit “Sam” Hurst, two grandchildren, 3 brothers, and 4 sisters.
SHAWSVILLE, VA
NRVNews

Davis, Dawn Quesenberry

Dawn Quesenberry Davis, age 57, of Blacksburg died, Monday, January 2, 2023, at University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born in Radford, Virginia on February 28, 1965. She was preceded in death by her father Orie Quesenberry. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Davis; mother, Alma Quesenberry; sons, Chris, Jason, and Anthony; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra (Marlene) and Gary, Linda and Jeff, Tracy and Art, Martha, Emily and Ken, Marcie and Larry, Karen and Tim, Dicy and Jonathan; brother, Orie Quesenberry, Jr. and wife Debbie; grandson, Jackson Davis and numerous other family members.
BLACKSBURG, VA
NRVNews

McGuire, Velma Ratcliff

Velma A. McGuire, 79, of Christiansburg received her angel wings January 4, 2023 at New River Valley Medical Center. She is no longer in pain or sad. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim McGuire; son, Jimmy McGuire; mother, Elsie Ratcliff; and sister, Darlene McGuyer. Left to treasure...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Keith, Larry Wayne

‘Uncle Larry’ Wayne Keith, 71, of Shawsville passed away on January 3, 2023. He was born on October 1, 1951 to his late parents, Lawrence W. Keith and Hazel Keith. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine MacMakin; brother, Charles Keith; several nieces, nephews, and other family members.
SHAWSVILLE, VA
NRVNews

Ratcliffe, Sr., John Bordene

John “Johnny” Bordene Ratcliffe, Sr., 77, of Pearisburg, VA, took his last breath on this earth and his first breath in heaven on January 5, 2023. Johnny was born on May 28, 1945, in Pearisburg and was a son of the late Lacy Len Ratcliffe, Sr., and Mona Hazel Davis Ratcliffe.
PEARISBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy