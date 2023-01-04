ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Erie in the top 10 metro areas for snowfall

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s hard to believe that despite a pretty lame snowfall season for the Erie International Airport (where official snow totals for the city of Erie are measured), Erie remains in the top 10 for snowfall totals of major metropolitan areas in the US, including Alaska and Hawaii. Numbers are valid through the end […]
ERIE, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Will Buffalo, New York Be Home To The Newest Billionaire?

Dreams are free! That is a line that you may have heard a time or to. The dreams are free. But everything else costs money it seems. And these days, things cost so much more!. Imagine you start the new year as a billionaire! Don't think it's possible? Here in Buffalo and across New York State, folks are lining up to get their tickets and a shot at over $940 million dollars!
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Reality show filming in Buffalo this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new show called "The Baddest Buffalo" will film in Buffalo this weekend. It will feature 11 contestants learning how to grow their business or start one. "The baddest is really a term to describe people that are really put together, pretty much bosses," Ramona Clemons said.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Huge Outpouring Of Support For A Western New York Nurse

There may never be enough words, or expressions of gratitude, we can offer to those who are first responders and medical emergency professionals. The life saving work that these brave men and women do everyday goes above and beyond the call of duty in many cases. When there is an opportunity to give back, the generosity and outpouring of support is pretty incredible to witness.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Community struggles for affordable food options as looted Aldi store remains closed

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The actions of a few during the blizzard could have irreparable damage on many residents in Buffalo’s Broadway Fillmore District. The Aldi on Broadway has been closed for nearly two weeks after looters ransacked the store during the blizzard. The store remains boarded up and the owners have not said whether the store will reopen.
BUFFALO, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Winter Readiness Tips To Be Prepared For The Next Snowstorm

With the recent news that another bomb cyclone is forming and may be heading towards New York State, this seems like to perfect time to go over our winter preparations to do our best to make sure that we do not have a repeat of the tragedies that occurred during the Buffalo Blizzard of 2022 when Winter Storm Elliott dumped a few feet of snow on various parts of the Empire State.
BUFFALO, NY
yourerie

Jet 24 Action News at 6

A McDowell High School graduate returned to his alma mater three years ago, and now he's being recognized as a Golden Apple Award winning teacher. A McDowell High School graduate returned to his alma mater three years ago, and now he's being recognized as a Golden Apple Award winning teacher.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Mega Millions fever hits Erie

Mega Millions fever is running high as the jackpot nears $1 billion. While the chance of winning is more than one in 300 million, that didn’t stop a steady line of folks looking to cash in at one local convenience store. At Dee’s Cigar Store on State Street, business is busier than normal, thanks to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Plane makes unexpected landing at Erie Airport

A warning light turned into an unexpected landing in Erie Wednesday night. A twin-engine propeller aircraft with two people onboard was traveling from the Akron-Canton airport to Rochester, New York according to Erie Airport personnel. An indicator light came on in the cockpit, prompting the pilot to shut down one engine. The plane was then […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

National Comedy Center Announces Access Program for Low-Income Families

JAMESTOWN, NY (Erie News Now) — The National Comedy Center will be participating in Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Museums for All is administered by the Association of Children’s Museums, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

How much do eggs cost in Erie?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Egg prices soared to close out 2022 — a terribly-timed price spike for bakers and brunchers alike who enjoy overfeeding their families during the holidays. Residents in Erie are not insulated from those price hikes. The cause of the increase in price is at least two-fold: Inflation has raised the price of feed, […]
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy