Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE ROCK PRAISES LEGENDARY COMPOSER'S MUSIC FOR ASSISTING WITH PRODUCTIVITY
The Rock posted the following video on his Instagram, noting that he uses legendary composer John Williams' music to assist with his productivity:. "Me attempting to use the force to get all my work done ????. But today, the force says you do it yourself ????. on a side note,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DOMINIK GETS ENGAGED
Dominik Mysterio announced he and his girlfriend have gotten engaged:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
DAVE BAUTISTA DISCUSSES SAYING FAREWELL TO DRAX, HIS WCW TRYOUT AND MORE
GQ has an interview with Dave Bautista talking about a number of topics. Playing Drax for the last time this year in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: "I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him. But there’s a relief [that it’s over]. It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy—it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff."
Comments / 0