KCRA.com
Deputies shoot, kill man during Auburn traffic stop, sheriff says
An investigation is underway on Wednesday after several deputies shot and killed a man during a traffic stop in north Auburn, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened Tuesday just before midnight on Highway 49 at Locksley Lane. The driver “engaged in an armed confrontation with deputies,...
Armed suspect shot and killed by Placer County deputies
PLACER COUNTY — An investigation is underway after deputies shot and killed a suspect in Placer County.According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 10, just before midnight, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 49 at Locksley Lane in North Auburn.The Sheriff's Office says that during the stop, the driver got into an "armed confrontation" with deputies despite their attempts to de-escalate the situation.Deputies then shot the suspect and rendered aid, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the deputies were injured.An investigation is underway.
San Joaquin County homeowner shot by suspects during burglary
STOCKTON, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in San Joaquin County are searching for a suspect after an attempted home invasion turned into a shooting in the rural, agricultural area between the cities of Stockton and Lodi Tuesday. Around 1:30 p.m., a 49-year-old homeowner attempted to stop a burglary at...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Stun gun possession, trespassing, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 28. Benjamin Allen Douglass, 41, was arrested at 1:53 p.m. on suspicion of three misdemeanor bench warrants in the 1900 block of...
Placer deputies looking for 4 men after man shot, killed in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying four people wanted in connection with a New Year’s Day homicide. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a home in the 1100 block of Fox Lane in Lincoln for a report of a dead man. Upon arrival they found 44-year-old Jimmie Wiedeman dead from gunshot wounds.
Officials search for four men in connection with a deadly shooting in Lincoln
(KTXL) — The Lincoln Police Department and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the public’s help in identifying four men that are believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of a Lincoln man. According to law enforcement, Jimmie Wiedeman, 44, was killed on Jan. 1 after four men entered his home and […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 wanted individuals
The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 wanted individuals. The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery. At approximately 12:05 PM on 12/30/2022, the suspect entered the Boost Mobile on Fruitridge Road. He pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a store employee and ordered the employee to open the cash register. The suspect held the victim at gunpoint while the victim emptied the cash from the register and gave it to the suspect. The suspect then ordered the victim at gunpoint to a back storeroom where the suspect stole eight iPhones. The suspect left the area in a 2003 gold Honda Accord with California License Plate 5BAA988.The suspect is described as a Black male adult, approximately 28-30 years old, 5’8″ to 6’0″ tall, weighing 150 to 175 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black and white shoes, and armed with a black handgun.
kymkemp.com
Covelo Man Arrested in Connection With Yolo County Shooting
On 12-31-2022, at about 0702 hours, Ukiah PD received an informational message from Yolo County Communications Center advising Northern California agencies to be on the lookout (BOLO) for subjects and a vehicle involved in a reported shooting that occurred in Woodland Ca. The bulletin included the vehicle description and three suspect names who were believed to be involved in the incident. One of the suspects was the registered owner of an involved vehicle, Quade Smith, a 20-year-old male who resided in Covelo. Quade Smith also had a local warrant involving violent charges that was issued on 12/29/2022.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary January 6-8, 2022
Suspect: SINGH, MAHENDRA (AMA, 51, ARRESTED) Charges: VC 23152(A), 23152 (B), 20001(B)(1), 12500 (a) Suspect: EVANS, AEILLIA (BFA, 29, ARRESTED) It is unlawful for a person who is under the influence of any alcoholic beverage to drive a vehicle. VC 12500 (a) Driving without a license. VC 20001 (A) Hit...
Robbery suspect disarmed by victim in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man suspected in three robberies was arrested after being disarmed by one of his victims, Sacramento police said. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Faustino Becerra Corona, of Chico. The Sacramento Police Department said he was found in the area of 4th Street and I...
Police converge at Cosumnes River College after body found
SACRAMENTO - Cosumnes River College was placed on lockdown Tuesday as police investigated a death on campus.There was a heavy police presence at the college and as police investigated the incident. The lockdown has since been lifted.. Police won't say exactly what happened, but tell CBS13 that there is a deceased person in the parking garage. Police say they don't suspect foul play. This is a developing story.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Injury Accident Involves Hit-and-Run
Injury Accident Occurs at Florin Boulevard Intersection. A two-vehicle injury accident involving a hit-and-run occurred in Sacramento on January 8. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) around 4:05 p.m. at the intersection of Florin and Stockton boulevards between two sedans. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a green sedan blocking the intersection.
goldrushcam.com
Sacramento Man Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for Assaulting a Court Security Officer
January 10, 2023 – SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Adam Fuller, 36, of Sacramento, was sentenced yesterday to three years and four months in prison for assaulting a federal officer, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court records, on August 27, 2019, Fuller punched a federal Court Security...
gtgazette.com
‘Violent incident’ suspect found dead in river
The body of a man suspected of being involved in a Dec. 12 violent incidentin Pilot Hill was recovered from the South Fork of the American River Jan. 4, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The decedent has been identified as Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, a man...
Mountain Democrat
Murdered DJ’s stolen items recovered in El Dorado Hills
Following an investigation into a burglary in the El Dorado Hills area last week, El Dorado County sheriff’s detectives announced they recovered items belonging to a popular Sacramento DJ who was murdered last spring. Giovanni Isidro Razo Pizano, better known as DJ Gio, was a popular fixture in Sacramento’s...
KCRA.com
Student injured, taken to hospital after fight in Sacramento County school
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A student was injured and taken to the hospital after a fight at a school in Sacramento County on Tuesday. In a letter sent to Albert Einstein Middle School families, Principal Chase Tafoya said that an altercation between two students “led to a fall that required calling for emergency medical services.”
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after being hit by a car in Sacramento, police said Tuesday. The Sacramento Police Department responded to the area of Stockton Boulevard and 14th Avenue Tuesday after getting a report of an injured person in the roadway around 6 p.m. Police said arriving...
goldcountrymedia.com
Crime Victims United partners with Auburn Sunset Rotary, police on Comfort Bag Program
Crime Victims United (CVU), in partnership with the Auburn Sunset Rotary Club and Auburn Police Department, launched their Crime Victims Comfort Bag Program on Jan. 4. “When a crime is committed against a victim, they can feel quite vulnerable or overwhelmed, not just by the crime itself but by the whole criminal justice process,” said Nina Salarno Besselman, president of CVU. “The idea behind these comfort bags is to provide victims with some sense of normalcy and comfort during a most difficult and traumatic time, especially for child victims.”
One person suffering from multiple gunshots wounds after a Rancho Cordova shooting
RANCHO CORDOVA — One person is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in Rancho Cordova.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says that the shooting happened on Folsom Boulevard and Mills Park Drive.One person was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.The shooting remains under investigation.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Crash With Semi Causes Fatality Near Yuba City
Fatality and Injury Reported in Head-On Crash on Highway 99. A head-on crash involving a Dodge Caravan minivan and semi occurred near Yuba City on January 5 and may have involved speeding. The accident occurred along Highway 99, close to Highway 13 at about 11:00 p.m. An off-duty officer with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the accident scene first and discovered the driver of the minivan had died.
