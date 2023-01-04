The Blue Ridge Girls will lead the Surry Arts Council celebration of Breaking Up Christmas on Saturday night, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. at the Historic Earle Theatre. Across northwestern North Carolina and southwestern Virginia, the 12 days of Christmas have traditionally been celebrated with a generous amount of enthusiasm. Breaking Up Christmas is both a tradition and a song of the same name. Both have taken on a life of their own over the years from its beginnings as a celebration that bridges the gap between Christmas and the New Year, as well as a way to continue traditions.

MOUNT AIRY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO