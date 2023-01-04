GQ has an interview with Dave Bautista talking about a number of topics. Playing Drax for the last time this year in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: "I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him. But there’s a relief [that it’s over]. It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy—it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff."

3 DAYS AGO