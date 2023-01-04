Read full article on original website
Erie in the top 10 metro areas for snowfall
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s hard to believe that despite a pretty lame snowfall season for the Erie International Airport (where official snow totals for the city of Erie are measured), Erie remains in the top 10 for snowfall totals of major metropolitan areas in the US, including Alaska and Hawaii. Numbers are valid through the end […]
‘Anndel was a caring, loving person’: Family remembers essential worker who died in Buffalo blizzard
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of families continue to mourn their loved ones who died in the Christmas weekend blizzard. News 4 sat down with the family of Anndel Taylor, an essential worker who was one of the 42 lives lost. “She’s goofy. She’s very funny. A little comedian. Everybody loved her,” Wanda Brown Steele […]
Will Buffalo, New York Be Home To The Newest Billionaire?
Dreams are free! That is a line that you may have heard a time or to. The dreams are free. But everything else costs money it seems. And these days, things cost so much more!. Imagine you start the new year as a billionaire! Don't think it's possible? Here in Buffalo and across New York State, folks are lining up to get their tickets and a shot at over $940 million dollars!
Reality show filming in Buffalo this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new show called "The Baddest Buffalo" will film in Buffalo this weekend. It will feature 11 contestants learning how to grow their business or start one. "The baddest is really a term to describe people that are really put together, pretty much bosses," Ramona Clemons said.
Huge Outpouring Of Support For A Western New York Nurse
There may never be enough words, or expressions of gratitude, we can offer to those who are first responders and medical emergency professionals. The life saving work that these brave men and women do everyday goes above and beyond the call of duty in many cases. When there is an opportunity to give back, the generosity and outpouring of support is pretty incredible to witness.
Home Today/Home Décor to close both mall locations, citing plummeting sales and economy trends
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A locally owned home goods retailer is permanently closing its two stores, one in the Eastern Hills Mall and one in the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. Home Today/Home Décor plans to close its Eastern Hills spot by mid-January and the Fashion Outlets shop by...
Buffalo councilmember calls for inquiry on city's response to blizzard
Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski has called on the city to create a panel and hire an emergency manager following the recent blizzard that took more than 40 lives.
Community struggles for affordable food options as looted Aldi store remains closed
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The actions of a few during the blizzard could have irreparable damage on many residents in Buffalo’s Broadway Fillmore District. The Aldi on Broadway has been closed for nearly two weeks after looters ransacked the store during the blizzard. The store remains boarded up and the owners have not said whether the store will reopen.
Winter Readiness Tips To Be Prepared For The Next Snowstorm
With the recent news that another bomb cyclone is forming and may be heading towards New York State, this seems like to perfect time to go over our winter preparations to do our best to make sure that we do not have a repeat of the tragedies that occurred during the Buffalo Blizzard of 2022 when Winter Storm Elliott dumped a few feet of snow on various parts of the Empire State.
Donation drive held for family that lost 5 children in Dartmouth Avenue fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been one week since four girls and one boy died as a result of a fire on Dartmouth Avenue. The family lost everything and must now rebuild. The Liggans family pastor is trying to help the family heal, but also get the items they need.
Time Is Running Out To Claim $540 Payout From Buffalo Blizzard
If you were one of the thousands of Western New York residents who suffered extended power outages due to the blizzard, you're entitled to a reimbursement, but you need to hurry. New State Law In New York Entitles Residents To Power Outage Payouts. During the deadly blizzard, at least 10,000...
Western New York Drivers Have Been Making A Huge Mistake
After years of making this winter mistake, people are telling us to stop. But if you live in Buffalo, New York, it may be difficult to change this habit. Admittedly, I have been doing this for years and have never had a problem personally, but maybe it’s time to change my ways before I do.
Jet 24 Action News at 6
A McDowell High School graduate returned to his alma mater three years ago, and now he's being recognized as a Golden Apple Award winning teacher. A McDowell High School graduate returned to his alma mater three years ago, and now he's being recognized as a Golden Apple Award winning teacher.
Plenty of potential pets at WNY’s Furtastic Adopt-a-Thon
On Friday morning, we were introduced to Angel, Saint and Kingsley, who are three of the pups who will be up for adoption at the event.
Mega Millions fever hits Erie
Mega Millions fever is running high as the jackpot nears $1 billion. While the chance of winning is more than one in 300 million, that didn’t stop a steady line of folks looking to cash in at one local convenience store. At Dee’s Cigar Store on State Street, business is busier than normal, thanks to […]
Plane makes unexpected landing at Erie Airport
A warning light turned into an unexpected landing in Erie Wednesday night. A twin-engine propeller aircraft with two people onboard was traveling from the Akron-Canton airport to Rochester, New York according to Erie Airport personnel. An indicator light came on in the cockpit, prompting the pilot to shut down one engine. The plane was then […]
Buffalo seeking person to oversee city vehicles
An incoming Fleet Director will provide crucial oversight on available vehicles and equipment, as well as work to bolster our city-owned assets,” said Mayor Brown.
National Comedy Center Announces Access Program for Low-Income Families
JAMESTOWN, NY (Erie News Now) — The National Comedy Center will be participating in Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Museums for All is administered by the Association of Children’s Museums, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums...
How much do eggs cost in Erie?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Egg prices soared to close out 2022 — a terribly-timed price spike for bakers and brunchers alike who enjoy overfeeding their families during the holidays. Residents in Erie are not insulated from those price hikes. The cause of the increase in price is at least two-fold: Inflation has raised the price of feed, […]
