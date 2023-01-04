Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Crime reports
• A trespassing investigation in Mount Airy has resulted in a Pinnacle man being incarcerated on a felony drug charge, according to city police reports. Joe Robert Reynolds, 62, of 3337 Shoals Road, was encountered by officers Sunday during the trespassing incident at a Northridge Street location. Reynolds was charged...
County, Mount Airy team up on fire safety
Commissioner Larry Johnson scored a victory Tuesday night during the meeting of the board of county commissioners. Each board member represents a district and so each will, at times, take an especially vested interest in a particular issue facing their constituents. Johnson has reminded his fellow board members repeatedly about...
The Great Matrimony Mystery
Chuck and Brenda Pierson have been in Mount Airy this week trying to solve a mystery. The two have been in town celebrating their 53rd wedding anniversary in a curious way — trying to find just where they were married. The couple, Ohio natives who have lived in the...
Resolution cites squad’s ‘teamwork and drive’
This is a resolution of recognition prepared in honor of the Lady Bears tennis team at Mount Airy High School winning the 1-A dual-team state championship — its second in a row — which was read during a meeting of the city commissioners Thursday night attended by players and their coach, Luke Graham:
Breaking up Christmas tradition lives on
The Blue Ridge Girls will lead the Surry Arts Council celebration of Breaking Up Christmas on Saturday night, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. at the Historic Earle Theatre. Across northwestern North Carolina and southwestern Virginia, the 12 days of Christmas have traditionally been celebrated with a generous amount of enthusiasm. Breaking Up Christmas is both a tradition and a song of the same name. Both have taken on a life of their own over the years from its beginnings as a celebration that bridges the gap between Christmas and the New Year, as well as a way to continue traditions.
Local DAR doles out honors
Ava Utt of Millennium Charter Academy, left, shown receiving a certificate from local DAR official Faye Haas, is among area high school seniors selected as 2022 Good Citizens for their campuses by the organization. Not pictured are other school winners, Allyn-Claire Simmons of North Surry High, Calista Stone from East Surry High, Anne O’Neal of Surry Central High, Avery Castle of Yadkin Early College and Conner Allen, Elkin High School.
Top-ranked Hounds down Bears 73-50
James McCreary (15) finds himself wide open after running the floor in transition. Mount Airy’s Logan Fonville makes a one-handed grab to corral a Granite Bear pass. Mount Airy’s Caleb Reid (24) switches to his left hand to score in the paint. Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the...
Tennis champs net praise from council
Mayor Jon Cawley holds a tennis racket signed by members of the team which he plans to display in his office at City Hall. Mayor Cawley, right, is shown with the team’s coach, Luke Graham, as Cawley prepares to read a city government resolution of recognition honoring its accomplishment.
